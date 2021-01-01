« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80  (Read 12992 times)

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,822
  • JFT 96
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #640 on: Today at 11:07:04 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:02:54 pm
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.

Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #641 on: Today at 11:07:55 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:02:54 pm
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.
At least Gomez has the speed and mobility to deal with Foden.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,145
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #642 on: Today at 11:10:06 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 11:07:04 pm
Just my opinion, but Ive yet to see Gomez have a good game at RB. Hes not cut out for that wingback role.

He played Right Back against Chelsea in the Super Cup final.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,820
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: PL: Liverpool 2 vs 2 Man City Mane 58 Foden 69 Salah 76 De Bruyne 80
« Reply #643 on: Today at 11:12:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:02:54 pm
He can play it perfectly fine against probably 80% of the league. The pace and movement City attack with is on a different level to everyone bar us (and I guess dealing with our forwards in training must be as tough).

Easy to say this wasnt the game for him but Gomez could have been targeted too.

And they have younger players today compared to us. Maybe if TAA has been fit the game would have tilted toward us.

It is important to have experienced players but when we have to play 2 games a week, we cannot expect the 30year olds to keep running 100%. Even younger players like Fab suffered from midweek fatigue.

Lack of investments in our midfield is starting to show.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 