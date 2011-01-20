« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October

naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #560 on: Yesterday at 06:27:02 pm
Always forget Lallana is at Brighton. Granted he didn't play much the last 3 seasons with us but he was a pressing machine for us under Klopp at his peak.
Logged

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,132
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #561 on: Yesterday at 06:35:06 pm
I've only just turned the match on, has anyone mentioned the empty seats there?
Logged

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #562 on: Yesterday at 06:50:55 pm
Arsenal are absolute gash. I didnt see their game with Spurs last week but Jesus Tottenham must be in free fall if they were trounced by this lot.
Logged

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #563 on: Yesterday at 06:51:38 pm
Alan Smith seems confused as if Arsenal are just having an off day, and its not because they are crap
Logged

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,709
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #564 on: Yesterday at 06:58:14 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 06:04:42 pm
This is as bad as it gets in the last 3rd from
Brighton

Should be 2/3-0

Just come in from picking up the Chinese and read that as 23-0!! I thought - what have I missed?
 :o
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,519
  • YNWA
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #565 on: Yesterday at 06:58:34 pm
Of course Im waiting on Arsenal in my Acca. Serves me right in fairness.
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,386
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #566 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
Maupay is like a 12 year old with his greed

White of goals get appears and its time to shoot or get in on goal

Ridiculous footballer
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,709
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #567 on: Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:35:06 pm
I've only just turned the match on, has anyone mentioned the empty seats there?

At Brighton, I thought that they were not a club renowned for having large attendances?

Actually, you just reminded me that I was watching an old footie match the other day on the 'The Big Match revisited'. It was Brighton V Man City in 1979, a match that featured both Michael Robinson and Mark Lawrenson, who was absolutly shite, playing for Brighton. They were beaten 2-1 with two goals from Dennis Tueart, what a player he was. Anyway the commentator said the attendance was only 14,000 but they usually pulled in 20 odd thousand. Not a big football city I guess.
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,386
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #568 on: Yesterday at 07:12:18 pm
Disgraceful decision making from brighton

Thats why these players are at brighton
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,386
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #569 on: Yesterday at 07:13:47 pm
Jesus the misses from these
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 07:15:06 pm
I hope we get this version of Brighton.
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 07:15:24 pm
Disgraceful from Rowe
Logged

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,386
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 07:16:08 pm
Theyve literally handed Arsenal a clean sheet and point here

Completely undeserved draw this will be
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,386
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 07:19:05 pm
Thats a penalty
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,900
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 07:19:23 pm
Alan Smith very quick to not see the pull there, VAR check but not given
Logged

DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 07:19:56 pm
Blatant pen
Logged

swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,164
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Arsenal lucky to get away with a point
Logged

Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm
John Moss doesn't look like he could keep up in a u-10 game
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,386
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 07:22:31 pm
Alan Smith is a joke on Arsenal games
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,551
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 07:22:43 pm
What a waste of two hours.  ::)
Logged

Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,216
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 07:24:09 pm
Hearing the word Partey seems to be synonymous with something bad happening.
Logged

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,111
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 07:21:08 pm
John Moss doesn't look like he could keep up in a u-10 game

Are you calling him fat Bobbin?
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:35:06 pm
I've only just turned the match on, has anyone mentioned the empty seats there?

It'll be fans in the lower tier who are stood in the concourse instead/season ticket holders not turned up because of the rain, as they'd have got soaked.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,132
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 08:05:10 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 07:11:57 pm
At Brighton, I thought that they were not a club renowned for having large attendances?

You're probably right mate, I don't know really. But playing one of the big teams with the chance to go top must have been attractive? Although the thought of watching Arsenal might have been an off-put :)
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:25:45 pm
It'll be fans in the lower tier who are stood in the concourse instead/season ticket holders not turned up because of the rain, as they'd have got soaked.
Yep, possibly, bit of a shame though





« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:07:05 pm by John C »
Logged

Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,316
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 08:20:29 pm
Potter is an excellent coach. Brighton just lack cutting edge and need a striker like Ings.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,499
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm
Has Fathead been sacked yet or what?     :wanker
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,374
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 08:43:21 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:20:29 pm
Potter is an excellent coach. Brighton just lack cutting edge and need a striker like Ings.
Nah, I think he won't fit them well to be honest.
Logged

cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,181
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:35:06 pm
I've only just turned the match on, has anyone mentioned the empty seats there?

Is usually close to a sell out. The seats o the stand you see from the cameras have a few family area.  Im guessing the kids were on the concourse keeping out the rain.
Logged

potatomato33

  • Combat Carl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #588 on: Yesterday at 09:22:27 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 08:20:29 pm
Potter is an excellent coach. Brighton just lack cutting edge and need a striker like Ings.

They really could do with Origi.
Logged

Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,677
  • Scrubbers
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #589 on: Yesterday at 09:28:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:25:29 pm
Are you calling him fat Bobbin?

Or maybe just a paedophile that needs Viagra?
Logged

Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,677
  • Scrubbers
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #590 on: Yesterday at 09:29:52 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm
Has Fathead been sacked yet or what?     :wanker

Not if there's a pay out involved that Ashley needs to stump up.
Logged

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #591 on: Today at 01:21:53 am
Supposedly Levy thought Potter wasnt a big enough name for Spurs.
Logged

Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #592 on: Today at 01:29:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:21:53 am
Supposedly Levy thought Potter wasnt a big enough name for Spurs.
That's no surprise when you consider how much Levy looks like Voldemort.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #593 on: Today at 01:48:41 am
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Yesterday at 08:43:57 pm
Is usually close to a sell out. The seats o the stand you see from the cameras have a few family area.  Im guessing the kids were on the concourse keeping out the rain.

Can't they use umbrellas or awnings for that?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #594 on: Today at 04:14:19 am
the closest i can think of brighton as a team is adama.

does everything right but when it comes to the penalty box their decision making is just sub par.

potter have them playing really nice footie though. and one club i keep an eye for because of the lallana connection.
Logged

Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,639
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #595 on: Today at 05:49:02 am
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 01:29:00 am
That's no surprise when you consider how much Levy looks like Voldemort.
:D
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #596 on: Today at 08:50:44 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 04:14:19 am
the closest i can think of brighton as a team is adama.

does everything right but when it comes to the penalty box their decision making is just sub par.

potter have them playing really nice footie though. and one club i keep an eye for because of the lallana connection.

That's the thing with Everton. They go out and get Gray and Townsend for next to nothing and right off the bat are scoring every week between them. Last season it was Calvert Lewin, they always have that source of goals.

Brighton are creating more than Everton ever do but rarely put the ball in the net.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,910
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #597 on: Today at 10:35:47 am
I was pleasantly surprised at both sets of fans clapping for Roger Hunt at the start of the United - Everton game.
Logged

Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,159
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #598 on: Today at 01:28:04 pm
Leeds fan channels proudly posting their homophobic chants yesterday:

https://twitter.com/AllLeedsTV/status/1444412977566859268
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 2nd - 3rd October
Reply #599 on: Today at 01:59:51 pm
A big game for Brendan at Palace today, really need to win this one but think they may have problems with Gallagher.
Logged
