Hard one tomorrow, I always want the shite to lose unless they are playing a genuine challenger to us. Seeing as the other lot are shite, then I'd be wanting them to lose, but I always want the Mancs to lose too. However, Rafa giving that gimp a footballing lesson would be a joy. Such a conundrum



It's funny how us Reds differ with our dilemma's RobNo way am I in the Rafa do well with them shite. But a BS win is a double win for a unique occasion, well for me anyway, because we differ. I despise Man U probably more that the Ev, the BS aren't troubling us at all for a league place this year. And there's a one in six chances this season when we can genuinely be pleased for Rafa.