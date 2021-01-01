« previous next »
Do marches achieve anything

Do marches achieve anything
Today at 10:44:13 am
I'm fairly interested in Politics and I want Labour to be power.

I donate to several charities like Greenpeace, Amnesty International and the like, hoping that my small contribution can go towards making a difference.

I also respond to fund raisers when there has been a humanitarian disaster - throwing a few quid in to hopefully help improve stuff.

I have no real idea if the money I donate does help, but I hope so.


I've never been on a march and I'm not sure if they actually have an impact. I've seen some tremendous efforts made by really committed people and again I hope that it makes a difference. I hope that it changes stuff.

But I'm not convinced. I think it may depend on the Government. I've seen marches in the UK and abroad that have led to government brutality via the police or armed forces and I'm not sure if it actually sways the governments or makes a difference.


I'm a complete layman in this regard, but I know on RAWK there are plenty of politically clued-up and passionate people that have and do march. What is your take on it? Does it work? What is the main purpose? Is it a gathering or is it an important political and social tool in this day and age?

I'm genuinely interested on the take and I don't think we've talked about it before, so thought it might be an interesting subject to discuss..
Re: Do marches achieve anything
Today at 11:06:32 am
I very much think that they can do, but that it is highly influenced by what the march is for and what approach the march takes.

Take the recent marches and activity by XR in London for example - these appear to have put people who I know off that group, but without reducing their desire to see active change to help reverse the problems with the climate seen.

The view seems to be that the people on the marches are making it about themselves and have almost lost sight of what they are trying to achieve.

Marches do prove successful in raising awareness of less known concerns and depending on the tone of them I think they would shape the person's opinion of them.

What you also see though on more controversial marches is that they can push people's views away from the marchers - see things like the defund the police marches, or the Tommy Robinson ones where the behaviour and the reason for the march divide opinion and those of a neutral opinion beforehand would seem to tend to move to being against the thing being marched for.

So no real answer there other than they do SOMETHING...
Re: Do marches achieve anything
Today at 11:28:13 am
I recently went on the anti arms fair march in town, i understand the arms fair is not illegal however i dont like the business as a whole and think it causes too many problems around the world which costs us more to clear up that we actually make from selling the stuff. Thats without even bringing into it the impact on the people in other nations in wrecked lives and countries.

So i went down and joined in. However when we got to the cathedral the crowd was basically all just shouting "fuck the tories" "labour and tories same old story" "fuck labour" and it didnt even seem to be much about the arms fair at all. To be fair most of the speakers remained on the actual point but the whole thing was just a gathering of far left tribes who regarded anyone not fully aligned with ALL of their politics as lowlifes.

I personally felt very uncomfortable and soon departed, i doubt i will go on another protest march again in the near future, including another one against another arms fair in Liverpool even though i wish i could. A couple of other people who went on the march have said similar when ive spoke to them since.

The attendance for the march was pretty good however i'll be interested to see how many turn up for the next one.
Re: Do marches achieve anything
Today at 11:32:58 am
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:28:13 am
I recently went on the anti arms fair march in town, i understand the arms fair is not illegal however i dont like the business as a whole and think it causes too many problems around the world which costs us more to clear up that we actually make from selling the stuff. Thats without even bringing into it the impact on the people in other nations in wrecked lives and countries.

So i went down and joined in. However when we got to the cathedral the crowd was basically all just shouting "fuck the tories" "labour and tories same old story" "fuck labour" and it didnt even seem to be much about the arms fair at all. To be fair most of the speakers remained on the actual point but the whole thing was just a gathering of far left tribes who regarded anyone not fully aligned with ALL of their politics and not just people opposed to the arms fair as lowlifes.

I personally felt very uncomfortable and soon departed, i doubt i will go on another protest march again in the near future, including another one against another arms fair in Liverpool even though i wish i could. A couple of other people who went on the march have said similar when ive spoke to them since.

The attendance for the march was pretty good however i'll be interested to see how many turn up for the next one.

It's interesting that you mention that. During the lockdown (Well, more accurately a gap in the lockdown when it was relaxed around June) there was a big march in town - I'd nipped into town for a pint - not been there for ages and I was told there was going to be a march.

I just looked it up and it was actually the BLM march on 13th June 2020. Anyway I had a couple in the Dizzy and then went to the burnt out church to see what the script was and to support it from a distance and as you say it was just really angry people shouting "Fuck the police! Fuck the Tories! Fuck Labour!" and the like and the atmosphere seemed very hostile and didn't seem to make it clear what the aim was so I got off and went for another pint somewhere else.

I'm not sure that the group around the burnt out church were part of the main group - not even sure where they marched as I'd stayed around the Dizzy/Hardman Street part of town and didn't venture in any further.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:28 am by Andy @ Allerton »
Re: Do marches achieve anything
Today at 12:17:09 pm
In the US, BLM marches indicated huge white support for the cause.
