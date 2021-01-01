I recently went on the anti arms fair march in town, i understand the arms fair is not illegal however i dont like the business as a whole and think it causes too many problems around the world which costs us more to clear up that we actually make from selling the stuff. Thats without even bringing into it the impact on the people in other nations in wrecked lives and countries.



So i went down and joined in. However when we got to the cathedral the crowd was basically all just shouting "fuck the tories" "labour and tories same old story" "fuck labour" and it didnt even seem to be much about the arms fair at all. To be fair most of the speakers remained on the actual point but the whole thing was just a gathering of far left tribes who regarded anyone not fully aligned with ALL of their politics as lowlifes.



I personally felt very uncomfortable and soon departed, i doubt i will go on another protest march again in the near future, including another one against another arms fair in Liverpool even though i wish i could. A couple of other people who went on the march have said similar when ive spoke to them since.



The attendance for the march was pretty good however i'll be interested to see how many turn up for the next one.