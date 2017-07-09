Thanks for the OP Raid, really sets it up nicely.



This is definitely the big one for me at the moment, I know other teams mean more historically and we have a more fabled rivalry with one or two others but as things stand this is the game I most want to win. Still cant say its must win or must not lose as its too early in the season for that, but it absolutely feels like the game thats most important to win right now.



Really cant wait, dont care what the team is (although my guess is same as Porto, except Bobby for Jota maybe), I just really feel theyll want to win this after last seasons game at Anfield. Im looking forward to the atmosphere almost as much as the game actually, I think itll help make that difference from last season, not to mention being able to play everyone in their proper position.



