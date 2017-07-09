« previous next »
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 04:30:19 pm
Let Grealish worry about Milner not the other way around. The wee prima donna is long overdue a schooling from the Headmaster.

Salah to hold sway here. Up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 05:11:19 pm
Millie will feign a couple of challenges so that Grealish takes off when Millie is about a yard away.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 05:49:22 pm
Genuine question- could Tsimikas play right back? We've had a few fullbacks down the year that could do a shift on either flank.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 05:56:41 pm
Klopp hinted in the presser he could play Neco/Gomez there or switch the formation up, I've no idea what we do to be honest. I suspect it will be Milner that gets the nod at right back. Is there a chance Pep could put Sterling there on the left? That would worry me slightly. The big thing for me will be the crowd, as they usually shit themselves at Anfield so as long as we're up for it I reckon they will struggle for long spells.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 05:56:59 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  1, 2021, 05:49:22 pm
Genuine question- could Tsimikas play right back? We've had a few fullbacks down the year that could do a shift on either flank.

I believe he can, seems pretty comfortable with his right foot and often drifts and cuts in.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 06:15:00 pm
13/2 for Jones to score anytime.

Might have a go on that.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 06:39:02 pm
How many minutes into this game are we thinking that Grealish gets a dead-leg from Milner and how dead do we think that leg is going to be?
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 07:53:22 pm
Thanks Raid. Lovely OP.

Hoping we start hard and fast. As many have said here we don't want them to settle and to play the game they want. I'd love to see Sadio really come alive here. I can see the regular 3 of old starting and both Salah and Mané making those outside to inside breaks. I think it will be the same as the Porto 11 with Bobby in. Both teams will have their moments but I back us at Anfield to get a result.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 08:49:59 pm
Pretty happy with your team Raid and thanks for the well written post.

I think Jones is playing like he has a point to prove and I expect him to dominate midfield.

Salah is in the form of his life which must be scarey for defenders. Mané is looking like he is finding form too.

It won't be an easy match but if Salah gets his usual goal or two then I see us winning.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 08:57:04 pm
Any excuse to post.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo</a>
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 09:03:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on October  1, 2021, 08:57:04 pm
Any excuse to post.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo</a>

Can I just shock you? I like Guardiola. Despite what I just said earlier.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 09:21:10 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  1, 2021, 09:03:33 pm
Can I just shock you? I like Guardiola. Despite what I just said earlier.
He so wishes he was managing LFC.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 09:31:17 pm
i think he is beginning to proper wind up the city fans now.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 09:36:52 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  1, 2021, 01:55:32 pm
Also, if City go behind, especially away from home, they hardly ever come back and win. Think there was some mad stat that they've won 1 PL game when behind at half time since 1995.
That's a shocking stat.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 09:37:20 pm
Good preview Twitter thread here - https://twitter.com/rwohan/status/1443971812044333060?s=20

Really going to miss Trent here for me.  Aside from that I'd guess a draw is the most likely result but really hoping for all 3.  Think it might be one of the best games of the whole season with the form both are in.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 10:00:13 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on October  1, 2021, 09:03:33 pm
Can I just shock you? I like Guardiola. Despite what I just said earlier.

Really? why? I lived in Barca while he was playing in the 90's. Loved him. Now I just find him a pain in the arse - all that 'look at me' while I educate players on the touchline stuff. Fuck off Pep.


Gutting about TAA, but let's hope for zero brain farts from the keeper this time.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
October 1, 2021, 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: Filler. on October  1, 2021, 10:00:13 pm
Really? why? I lived in Barca while he was playing in the 90's. Loved him. Now I just find him a pain in the arse - all that 'look at me' while I educate players on the touchline stuff. Fuck off Pep.


Gutting about TAA, but let's hope for zero brain farts from the keeper this time.

Full on Partridge isnt he?
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 12:53:18 am
You guys just have to look at injuries, especially fairly minor ones, as an excellent opportunity to get Milner in the team. We welcome minor injuries with open arms because we are going to win AND Milners gonna smash someone, steal the ball and set up the winner, all of which is highly entertaining. Doesn't matter whose got the injury or where he plays, really. That's pretty much how it works. Smash, steal. Score. Running away from the ref with the most turnedness of all backs, just doing my job what foul?

I love Milners game when he plays. Cant overwork him in a season these days but you can still throw a couple of hard weeks at him every here and there and get some crazy good results. Not every team has a second Henderson on hand. The likes of Greilish and Silva dont want his face in theirs i promise you.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 12:59:37 am
Thanks for the OP Raid, really sets it up nicely.

This is definitely the big one for me at the moment, I know other teams mean more historically and we have a more fabled rivalry with one or two others but as things stand this is the game I most want to win. Still cant say its must win or must not lose as its too early in the season for that, but it absolutely feels like the game thats most important to win right now.

Really cant wait, dont care what the team is (although my guess is same as Porto, except Bobby for Jota maybe), I just really feel theyll want to win this after last seasons game at Anfield. Im looking forward to the atmosphere almost as much as the game actually, I think itll help make that difference from last season, not to mention being able to play everyone in their proper position.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 07:04:34 am
C'MON YOU REDS!

I think Pip is going to use the aggressive approach seeing that we are short at right back. Going to be gladiator's match up.
probably a 3-3 or 4-3 in our favour.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 07:11:22 am
Twat them in the bastard
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:38:04 am
Had a quick glance on their forum. What an angry,  insecure bunch. Want to be lauded for their "achievements" over the last decade as if it's something to be heralded.
 :lmao

First goal will be crucial i feel.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 09:14:22 am
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  1, 2021, 01:55:32 pm
Also, if City go behind, especially away from home, they hardly ever come back and win. Think there was some mad stat that they've won 1 PL game when behind at half time since 1995.
I haven't checked the stats for last season, but from April 1995 to June 2020, they won 1 out of 103 PL away games where they were behind at half time (P103 W1 D12 L90).

Considering the billions spent since 2008 that's a terrible stat, but even an average team with average luck would have a better record.

Just goes to show how gutless they are, and how they lack any leaders to drag them back into the game when the going gets tough. Basically - go a goal up at home, and you've a very high chance of getting something from the game.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 10:14:17 am
There's not a single player for us that I have any doubts about. Far better teams than the one we're playing on Sunday were dealt with, far better man city teams than the one we're playing on Sunday have turned up and were dispatched with ease.
But we have to go through the same dance every time. Just like two seasons go, every man and his dog are telling us that this man city team is the greatest team ever in the history of football and we should just roll over for them.

Their owners, their fans, their manager, their players are all the fucking same. Most of their players taking to the pitch on Sunday took great pleasure singing this song with no manager or coaching staff steeping in to stop them, a few actually joined in.

Crying in the stands, and battered on the streets. Kompany injured Salah, victims of it all, Sterling won the double, the scousers won fuck all.

I wonder what their meltdown will look like this season.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 11:04:18 am
Quote from: Dave D on Yesterday at 10:14:17 am
There's not a single player for us that I have any doubts about. Far better teams than the one we're playing on Sunday were dealt with, far better man city teams than the one we're playing on Sunday have turned up and were dispatched with ease.
But we have to go through the same dance every time. Just like two seasons go, every man and his dog are telling us that this man city team is the greatest team ever in the history of football and we should just roll over for them.

Their owners, their fans, their manager, their players are all the fucking same. Most of their players taking to the pitch on Sunday took great pleasure singing this song with no manager or coaching staff steeping in to stop them, a few actually joined in.

Crying in the stands, and battered on the streets. Kompany injured Salah, victims of it all, Sterling won the double, the scousers won fuck all.

I wonder what their meltdown will look like this season.


Odd how that is never mentioned in the media eh?

City are favourites to win this; not often you'll see this Liverpool side 2/1 to win at Anfield but there you go. No idea what to expect tomorrow, though I am leaning towards a cautious match where it ends 0-0 or 1-0 to someone. City did what they liked at Chelsea last weekend, they won't get that luxury tomorrow, and I doubt Shoestring will be aggressive with his tactics. For our part, we need to be at our most intense. It's 4.30 on a Sunday against this lot, so little doubt Anfield will be a glorious cauldron of noise. Let's twat these cheats!
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 06:38:34 pm
Sir Roger mosaic on the Kop tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 07:05:36 pm
Just twat them, I don't care how, just twat them.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:09:32 pm
Genuinely dont mind Milner at RB for this - not like Grealish is a pace and power alien like some of the others he could come up against there. Will need midfield support though, Hendersons position has been consistently so high up the pitch this year - will be interesting to see if that continues tomorrow.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
Any win will do for me.

Ideally we win well, and the cracks open up again for them. Beating Chelsea smoothed it over somewhat, but before that Pep was moaning at the fans for not turning up and they werent shy in giving some back.

A toxic marriage of convenience, which can only hold together if they keep winning.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:29:17 pm

Luck will play a crucial role.. I still remember the millimeters goal line clearance that could have given us the title..

We will get chances.. They will get chances.. Whoever takes them will pick up the points..

Our front 3 are on fire at the moment.. We are at home with a full Kop singing their hearts out..

We got this..
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm
I hope Sir Roger is looking down on us tomorrow and we get the win. Tough game and hard to call at present.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm
Going to be a stressful game this. Delighted fans are back, think that'll help massively having a bit of a fierce atmosphere.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:59:49 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:04:18 am
City are favourites to win this; not often you'll see this Liverpool side 2/1 to win at Anfield but there you go.

I know odds are almost a function of themselves and not totally based in reality but that's mad.

Maybe I misremember, but I thought the first time we'd ever been favourites to lose at home was against Chelsea at a particularly low ebb for us and they were very good*.

We're flying at the moment. Not sure why anyone coming to Anfield with fans could ever be favourites.

*we won.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
Its my granddaughters first birthday tomorrow. She cant talk yet, but the sign in her eyes is that she wants a gift. Heres hoping. 😎
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 09:53:02 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:04:18 am
Odd how that is never mentioned in the media eh?

City are favourites to win this; not often you'll see this Liverpool side 2/1 to win at Anfield but there you go. No idea what to expect tomorrow, though I am leaning towards a cautious match where it ends 0-0 or 1-0 to someone. City did what they liked at Chelsea last weekend, they won't get that luxury tomorrow, and I doubt Shoestring will be aggressive with his tactics. For our part, we need to be at our most intense. It's 4.30 on a Sunday against this lot, so little doubt Anfield will be a glorious cauldron of noise. Let's twat these cheats!

Maybe the odds are based on the Chelsea performance and result plus they apparently played well midweek despite losing.
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 10:49:59 pm

Last week on B exchange and using decimal odds Chelsea were 3.05 so a tad over 2/1.  Chelsea were slight favourites at 2.5 in the morning but lengthened after the line-ups were announced.

In past years Liverpool v City:

17/18  Liv 3.10  City 2.29
18/19  Liv 2.54  City 2.80
19/20  Liv  2.50  City 2.62
20/21  Liv  3.40  City  2.05

Starting odds are a function of the bookies algorithms and as I understand it xG is used amongst other things. Home advantage is always factored in obviously but I'm not sure if "City always shit their pants" at Anfield is included!

Liverpool at 2/1 is big value as far as my back of an envelope calcs are concerned.


Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 07:27:11 am
Looking forward to seeing the Sir Roger mosaic. Thanks for the heads up JohnC
Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 07:33:16 am
in early boys and get the place bouncing,  THIS IS ANFIELD 
