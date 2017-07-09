« previous next »
Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Andypandimonium

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 04:30:19 pm
Let Grealish worry about Milner not the other way around. The wee prima donna is long overdue a schooling from the Headmaster.

Salah to hold sway here. Up the reds!  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Dr. Beaker

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 05:11:19 pm
Millie will feign a couple of challenges so that Grealish takes off when Millie is about a yard away.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
Genuine question- could Tsimikas play right back? We've had a few fullbacks down the year that could do a shift on either flank.
buttersstotch

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 05:56:41 pm
Klopp hinted in the presser he could play Neco/Gomez there or switch the formation up, I've no idea what we do to be honest. I suspect it will be Milner that gets the nod at right back. Is there a chance Pep could put Sterling there on the left? That would worry me slightly. The big thing for me will be the crowd, as they usually shit themselves at Anfield so as long as we're up for it I reckon they will struggle for long spells.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 05:56:59 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
Genuine question- could Tsimikas play right back? We've had a few fullbacks down the year that could do a shift on either flank.

I believe he can, seems pretty comfortable with his right foot and often drifts and cuts in.
rhysd

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 06:15:00 pm
13/2 for Jones to score anytime.

Might have a go on that.
Smellytrabs

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 06:39:02 pm
How many minutes into this game are we thinking that Grealish gets a dead-leg from Milner and how dead do we think that leg is going to be?
Dougle

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:53:22 pm
Thanks Raid. Lovely OP.

Hoping we start hard and fast. As many have said here we don't want them to settle and to play the game they want. I'd love to see Sadio really come alive here. I can see the regular 3 of old starting and both Salah and Mané making those outside to inside breaks. I think it will be the same as the Porto 11 with Bobby in. Both teams will have their moments but I back us at Anfield to get a result.
stockdam

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm
Pretty happy with your team Raid and thanks for the well written post.

I think Jones is playing like he has a point to prove and I expect him to dominate midfield.

Salah is in the form of his life which must be scarey for defenders. Mané is looking like he is finding form too.

It won't be an easy match but if Salah gets his usual goal or two then I see us winning.
RedSince86

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 08:57:04 pm
Any excuse to post.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo</a>
Dench57

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:03:33 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 08:57:04 pm
Any excuse to post.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PEFWU-vcZfo</a>

Can I just shock you? I like Guardiola. Despite what I just said earlier.
RedSince86

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:03:33 pm
Can I just shock you? I like Guardiola. Despite what I just said earlier.
He so wishes he was managing LFC.
The-Originals

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm
i think he is beginning to proper wind up the city fans now.
Agent99

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 01:55:32 pm
Also, if City go behind, especially away from home, they hardly ever come back and win. Think there was some mad stat that they've won 1 PL game when behind at half time since 1995.
That's a shocking stat.
Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 09:37:20 pm
Good preview Twitter thread here - https://twitter.com/rwohan/status/1443971812044333060?s=20

Really going to miss Trent here for me.  Aside from that I'd guess a draw is the most likely result but really hoping for all 3.  Think it might be one of the best games of the whole season with the form both are in.
Filler.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 09:03:33 pm
Can I just shock you? I like Guardiola. Despite what I just said earlier.

Really? why? I lived in Barca while he was playing in the 90's. Loved him. Now I just find him a pain in the arse - all that 'look at me' while I educate players on the touchline stuff. Fuck off Pep.


Gutting about TAA, but let's hope for zero brain farts from the keeper this time.

royhendo

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm
Really? why? I lived in Barca while he was playing in the 90's. Loved him. Now I just find him a pain in the arse - all that 'look at me' while I educate players on the touchline stuff. Fuck off Pep.


Gutting about TAA, but let's hope for zero brain farts from the keeper this time.

Full on Partridge isnt he?
Bobinhood

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #97 on: Today at 12:53:18 am
You guys just have to look at injuries, especially fairly minor ones, as an excellent opportunity to get Milner in the team. We welcome minor injuries with open arms because we are going to win AND Milners gonna smash someone, steal the ball and set up the winner, all of which is highly entertaining. Doesn't matter whose got the injury or where he plays, really. That's pretty much how it works. Smash, steal. Score. Running away from the ref with the most turnedness of all backs, just doing my job what foul?

I love Milners game when he plays. Cant overwork him in a season these days but you can still throw a couple of hard weeks at him every here and there and get some crazy good results. Not every team has a second Henderson on hand. The likes of Greilish and Silva dont want his face in theirs i promise you.
duvva

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #98 on: Today at 12:59:37 am
Thanks for the OP Raid, really sets it up nicely.

This is definitely the big one for me at the moment, I know other teams mean more historically and we have a more fabled rivalry with one or two others but as things stand this is the game I most want to win. Still cant say its must win or must not lose as its too early in the season for that, but it absolutely feels like the game thats most important to win right now.

Really cant wait, dont care what the team is (although my guess is same as Porto, except Bobby for Jota maybe), I just really feel theyll want to win this after last seasons game at Anfield. Im looking forward to the atmosphere almost as much as the game actually, I think itll help make that difference from last season, not to mention being able to play everyone in their proper position.

jckliew

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #99 on: Today at 07:04:34 am
C'MON YOU REDS!

I think Pip is going to use the aggressive approach seeing that we are short at right back. Going to be gladiator's match up.
probably a 3-3 or 4-3 in our favour.
CHOPPER

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Reply #100 on: Today at 07:11:22 am
Twat them in the bastard
