You guys just have to look at injuries, especially fairly minor ones, as an excellent opportunity to get Milner in the team. We welcome minor injuries with open arms because we are going to win AND Milners gonna smash someone, steal the ball and set up the winner, all of which is highly entertaining. Doesn't matter whose got the injury or where he plays, really. That's pretty much how it works. Smash, steal. Score. Running away from the ref with the most turnedness of all backs, just doing my job what foul?



I love Milners game when he plays. Cant overwork him in a season these days but you can still throw a couple of hard weeks at him every here and there and get some crazy good results. Not every team has a second Henderson on hand. The likes of Greilish and Silva dont want his face in theirs i promise you.