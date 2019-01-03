« previous next »
Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports

Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 07:21:27 pm
MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool vs Manchester City

Date: Sunday 03 October 2021

Kick Off/TV 4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event

Venue:



Officials

Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Lee Betts, Constantine Hatzidakis.
Fourth Official: Mike Dean.
VAR Official: Stuart Attwell.
Assistant VAR Official: Marc Perry.

Form Guide - League Only

Liverpool - DWWDW
Manchester City - WDWWW

Previous Meetings
07/02/2021 - Liverpool 1-4 Man City
08/11/2020 - Man City 1-1 Liverpool
02/07/2020 - Man City 4-0 Liverpool
10/11/2019 - Liverpool 3-1 Man City
03/01/2019 - Man City 2 -1 Liverpool

Match Preview

It's fair to say they don't come much bigger than this at such an early stage in the campaign. Liverpool and oil rich Man City have thrown up some humdingers in the Klopp/Guardiola era, with the pendulum having swung one way and the other often over the course of the past few years. It's not unreasonable to say that no club plays on Guardiola's mind quite like Klopp's men, as seen on the infamous City documentary, with the Spaniard throwing up some strange tactical combinations at Anfield in his time in England.

Liverpool have enjoyed a fantastic record over Man City in the Premier League at Anfield, having only lost once since 2003 at the famous old ground. That defeat however came just a few months ago. The Reds, in a desperate moment, were torn apart late on by the visitors, having initially rallied from a goal behind. Two costly errors from Alisson saw the Reds slump to a 4-1 defeat in front of the empty stands, as title, and potentially Champions League hopes were left in tatters. It was a far cry from the joyous scenes of the previous campaigns.

That all changes on Sunday. The Red Men will enjoy the backing of their vociferous 12th man again on a late Sunday afternoon kick off. We've seen the advantage that has brought over Pep's City side in the past - a barnstorming 4-3, a Champions League quarter-final where the visitors were blown away inside 30 minutes, and a routine 3-1 on our way to delivering number 19. They've shown they can wilt in front of the Kop, and it's our job, no duty, to do it to them again, as we seek to land an early blow on them in the title race. Anyone lucky enough to have a ticket, get down there early and sing your hearts out for the duration. This one promises to be a cracker.

This Season

It's been a fine start to the season for Liverpool, an 8/10 so far. The Reds sit top of the early table and also at the top of their Champions League group. A disappointing 3-3 draw at Brentford was followed up in style in Porto, Curtis Jones inspiring the Reds to a 5-1 victory. The pack are bunched in behind, and this represents a fantastic opportunity to strike an early advantage.

Man City have been indifferent so far, but such is their ability that they still sit just one point off the lead in the early running. Low points include an opening day 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, along with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton, a game they can be deemed fortunate to have escaped with a point in. They turned that form on it's head last weekend, with a brilliant 1-0 win at Chelsea. In this game they pushed and pressed high and allowed Chelsea little room to play out. Whether Guardiola deploys the same tactics against the Reds pressing machine remains to be seen - he's tended to be slightly more conservative and willing to go direct in recent years against us.

City played well in defeat to star studded fellow oil barons PSG in midweek, losing 2-0 to a brilliant Lionel Messi goal. They are sure to provide stern opposition once more.

Team News

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest worry for Liverpool ahead of the weekend. He missed the win at Porto with a sore groin, with James Milner likely to deputise against Jack Grealish. Harvey Elliott remains on the sidelines. Naby Keita returned to the bench at Porto and should be fit to start if needed. Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score two goals in an impressive cameo and could start ahead of Diogo Jota. Curtis Jones put in a man of the match performance in Porto and should keep his place.

Despite Guardiola's protestations to the contrary, City have a near full squad to choose from, with Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko likely to miss out. Guardiola will need to look to a £50m full back to deputise for the latter.

Predicted Line-Up

(4-3-3) Alisson, Milner, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino

Writers Prediction

I couldn't be looking forward to this one any more if I tried. There's a score to be settled here and a great chance to put an early marker down. Late afternoon kick-off, a baying Kop hopefully point to us flying out of the traps again. 3-1 to the Red Men, Salah with a brace and Jones with a third.

Come on you mighty Reds!

YNWA
Hazell

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 07:43:47 pm
Nice one mate!

Got me in the mood for another Anfield victory!
tubby pls.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:00:24 pm
Pep will play 6 midfielders in this one and try to control the game.  Need to get straight into them, no mercy.
Zeb

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:11:30 pm
Nicely done OP. Is a bit mad the bar they set with the teams they've been able to put out the past few years.
Gray Hamster

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:19:23 pm
We have the better first 11 without a doubt.  2-1 win for us i feel
CS111

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:20:25 pm
Would be a big 3 points for either team , even at this early stage in the season. More so for us obviously being at home. Any game Against city is always going to be as tough as they come,  with one of very few teams who will have more of the ball us.
With our fans , and full pressing mode on show , we can have them by the odd goal. Definitely need to be taking our chances when they come.
Milners lack of pace at right back ( if he plays there ) would be a worry.
a treeless whopper

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:46:52 pm
Just win. Still think we need to win this one but I personally am certain that we cannot afford to lose. Trent being out is a huge blow.
palimpsest

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 08:58:44 pm
Think we're due a result against this lot.
RedSince86

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 11:18:11 pm
High tempo start and put our stamp on the game, they have psychological issues when playing at a full house Anfield.

2-0 Salah & Jota.
Doc Red

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Yesterday at 11:20:40 pm
We'll have several moments, they'll have moments when they control the ball.
It'll come down to how clinical we are during those moments they're unable to stop us tearing their defense apart vs how switched on we are defensively when they switch and attack the space behind Milner and Robertson.
kavah

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 12:26:27 am
Nice one Raid. What a big game!
It will be Nice to see Sir Roger's banner on Sunday
Like Doc says above, it's all about concentration and finishing (and a bit of luck).
bornandbRED

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 05:03:40 am
We need to win this one - one of only two chances we get to take points off them directly and not beating either Chelsea or City at home would be a disappointing return if we want to the title - although these are obviously a great team.

Reckon he picks Jones in CM. Milner at RB.
RedSamba

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 06:46:06 am
Score in the first 15 and its gonna be a riot  :lickin
Dave D

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 07:40:49 am
It's time to take our title back.





Fitzy.

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 07:45:48 am
Gaurdiola has a track record of second guessing the big games and getting it wrong. However, he also can get it right - City handled Chelsea really well last week in terms of the occasion.

That said, if we unleash hell then God help them.
Jwils21

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 07:58:49 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:45:48 am
Gaurdiola has a track record of second guessing the big games and getting it wrong. However, he also can get it right - City handled Chelsea really well last week in terms of the occasion.

That said, if we unleash hell then God help them.

Yep. Hopefully he has one of them everyone look how clever and tactical I am moments like playing no holding midfielder and we roll them over.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 08:01:47 am
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:45:48 am
Gaurdiola has a track record of second guessing the big games and getting it wrong. However, he also can get it right - City handled Chelsea really well last week in terms of the occasion.

That said, if we unleash hell then God help them.

Hopefully a big difference in intensity between Chelsea early on a Saturday and us at half 3 on a Sunday. Anfield should be bouncing. Could go any way given their quality but you have to hope we blitz them. We owe them for last season where it couldnt have been presented better for them given our form and lack of fans. Even then although the better team it was tight until Alisson had his wobbles.

Would love to crush them but would take any win.
thaddeus

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 08:20:35 am
Thanks Raid.  Great write-up and I think you're right with the predicted XI except Matip to start instead of Konate.

I'm expecting a more entertaining game than last week's drab top of the table clash that Man City were involved in but probably still quite cagey.  The days of Guardiola taking the game to us are sadly long gone.

Their squad is ridiculous but I do think Gundogan not being available is a loss for them and I'm glad he's not playing (not as big a loss as Trent, Thiago and Harvey are for us but we showed in midweek that we're not too shabby without them!).

Looking forward to Bobby feigning to shoot and sticking Dias on his backside a few times  ;D
Raid

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 08:54:35 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:20:35 am
Thanks Raid.  Great write-up and I think you're right with the predicted XI except Matip to start instead of Konate.

Cheers!

My thought around that was the pace of Konate (Matip is most definitely not a slouch however), and the fact that Matip and VVD have played consecutive games including midweek.

Preference would be for Matip/VVD but wouldn't be surprised to see a change.
RogerTheRed

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 09:49:48 am
Come on Redmen!!
Looking forward to being at this one. They seem to be very defensively solid this season and so we need to knock them out of their stride through our pressing and counter attacks. I think Bobby will start this with Jota as a good option off the bench.
Crowd will be up for it and I expect a response. 2-0 to the Reds!
AndyMuller

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 10:09:30 am
Just batter them 4-0 please.
PaulF

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 10:35:03 am
Mo Salah hat-trick please, followed by announcement he's extending his contract with us.
sinnermichael

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 10:36:44 am
The only time they've beaten us at Anfield since 2003 was with no fans and when our confidence was at an all time low. Alisson had also just lost his father and gifted them 2 goals.

When there's a crowd, they usually brick it. Just twat the twats.
HeartAndSoul

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 10:48:47 am
Would like to see a bit of heavy metal football for this one. Just get right in their faces, get the crowd going and take it from there.

Think the line up will probably be the same as the one that faced City with maybe one of Konate or Gomez coming at centre back.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 11:04:23 am
I've been wondering if we might go for a front four here. We did it against City last year at the Etihad, although we were a good few points ahead of them at that point and we might have felt we could have opened a massive gap if we just blew them away. We were also missing Fabinho, Virgil and Thiago, so possibly thought attack was the best form of defence.

So on balance I think it's unlikely, but the atmosphere is going to be unreal and if we had all of Mane, Firmino, Jota and Salah on the pitch we could conceivably be out of sight in the first half. Reckon it's much more likely that we just go with the same team as Tuesday, don't think you can drop Jones. Guess the question is Firmino or Jota, not sure whether Bobby scoring two from the bench makes him more likely to start or whether it shows he can make an impact from the bench!

Interested to know what Klopp was thinking a week or so ago, what was the team in his head? I reckon it was probably Keita instead of Jones (and Trent instead of Milner of course).
Dr Stu-Pid

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 11:04:32 am
It always seems that we get a few good chances early on in the games against City, and even in the games that we've lost recently we could have scored two or three times before their first goal.  Hopefully the same will happen this weekend but we'll take one or two of those chances and get on top of them early and not let them settle into the game.
sinnermichael

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 11:20:18 am
They love missing penalties against us recently aswell. Mahrez, De Bruyne and Gundogan.
Nick110581

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 12:43:21 pm
Bobby in for Jota for me then same side as Tuesday if Trent is out.
Dave D

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 04:31:33 pm
I don't expect any changes from ourselves. Guardiola however will be looking to make some tactical changes on Sunday, he just doesn't trust his players.

72 hours tick-tock.



Sharado

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 04:44:22 pm
Genuinely believe the crowd can be the most influential factor in this game. If you're lucky enough to be going, give those oil snorting wankers absolute hell.
4pool

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 05:08:49 pm
In all comps for Liverpool,

Bobby has scored 5 goals v City.

Mo has scored 6 ( includes 2 pens) v City.

Sadio has scored 3 goals v City.



Diogo hasn't scored v City for any club that I could find.
Penfold78

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 08:26:27 pm
Weve got to win this if were serious about the league. Not necessarily for the points, which can be caught up later, more important is the confidence gap it will create. Its too early to know if we are truly back on our perch. 8/10 sums it up perfectly. Our defence needs to be on it like a car bonnet. We need to take our chances in front of goal. Ill be controversial and suggest we play Bobby for the first 45 mins for his overall teamwork and positioning and stick Jota on second half depending on how it goes. Without TAA overloading the right well need a different type of link-up play and Bobby might be the right option if we want to put more emphasis through the middle. But what do I know.

Lets open some 2018/19 vintage stuff on these.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Liverpool v Man City - Premier League - Sunday 03 October, 4.30pm, Sky Sports
Today at 09:25:25 pm
I'd go Becker, Gomez, Matip, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Fabinho, Curtis, Bobby, Mo, Mane.

Curtis has taken his chance too well not to start.
