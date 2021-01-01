I worked just off Poynders road in Clapham through July and August this summer. I didnt realize I was driving by the spot where she was abducted on the A205 a few times every day. Till I read more about the case this week. One of the safest roads in one of the safest areas in London. Non stop joggers, cyclists, buses, and dare I say it, police cars... There are traffic lights that keep the traffic slow and backed up , if someone can be abducted there then nowhere is safe.
And witnesses did see her get arrested. Who would challenge the police when they are doing their job right.