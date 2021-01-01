Yeah I'm like you, especially when it comes to walking in London, there's just some streets I don't want to walk on alone either and I'm a man. My experiences in London just make me wary and I'm always conscious of who is walking around me and whether to cross the street. This is fucked up and why am I afraid? Because of other men. So yes it's not all men but the two times I've been attacked in a safe area has been by men/boys with knives.



Where I live now, even though I've been racially attacked, I feel 1000 times more safer than London, which is crazy. I just don't want to get into altercations or be mugged for my phone and lose my life just because I decided to walk on the wrong side of the street or I was delayed half an hour after sunset. That's me as a man now imagine you're a woman. It's horrible and I've felt like London in particular has just got worse over the past 20 years even though I'm sure someone will come up with statistics on how violent crime has gone down.



The Met never helped in either of those cases above, one of those was a rape and unfortunately she took her own life a year later.



I dont really go out much outside of my local areas or areas I know very well and always used an Uber to get home. What I am always conscious of as a person of colour is if I am the only one, I wouldnt go so far as to say I get worried but am definitely on a hightened state of alert and will find myself going all Jason Bourne and start planning my escape route or where the nearest item is that I could use to defend myself. I should add that I have thankfully never gone past the planning stage. If someone come at me for my phone though, they can fucking have it, I have a wife and two kids to think about.