So until yesterday I pretty much confine myself to the tickets forum on here. I was monitoring the ticket threads and came over to have a look. And I really don't know if I should post this after the weirdly circular arguments...



I'm in rage. I'm not sure any of you get it. Maybe just Sian....



A police man, someone I'm supposed to trust, made a woman effectively walk into her own rape and death.



I would have done exactly what she did. Once he stopped her, because of his warrant card, there was no way out. Some of you don't get that.



It's horrific. To think of the moments after, the realisation. She didn't run, why would she. She didn't scream, why would she. She is me.



He was enabled by the attitude of his colleagues and the whole police service. Who didn't out him because, why would they, police omerta. And you dear reader who thinks it's just one scumbag.



Tonight I had a conversation I have never had before with my Mum. She always taught me to be fiercely independent. I am.



She never spoke about the time she reported a repeated 'flasher' on her journey to work when she was pregnant with my brother. That 40 years ago, she reported to the police. Their reaction 'didn't you like it' their action, to tell the man all about the woman who reported it so she could never go that way to work again. That made her believe it's easier to say nothing. She never spoke about the time a friend of my Dad's tried to rape her while his kid was in the car outside. She never told my Dad because she didn't think he would believe her.



I never told her about the time I got followed by a flasher at university and was just so scared I ran away and never reported it because I didn't think anyone would care. I never told her about the time a work colleague felt it was OK to come to the pub and put his hand all over me under the table as I sat their with my friends unable to move in fear and shame. Or about when he apologised the next day for 'upsetting me' not his own action but then threatened me with his seniority. I never told her about being forced into sex by partners who should know better, because that's just the way it is, right? I never told her about being followed home by a man because he 'thought I was pretty'. I never told her about the proposition from the taxi driver on the way home, when he knew my address and I had no way to get out of the car because I was drunk and no one would believe me.



There are more stories just between me and my Mum that we have never spoken of, because it's too much. Forty years apart. The worst thing she said to me tonight is 'nothing has changed'.









