Author Topic: Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:51:49 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:36:49 pm
If anyone is interested in miscarridges of justice, endemic police corruption and racism, and not to mention a murder of an extremely vulnerable woman, I suggest you watch this:

A Killing in Tiger Bay

The story of the Cardiff Five, one of Britain's most notorious and astonishing miscarriages of justice.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m000zhgf/a-killing-in-tiger-bay


One of the interesting side issues from this case that the three convicted where acquitted on appeal after the Judges (Taylor was the Lord Chief Justice) listened to all of the tape recording interviews which clearly showed the police's bullying and lying tactics.

Tape recorded interviews were required by the Police And Criminal Evidence Act 1984 which was introduced as a result of previous miscarriages of justice - like the Maxwell Confait case.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_of_Maxwell_Confait

If it hadn't been for PACE the three convicted at Swansea Crown Court would still be in prison.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #161 on: Today at 12:58:20 pm
Quote from: CornerFlag on Today at 12:35:23 pm
I'm sure that will bode well for anyone of colour too.

See the tweet that Mark George was replying to. It was from a judge presiding in a case which was thrown out of court.
A black woman thrown to the floor and assaulted by two (not one) uniformed (not plain clothes) officers, for correctly daring to question their behaviour. Answering back She was charged with offences because she asked them to back off.

Answering back racism and misogyny?

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #162 on: Today at 12:58:36 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 11:05:50 am
It's just victim blaming nonsense with absolutely no practical reasoning behind it at all. None of what they've advised would have saved Sarah's life because she had no reason not to trust a police officer acting within what she would have assumed to have been his legal duties as a police officer.

It's a joke that after months of this case that's the best the Met can come up with. Especially when their "bad egg" is someone they knew to be a problem but continued to promote him throughout the ranks anyway. This is on them, not the public to resolve.


This was similar to my, somewhat angry, point last night.

This ridiculous solution is basically 'resisting arrest is the only way women can make themselves safe'

She did everything right and he murdered her. I would have done exactly the same in that situation. You can't ask women to judge who and who isn't a bad cop and run away. What types of people would have the confidence to do that? If you are vulnerable and being arrested you certainly wouldn't.

The simple fact is he wasn't an imposter, he was a cop with a warrant card. None of the proposed 'solutions' change that. All the messaging out of the Met is trying to deflect from that, so they don't have to address the institutional problems.

Are all cops bad? Of course fucking not, but there is a permissive culture amongst the whole institution that they are part of, so also responsible for, that allowed this guy to continue in his role. That allows sexual assault and DV complaints against the police to brushed away  and them to stay on duty (if you make a noise we won't have you back when you need us). That allows sexual assault and DV allegations reported to the police not to be taken seriously. That allows women to be minimised and dismissed. That allows people of colour to be suspected, minimised, abused and dismissed.

If those individual cops aren't part of the solution in flushing this into the light and reforming it, they are part of the problem.  People here looking for solutions for 'one bad egg' are part of the problem.

As a woman living in London I'm really chilled at what happened to her and what it means for how women feel and will approach their own safety and how they will approach the police. It's the same story repeated that people of colour face every day.

I'm incandescent at the Met's response to this, it's fucking objectionable and is all about absolving themselves rather than having to take a good hard look at what they are and represent.

And it's not just men by the way Cressida Dick oversaw the operation and then coverup of the killing by police of a completely innocent man, John Charles De Menezes, what happened? She got promoted.

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:58:36 pm

This was my, somewhat angry, point last night.

This ridiculous solution is basically 'resisting arrest is the only way women can make themselves safe'

She did everything right and he murdered her. I would have done exactly the same in that situation. You can't ask women to judge who and who isn't a bad cop and run away. What types of people would have the confidence to do that? If you are vulnerable and being arrested you certainly wouldn't.

The simple fact is he wasn't an imposter, he was a cop with a warrant card. None of the proposed 'solutions' change that. All the messaging out of the Met is trying to deflect from that, so they don't have to address the institutional problems.

Are all cops bad? Of course fucking not, but there is a permissive culture amongst the whole institution that they are part of, so also responsible for, that allowed this guy to continue in his role. That allows sexual assault and DV complaints against the police to brushed away  and them to stay on duty (if you make a noise we won't have you back when you need us). That allows sexual assault and DV allegations reported to the police not to be taken seriously. That allows women to be minimised and dismissed. That allows people of colour to be suspected, minimised, abused and dismissed.

If those individual cops aren't part of the solution in flushing this into the light and reforming it, they are part of the problem.  People here looking for solutions for 'one bad egg' are part of the problem.

As a woman living in London I'm really chilled at what happened to her and what it means for how women feel and will approach their own safety and how they will approach the police. It's the same story repeated that people of colour face every day.

I'm incandescent at the Met's response to this, it's fucking objectionable and is all about absolving themselves rather than having to take a good hard look at what they are and represent.

On the question of police culture.
Police, for many valid reasons, tend to mix socially with police. As a result they become tribal and live in a bubble of opinion and very often prejudice.
I know of police who genuinely still believe that Hillsborough was caused by the fans because their bubble cant allow for any criticism or failings, and they know what football fans are like.
30 years after the event and after an inquest which squarely said the police were to blame for the disaster and the deaths, there is a wall of silence. Officers wont break their Omertà. They were advised by their Federation reps not to co- operate with the inquests or with Resolve - I remember the radio interview where a fed rep was spewing bullshit about the reasons for police officers not helping with a police investigation.
The officers in the Met have covered up for their own on many occasions, similarly because they feel its them against the world, Lawrence, Menendez, and so on.
It will never change whilst the top officer is part of that culture of protecting her officers regardless.
A good leader looks after their people, but only as long as they stay within the rules. Other wise they lose moral leadership and become part of the problem.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #164 on: Today at 01:25:50 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:13:41 am
Flippin hec I thought I was aware of a few things but 80 women killed since March. Fucking hell mate that's a shock.

Genuinely shocked by those numbers. And the amount of murder-suicides in there, absolute cowards.

Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #165 on: Today at 01:30:13 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:14:18 pm
On the question of police culture.
Police, for many valid reasons, tend to mix socially with police. As a result they become tribal and live in a bubble of opinion and very often prejudice.
I know of police who genuinely still believe that Hillsborough was caused by the fans because their bubble cant allow for any criticism or failings, and they know what football fans are like.
30 years after the event and after an inquest which squarely said the police were to blame for the disaster and the deaths, there is a wall of silence. Officers wont break their Omertà. They were advised by their Federation reps not to co- operate with the inquests or with Resolve - I remember the radio interview where a fed rep was spewing bullshit about the reasons for police officers not helping with a police investigation.
The officers in the Met have covered up for their own on many occasions, similarly because they feel its them against the world, Lawrence, Menendez, and so on.
It will never change whilst the top officer is part of that culture of protecting her officers regardless.
A good leader looks after their people, but only as long as they stay within the rules. Other wise they lose moral leadership and become part of the problem.


Yes, this is a very good and salient point too.

The abuse of police power, they can basically use coercive powers with no accountability good blog on it here...https://davidallengreen.com/2021/10/why-the-advice-of-the-metropolitan-police-that-those-concerned-by-wrongful-arrest-wave-down-a-bus-is-besides-the-point/
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #166 on: Today at 01:35:01 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 12:58:36 pm

This was similar to my, somewhat angry, point last night.

This ridiculous solution is basically 'resisting arrest is the only way women can make themselves safe'

She did everything right and he murdered her. I would have done exactly the same in that situation. You can't ask women to judge who and who isn't a bad cop and run away. What types of people would have the confidence to do that? If you are vulnerable and being arrested you certainly wouldn't.

The simple fact is he wasn't an imposter, he was a cop with a warrant card. None of the proposed 'solutions' change that. All the messaging out of the Met is trying to deflect from that, so they don't have to address the institutional problems.

Are all cops bad? Of course fucking not, but there is a permissive culture amongst the whole institution that they are part of, so also responsible for, that allowed this guy to continue in his role. That allows sexual assault and DV complaints against the police to brushed away  and them to stay on duty (if you make a noise we won't have you back when you need us). That allows sexual assault and DV allegations reported to the police not to be taken seriously. That allows women to be minimised and dismissed. That allows people of colour to be suspected, minimised, abused and dismissed.

If those individual cops aren't part of the solution in flushing this into the light and reforming it, they are part of the problem.  People here looking for solutions for 'one bad egg' are part of the problem.

As a woman living in London I'm really chilled at what happened to her and what it means for how women feel and will approach their own safety and how they will approach the police. It's the same story repeated that people of colour face every day.

I'm incandescent at the Met's response to this, it's fucking objectionable and is all about absolving themselves rather than having to take a good hard look at what they are and represent.

And it's not just men by the way Cressida Dick oversaw the operation and then coverup of the killing by police of a completely innocent man, John Charles De Menezes, what happened? She got promoted.


Spot on again. Sums up the point I was making this morning but far more articulate than I could manage in my angry state.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #167 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm
More nonsense from a Police Commissioner

Quote
Speaking about the case, North Yorkshire commissioner Philip Allott said Ms Everard "never should have submitted" to the arrest.

"So women, first of all, need to be streetwise about when they can be arrested and when they can't be arrested. She should never have been arrested and submitted to that," he said.

"Perhaps women need to consider in terms of the legal process, to just learn a bit about that legal process".

But they're not victim blaming, nope, just some sensible advice.
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #168 on: Today at 02:26:42 pm
Sorry mate, I'm not submitting to this arrest. Can we all try that one!
Re: Sarah Everard
Reply #169 on: Today at 02:29:22 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 02:21:02 pm
More nonsense from a Police Commissioner

But they're not victim blaming, nope, just some sensible advice.

It's also bullshit. An off duty police officer can arrest you https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/ask-the-police/question/Q674

The elected police commissioner should resign
