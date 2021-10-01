It's just victim blaming nonsense with absolutely no practical reasoning behind it at all. None of what they've advised would have saved Sarah's life because she had no reason not to trust a police officer acting within what she would have assumed to have been his legal duties as a police officer.



It's a joke that after months of this case that's the best the Met can come up with. Especially when their "bad egg" is someone they knew to be a problem but continued to promote him throughout the ranks anyway. This is on them, not the public to resolve.



This was similar to my, somewhat angry, point last night.This ridiculous solution is basically 'resisting arrest is the only way women can make themselves safe'She did everything right and he murdered her. I would have done exactly the same in that situation. You can't ask women to judge who and who isn't a bad cop and run away. What types of people would have the confidence to do that? If you are vulnerable and being arrested you certainly wouldn't.The simple fact is he wasn't an imposter, he was a cop with a warrant card. None of the proposed 'solutions' change that. All the messaging out of the Met is trying to deflect from that, so they don't have to address the institutional problems.Are all cops bad? Of course fucking not, but there is a permissive culture amongst the whole institution that they are part of, so also responsible for, that allowed this guy to continue in his role. That allows sexual assault and DV complaintsthe police to brushed away and them to stay on duty (if you make a noise we won't have you back when you need us). That allows sexual assault and DV allegationsthe police not to be taken seriously. That allows women to be minimised and dismissed. That allows people of colour to be suspected, minimised, abused and dismissed.If those individual cops aren't part of the solution in flushing this into the light and reforming it, they are part of the problem. People here looking for solutions for 'one bad egg' are part of the problem.As a woman living in London I'm really chilled at what happened to her and what it means for how women feel and will approach their own safety and how they will approach the police. It's the same story repeated that people of colour face every day.I'm incandescent at the Met's response to this, it's fucking objectionable and is all about absolving themselves rather than having to take a good hard look at what they are and represent.And it's not just men by the way Cressida Dick oversaw the operation and then coverup of the killing by police of a completely innocent man, John Charles De Menezes, what happened? She got promoted.