Sarah Everard

Clint Eastwood

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:32:58 pm »
Given a whole life sentence. Still doesn't feel like enough. I'm heartbroken for the family.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 10:17:27 am
Are we having the same energy for Sabina Nessa or nah?

Very lazy whataboutery to be honest. RIP to both Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa

TSC

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:44:37 pm »
The thread was started for 2 reasons.

1. The heinous details came out yesterday.
2. I recall an original thread started poignantly by Snail when this incident happened which was locked after a relatively short period for various reasons which was disappointing.

This incident is shocking because it involves an appalling abuse of power by someone who, due to the nature of his vocation, meant that initially the victim likely felt safe and reassured.  Reality will have only started to bite once it became apparent this monster was driving out of the capital and not to a police station.

Underpinning the central issue is of course violence against women.  The colour or creed of the victim is irrelevant.  It is the gender that matters and how safe women feel.  Stats alone are frightening, from low sexual assault convictions and obviously numbers murdered.

A few whataboutery type posts about other victims.  Theyre all victims of heinous crimes.  Just within the last 2 weeks alone we had Terri Harris and 3 kids murdered at home and of course Sabina Nessa.

All horrific.
Red-Soldier

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #83 on: Today at 06:03:13 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 05:32:58 pm
Given a whole life sentence. Still doesn't feel like enough. I'm heartbroken for the family.

It's the maximum you can get - as in, never coming out of prison.  The End.

It's a rare sentence to give out, and only around 60 prisoners are serving them.  It's usually reserved for multiple murders, child killers and / or terrorists.

The fact that he was a serving police officer, who used his position to carry out these terrible crimes is a substantial factor in him receiving this sentence, I would suggest.


Brady and Hindley, the Wests and Sutcliffe, all got whole life terms for example.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #84 on: Today at 06:11:42 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:23:45 pm
Is it normal practise for a solitary police officer to be arresting someone? I suppose it's not ideal but under certain circumstances it may be unavoidable. Maybe it would be an idea to make public the criteria, because even though this is a unique case as far as I know, public confidence will be shaken by this.

Yes its normal practice as far as I know, think of a traffic stop and breathalyser fail, you're immediately arrested. Also, with all the cuts in numbers, I'm used to seeing lone officers in cars, I see officers of both sexes patrolling on their own. I suppose that they will call for backup or a van to transport a prisoner, but there will be instances where they will have to arrest someone when alone.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:27:41 pm »
Eye for an eye. He should currently be wearing a rope around his neck, not breathing and eating in a comfortable little cell with protection he doesn't deserve.
