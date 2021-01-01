Given a whole life sentence. Still doesn't feel like enough. I'm heartbroken for the family.
It's the maximum you can get - as in, never coming out of prison. The End.
It's a rare sentence to give out, and only around 60 prisoners are serving them. It's usually reserved for multiple murders, child killers and / or terrorists.
The fact that he was a serving police officer, who used his position to carry out these terrible crimes is a substantial factor in him receiving this sentence, I would suggest.
Brady and Hindley, the Wests and Sutcliffe, all got whole life terms for example.