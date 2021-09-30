I have to admit I wanted to start a thread on Sabina Nessa however starting threads isn't really my thing so I never. I was disappointed there wasn't a thread but considering I wasn't prepared to start 1 myself I can't really take the highground.



There was also the case of the man who murdered his girlfriend and 3 children (none of them his own kids) that probably deserves discussion. Murders of innocent women are fortunately rare (though still worthy of our outrage discussion and anything we can do to stop it) however domestic violence is incredibly common.



Either way though, a shameful year for our country when all these incidents are taken into account, I'm sure there are others that have received little publicity, and things like the stats on domestic violence going up in lockdown and during England games also make this a very dark year.



I would really like to see political parties make a stand on violence against women. Other than the condemnation after an incident like this there doesn't seem to be any real change happening. I'm sure that also there are women refuge charities and other things like this that should receive much more support than they do.

