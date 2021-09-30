« previous next »
Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
The 'whole of RAWK' cares about the murder of any person, so like Welshred I'll object on behalf of RAWK to any inference that we'd look at violence/murder differently regarding a persons background.
This energy distracts from the main issue though doesn't it?

Re: Sarah Everard
One of my friends was murdered over sixteen years ago, she was 18.  She left a nightclub on her own, she lived ten minutes away, why not, the place where we lived, everyone knew everyone, population of about 20k then.  Things havent changed a bit.  Girls/women still have to live their lives differently, still have to take certain precautions, still have to look over their shoulders.  Its sickening really.  My daughter is 18 in a few months, shell be going out living her life, Im worried sick to be honest.  I try not to be overbearing, its not her fault she has to live her life differently because shes female.

People have told me itll be okay shes sensible fuck that, she shouldnt have to be, she should be able to be as irresponsible as those with testicles.  Anyway enough ranting.

May Sarah, and every other female that are no longer here  for daring to  their lives as they want, rest in peace.  My thoughts go out to their families. 
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)


FWIW, this is the murder (by the mother's partner) featured in the media that's affected me the most in a long time:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-derbyshire-58635995

Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)

You have a point somewhere in there, although accusing us of "not giving a shit" because no thread has been posted is a disgraceful take, and is a veiled attempt at accusing us all of racism.

If this specific case had been about Sabina, there would be a thread, so stop turning this thread into something when we're all friends and we all mean well.
Re: Sarah Everard
The response by the Met police has been unbelievably tone deaf and has done more to harm policing than anything else since its founding. As a matter of principle, no single male officer should be allowed to handcuff a woman on her own without anybody else present. It's a simple rule to bring in, but Cressida Dick, being the worst appointee to any public body in our lifetime, won't do anything like this to restore public trust.

She needs to be hounded from office.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:56:30 am
Thanks :)

Vanita Nowell
Tracey Kidd
Nelly Mustafa
Zahida Bi
Josephine Kaye
Shadika Mohsin Patel
Maureen Kidd
Wendy Morse
Nageeba Alariqy
Elsie Smith
Kelly Stewart
Gwendoline Bound
Ruth Williams
Victoria Woodhall
Kelly Fitzgibbons + two daughters
Caroline Walker
Katie Walker
Zobaidah Salangy
Betty Dobbin
Sonia Calvi
Maryan Ismail
Daneilla Espirito Santo
Ruth Brown
Denise Keane-Barnett-Simmons
Jadwiga Szczygielsk
Emma Jane McParland
Louise Aitchison
Silke Hartshorne-Jones
Hyacinth Morris
Louise Smith
Claire Parry
Aya Hachem
Melissa Belshaw
Yvonne 'Vonnie' Lawson McCann
Lyndsey Alcock
Aneta Zdun
Nicoleta Zdun
Mandy Houghton
Amy-Leanne Stringfellow
Bibaa Henry
Nicole Smallman
Dawn Bennett
Gemma Marjoram
Karolina Zinkeviciene
Rosemary Hill
Jackie Hoadley
Khloemae Loy
Kerry Woolley
Shelly Clark
Bernadette Walker
Stella Frew
Dawn Fletcher
Deborah Jones/Hendrick
Patrycja Wyrebek
Therasia Gordon
Esther Egbon
Susan Baird
Balvinder Gahir
Lynda Cooper
Lorraine Cox
Suzanne Winnister
Maria Howarth
Abida Karim
Saman Mir Sacharvi
Vian Mangrio
Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj (and three-year-old son)
Louise Rump
Julie Williams
Rhonda Humphreys
Nicole McGregor
Angela Webber
Carole Wright
Sarah Smith
Ildiko Bettison
Kimberly Deakin
Marie Gladders
Paula Leather
Caroline Kayll
Lauren Mae Bloomer
Hansa Patel
Helen Bannister
Marta Vento
Andreia Patricia Rodriguez Guilherme
Joanna Borucka
Azaria Williams
Catherine Granger
Eileen Dean
Sue Addis
Carol Hart
Jacqueline Price
Mary Wells
Tiprat Argatu
Christie Frewin
Souad Bellaha
Ann Turner
N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley
Rose Marie Tinton
Ranjit Gill
Helen Joy
Emma Robertson
Nicole Anderson
Linda Maggs
Carol Smith
Sophie Moss
Christina Rowe
Susan Hannaby
Michelle Lizanec
Wieslawa Mierzejewska
Judith Rhead
Anna Ovsyannikova
Tina Eyre
Katie Simpson
Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter
Samantha Heap
Geetika Goyal
Imogen Bohajczuk
Wenjing Xu

Are we having the same energy for these women or nah?

How many topics did you start about those cases? Or do you only give a shit when trying to score points online? Because you are appearing to be just a tad hypocritical.

A policeman abusing his position to kidnap, rape and murder is extraordinary - and would likely have garnered a similar response no matter who the victim was. The news values of the popular media has many flaws, but shoehorning that argument into this case is nearly as inappropriate as Piers Corbin gatecrashing the Sentencing, or Allsop blaming lockdowns for this case.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:37:47 pm
The response by the Met police has been unbelievably tone deaf and has done more to harm policing than anything else since its founding. As a matter of principle, no single male officer should be allowed to handcuff a woman on her own without anybody else present. It's a simple rule to bring in, but Cressida Dick, being the worst appointee to any public body in our lifetime, won't do anything like this to restore public trust.

She needs to be hounded from office.

The Met probably doesnt have enough officers to implement changes like that. It might not be the only reason, but I suspect it is a reason.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: SP on Today at 01:46:55 pm
How many topics did you start about those cases? Or do you only give a shit when trying to score points online? Because you are appearing to be just a tad hypocritical.

A policeman abusing his position to kidnap, rape and murder is extraordinary - and would likely have garnered a similar response no matter who the victim was. The news values of the popular media has many flaws, but shoehorning that argument into this case is nearly as inappropriate as Piers Corbin gatecrashing the Sentencing, or Allsop blaming lockdowns for this case.

...that was in response to someone else saying RAWK 'didnt care about other women being murdered' because they hadn't commented on Sabina Nessa. It was more to point out the hypocrisy of Escorcio.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: damomad on Today at 01:36:55 pm
You have a point somewhere in there, although accusing us of "not giving a shit" because no thread has been posted is a disgraceful take, and is a veiled attempt at accusing us all of racism.

Racism didn't have to be overtly dropping slurs and discriminating against an individual.
It's more subtle than that.

Quote
If this specific case had been about Sabina, there would be a thread, so stop turning this thread into something when we're all friends and we all mean well.

I doubt that. The furore around the country about this case was huge even before Couzens was identified and arrested.

Regarding RAWK, I seem to remember a decent sized thread here for the Joanna Yeates case, which doesn't seem to be too dissimilar to the Sabina Nassa case to be honest. We have to ask ourself why we allow ourselves to be more concerned with a certain hue of individual.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:18:03 pm
One of my friends was murdered over sixteen years ago, she was 18.  She left a nightclub on her own, she lived ten minutes away, why not, the place where we lived, everyone knew everyone, population of about 20k then.  Things havent changed a bit.  Girls/women still have to live their lives differently, still have to take certain precautions, still have to look over their shoulders.  Its sickening really.  My daughter is 18 in a few months, shell be going out living her life, Im worried sick to be honest.  I try not to be overbearing, its not her fault she has to live her life differently because shes female.

People have told me itll be okay shes sensible fuck that, she shouldnt have to be, she should be able to be as irresponsible as those with testicles.  Anyway enough ranting.

May Sarah, and every other female that are no longer here  for daring to  their lives as they want, rest in peace.  My thoughts go out to their families. 

A girl I worked with, Lucy Royle, was murdered by her ex boyfriend just after he had been released from prison, he had robbed a McNasty's armed with a knife and Lucy was a prosecution witness, a female friend of Lucy lured her to her death, this was 2002. 3 weeks ago, a fella at works 17 yr old daughter was accosted on 2 different days at the Trafford Centre bus terminal on her way to school. A man in his 20's walked up, kissed her, sat on the bus with her, after leading her to the back of the bus, put his hand on her thigh and walked to school with her. Poor girl was terrified and she now gets a lift to school. This shit just should not happen, but c*nts are brazen enough to just do it.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:54:04 am
Most of us have the ability to start a thread about whatever we like.....

Why haven't you started a thread about Sabina Nessa??

Serious "Why should we worry about diversity in our workplace/tv series/ clothing line, if you want that go and create your own company" vibes here
Re: Sarah Everard
So can you be clear to us here, you're still swinging the "The whole of RAWK is racist" thing because a thread on Sabina Nessa wasn't started?
Re: Sarah Everard
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 02:17:38 pm
Racism didn't have to be overtly dropping slurs and discriminating against an individual.
It's more subtle than that.

I doubt that. The furore around the country about this case was huge even before Couzens was identified and arrested.

Regarding RAWK, I seem to remember a decent sized thread here for the Joanna Yeates case, which doesn't seem to be too dissimilar to the Sabina Nassa case to be honest. We have to ask ourself why we allow ourselves to be more concerned with a certain hue of individual.



Look, the simple fact is, white people are more important than non-white people. Everyone but you on RAWK thinks this. You've sussed us.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 02:17:38 pm
Racism didn't have to be overtly dropping slurs and discriminating against an individual.
It's more subtle than that.

It's a risky game to play going around being the person to call out those subtleties. You're basically trying to thought police us all, a lot of the time you are going to be wrong which you are here.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 02:17:38 pm
Racism didn't have to be overtly dropping slurs and discriminating against an individual.
It's more subtle than that.

I doubt that. The furore around the country about this case was huge even before Couzens was identified and arrested.

Regarding RAWK, I seem to remember a decent sized thread here for the Joanna Yeates case, which doesn't seem to be too dissimilar to the Sabina Nassa case to be honest. We have to ask ourself why we allow ourselves to be more concerned with a certain hue of individual.

I just searched for the Yeates thread. The oldest thread I found is about the media mis treatment of Christopher Jefferies and the media portrayal of him.

So the 2 examples you are citing on here, are about the media portrayal of an innocent man, and an active police officer using his power to kidnap, rape and murder. It is those elements that made those cases so shocking.
Re: Sarah Everard
I have to admit I wanted to start a thread on Sabina Nessa however starting threads isn't really my thing so I never. I was disappointed there wasn't a thread but considering I wasn't prepared to start 1 myself I can't really take the highground.

There was also the case of the man who murdered his girlfriend and 3 children (none of them his own kids) that probably deserves discussion. Murders of innocent women are fortunately rare (though still worthy of our outrage discussion and anything we can do to stop it) however domestic violence is incredibly common.

Either way though, a shameful year for our country when all these incidents are taken into account, I'm sure there are others that have received little publicity, and things like the stats on domestic violence going up in lockdown and during England games also make this a very dark year.

I would really like to see political parties make a stand on violence against women. Other than the condemnation after an incident like this there doesn't seem to be any real change happening. I'm sure that also there are women refuge charities and other things like this that should receive much more support than they do.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:51:00 am





All that tells me is you've not bothered to mention her either until you thought you could do some point scoring.

Another poster that wants a thread locked clearly for some bizarre reason.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 02:17:38 pm
We have to ask ourself why we allow ourselves to be more concerned with a certain hue of individual.

When you say, 'we', who specifically are you referring to? One person started a thread, presumably as Sarah Everard's case has been all over the news. Do you really think the thread was only started because the victim in this case was white?
Re: Sarah Everard
I'll be honest, the Sarah Everard case has only really got my attention because of it being a serving copper who did this, otherwise I'd have given it the same attention as all the other murders of men and women down the years. I was a kid when Sutcliffe was doing his killing, I've lived through what the Wests did, the Bambers, Colin Ireland, Dennis Nielson and in the end, unless its someone you know, like Lucy, then you become desensitised, you have to or you'd go insane thinking about what one human will do to another.

What has happened to Sabina Nessa was awful, as was the murder of Aya Hachem in Blackburn when she was innocently caught up in a stupid tyre war between scum or the honour killing of Shafilea Ahmed in 2003, which was really big news back then, or all the other women who have been killed.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:24:49 am
As far as I'm aware a family member of hers didn't start the thread. So I have no problem with a bit of introspection amongst ourselves as to why one human life is considered worth more than another's (it's an obvious answer).

It's an uncomfortable concept for you to have to consider and I can see why you would rather not.

This virtue signalling culture is going a bit too far.  Bizarre times we live in..

Read the story about Sarah earlier today.  Just a horrifying chain of events :( a whole life sentence not close to being enough for that guy..
