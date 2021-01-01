« previous next »
Sarah Everard

Re: Sarah Everard
The 'whole of RAWK' cares about the murder of any person, so like Welshred I'll object on behalf of RAWK to any inference that we'd look at violence/murder differently regarding a persons background.
This energy distracts from the main issue though doesn't it?

Re: Sarah Everard
One of my friends was murdered over sixteen years ago, she was 18.  She left a nightclub on her own, she lived ten minutes away, why not, the place where we lived, everyone knew everyone, population of about 20k then.  Things havent changed a bit.  Girls/women still have to live their lives differently, still have to take certain precautions, still have to look over their shoulders.  Its sickening really.  My daughter is 18 in a few months, shell be going out living her life, Im worried sick to be honest.  I try not to be overbearing, its not her fault she has to live her life differently because shes female.

People have told me itll be okay shes sensible fuck that, she shouldnt have to be, she should be able to be as irresponsible as those with testicles.  Anyway enough ranting.

May Sarah, and every other female that are no longer here  for daring to  their lives as they want, rest in peace.  My thoughts go out to their families. 
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)


FWIW, this is the murder (by the mother's partner) featured in the media that's affected me the most in a long time:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-derbyshire-58635995

Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: Escorcio on Today at 11:18:01 am
It's not just the media though. We need to be asking why certain people (all of RAWK seemingly) give a shit when certain women are murdered and not others.

Today is definitely the day (both accused are in court this week)

You have a point somewhere in there, although accusing us of "not giving a shit" because no thread has been posted is a disgraceful take, and is a veiled attempt at accusing us all of racism.

If this specific case had been about Sabina, there would be a thread, so stop turning this thread into something when we're all friends and we all mean well.
Re: Sarah Everard
The response by the Met police has been unbelievably tone deaf and has done more to harm policing than anything else since its founding. As a matter of principle, no single male officer should be allowed to handcuff a woman on her own without anybody else present. It's a simple rule to bring in, but Cressida Dick, being the worst appointee to any public body in our lifetime, won't do anything like this to restore public trust.

She needs to be hounded from office.
Re: Sarah Everard
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:56:30 am
Thanks :)

Vanita Nowell
Tracey Kidd
Nelly Mustafa
Zahida Bi
Josephine Kaye
Shadika Mohsin Patel
Maureen Kidd
Wendy Morse
Nageeba Alariqy
Elsie Smith
Kelly Stewart
Gwendoline Bound
Ruth Williams
Victoria Woodhall
Kelly Fitzgibbons + two daughters
Caroline Walker
Katie Walker
Zobaidah Salangy
Betty Dobbin
Sonia Calvi
Maryan Ismail
Daneilla Espirito Santo
Ruth Brown
Denise Keane-Barnett-Simmons
Jadwiga Szczygielsk
Emma Jane McParland
Louise Aitchison
Silke Hartshorne-Jones
Hyacinth Morris
Louise Smith
Claire Parry
Aya Hachem
Melissa Belshaw
Yvonne 'Vonnie' Lawson McCann
Lyndsey Alcock
Aneta Zdun
Nicoleta Zdun
Mandy Houghton
Amy-Leanne Stringfellow
Bibaa Henry
Nicole Smallman
Dawn Bennett
Gemma Marjoram
Karolina Zinkeviciene
Rosemary Hill
Jackie Hoadley
Khloemae Loy
Kerry Woolley
Shelly Clark
Bernadette Walker
Stella Frew
Dawn Fletcher
Deborah Jones/Hendrick
Patrycja Wyrebek
Therasia Gordon
Esther Egbon
Susan Baird
Balvinder Gahir
Lynda Cooper
Lorraine Cox
Suzanne Winnister
Maria Howarth
Abida Karim
Saman Mir Sacharvi
Vian Mangrio
Poorna Kaameshwari Sivaraj (and three-year-old son)
Louise Rump
Julie Williams
Rhonda Humphreys
Nicole McGregor
Angela Webber
Carole Wright
Sarah Smith
Ildiko Bettison
Kimberly Deakin
Marie Gladders
Paula Leather
Caroline Kayll
Lauren Mae Bloomer
Hansa Patel
Helen Bannister
Marta Vento
Andreia Patricia Rodriguez Guilherme
Joanna Borucka
Azaria Williams
Catherine Granger
Eileen Dean
Sue Addis
Carol Hart
Jacqueline Price
Mary Wells
Tiprat Argatu
Christie Frewin
Souad Bellaha
Ann Turner
N'Taya Elliott-Cleverley
Rose Marie Tinton
Ranjit Gill
Helen Joy
Emma Robertson
Nicole Anderson
Linda Maggs
Carol Smith
Sophie Moss
Christina Rowe
Susan Hannaby
Michelle Lizanec
Wieslawa Mierzejewska
Judith Rhead
Anna Ovsyannikova
Tina Eyre
Katie Simpson
Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter
Samantha Heap
Geetika Goyal
Imogen Bohajczuk
Wenjing Xu

Are we having the same energy for these women or nah?

How many topics did you start about those cases? Or do you only give a shit when trying to score points online? Because you are appearing to be just a tad hypocritical.

A policeman abusing his position to kidnap, rape and murder is extraordinary - and would likely have garnered a similar response no matter who the victim was. The news values of the popular media has many flaws, but shoehorning that argument into this case is nearly as inappropriate as Piers Corbin gatecrashing the Sentencing, or Allsop blaming lockdowns for this case.
