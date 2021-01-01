One of my friends was murdered over sixteen years ago, she was 18. She left a nightclub on her own, she lived ten minutes away, why not, the place where we lived, everyone knew everyone, population of about 20k then. Things havent changed a bit. Girls/women still have to live their lives differently, still have to take certain precautions, still have to look over their shoulders. Its sickening really. My daughter is 18 in a few months, shell be going out living her life, Im worried sick to be honest. I try not to be overbearing, its not her fault she has to live her life differently because shes female.



People have told me itll be okay shes sensible fuck that, she shouldnt have to be, she should be able to be as irresponsible as those with testicles. Anyway enough ranting.



May Sarah, and every other female that are no longer here for daring to their lives as they want, rest in peace. My thoughts go out to their families.