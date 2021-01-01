« previous next »
Author Topic: Sarah Everard  (Read 267 times)

Sarah Everard
« on: Today at 05:16:14 pm »
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm »
Fucking evil piece of shit.

I think the starting point for convicted murderers should be life without parole - and any judge wanting to deviate from that must make a case for it (with any such case being reviewed by an independent panel of their peers)

The families of those murdered get a life sentence, the scum who do the murder should, too.


And with no possibility of parole, there'd be no need for rehabilitation. Put them all in a special prison with the barest minimum of standards of food, cell furniture, out-of-cell time, etc.

Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:48:58 pm »
Disgusting evil piece of shit. Simply put, he does not deserve to live.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:53:28 pm »
Absolutely horrendous to think of what this poor woman went through in her last hours.

He will be a No1 target in prison.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:54:25 pm »
He should never be set free again, if found guilty. Life should mean life. Quiet frankly, If he was put him up against a wall and shot, no tears from me.

RIP Sarah.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:18 pm »
This has really angered me as a man and being the same age as Sarah. To think what that poor girl went through. I can only hope that with the details coming out, this is some sort of watershed moment leading to more protection for women and their safeguarding in vulnerable situations.

RIP Sarah. And to the murderer there is nothing too horrendous that could happen to you in prison.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:08:26 pm »
Absolute scum and I wish nothing but the worst for him.

RIP Sarah.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:20:59 pm »
RIP Sarah

People who do barbarism like that piece of crap deserve solitary confinement until their days are done. No interaction with anyone, ever again. This was as premeditated as it gets while abusing his role as a police officer to the most extreme degree I've ever seen so there can be no ifs or buts about it. That's a lot harder punishment than getting beat up in prison.
Re: Sarah Everard
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:25:26 pm »
Exactly what the death penalty should be for. Fuck tax payers money paying for keeping him alive, just chuck him down a well.
