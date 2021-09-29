It's time to begin, good luck and have fun! We have 11 contestants, which means five byes to the quarter finals whereas teams 1-6 will contest a knockout game each to get there. There was no #9 team signing up, which means teams 10-12 move up a spot.
A type of evened out snake draft with the last draft picks going first in rounds 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11, whereas the first picks go ahead early in rounds 1, 4, 6, 8 and 10.
Five hour time limit for first dibs in the first round, one hour rounds 2-11. I assume ten out of eleven will be asleep during the European night so there's little room for pouncing then
Most importantly as previously mentioned, consider the players' entire career or how good they were in their primes when making your picks and later when voting, not just their time at Anfield and not just after 1992 so the oldies but goldies of the 80's team still remaining in the PL days get a fair bite at the cherry
Picks are listed below!1. Tubby Salah, Thiago, Agger, Jota2. Sheer Magnetism Gerrard, Owen3. XabiArt Suárez, Henderson, Carragher, Milner4. deFacto Barnes, Fabinho, Sturridge, Gomez5. Linudden van Dijk, Coutinho, Sterling, Ince6. Adz LFC Rush, Alisson, Matip, McAllister7. Nick Fowler, McManaman, Whelan, Aurélio8. Poetry in Motion Alonso, Robertson, Grobbelaar9. Max_powers Hyypiä, Torres, Mølby 10. Fucking appalled Mascherano, Alexander-Arnold, Firmino 11. Hazell Litmanen, Mané, Wijnaldum
Full draft list:
Spoiler
1. Mohamed Salah (EG)
2. Steven Gerrard (EN)
3. Luis Suárez (UR)
4. John Barnes (EN)
5. Virgil van Dijk (NL)
6. Ian Rush (WL)
7. Robbie Fowler (EN)
8. Xabi Alonso (ES)
9. Sami Hyypiä (FI)
10. Javier Mascherano (AR)
11. Jari Litmanen (FI)
12. Sadio Mané (SN)
13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (EN)
14. Fernando Torres (ES)
15. Andy Robertson (SC)
16. Steve McManaman (EN)
17. Alisson Becker (BR)
18. Fabinho (BR)
19. Philippe Coutinho (BR)
20. Jordan Henderson (EN)
21. Michael Owen (EN)
22. Thiago Alcântara (ES)
23. Giorginio Wijnaldum (NL)
24. Roberto Firmino (BR)
25. Jan Mølby (DK)
26. Bruce Grobbelaar (ZW)
27. Ronny Whelan (IE)
28. Joël Matip (CR)
29. Raheem Sterling (EN)
30. Daniel Sturridge (EN)
31. Daniel Agger (DK)
32. Diogo Jota (PT)
33. Jamie Carragher (EN)
34. James Milner (EN)
35. Joe Gomez (EN)
36. Paul Ince (EN)
37. Gary McAllister (SC)
38. Fábio Aurélio (BR)
Since I'm off somewhat prematurely in a few minutes I'll hand it over to the #1 overall pick.
Good luck to everyone