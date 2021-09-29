« previous next »
Offline Linudden

Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« on: September 29, 2021, 03:37:12 pm »
It's time to begin, good luck and have fun! We have 11 contestants, which means five byes to the quarter finals whereas teams 1-6 will contest a knockout game each to get there. There was no #9 team signing up, which means teams 10-12 move up a spot.

A type of evened out snake draft with the last draft picks going first in rounds 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11, whereas the first picks go ahead early in rounds 1, 4, 6, 8 and 10.

Five hour time limit for first dibs in the first round, one hour rounds 2-11. I assume ten out of eleven will be asleep during the European night so there's little room for pouncing then  ;D

Most importantly as previously mentioned, consider the players' entire career or how good they were in their primes when making your picks and later when voting, not just their time at Anfield and not just after 1992 so the oldies but goldies of the 80's team still remaining in the PL days get a fair bite at the cherry  :wave

Picks are listed below!

1. Tubby Salah, Thiago, Agger, Jota
2. Sheer Magnetism Gerrard, Owen
3. XabiArt Suárez, Henderson, Carragher, Milner
4. deFacto Barnes, Fabinho, Sturridge, Gomez
5. Linudden van Dijk, Coutinho, Sterling, Ince
6. Adz LFC Rush, Alisson, Matip, McAllister
7. Nick Fowler, McManaman, Whelan, Aurélio
8. Poetry in Motion Alonso, Robertson, Grobbelaar
9. Max_powers Hyypiä, Torres, Mølby
10. Fucking appalled Mascherano, Alexander-Arnold, Firmino
11. Hazell Litmanen, Mané, Wijnaldum

Full draft list:

1. Mohamed Salah (EG)
2. Steven Gerrard (EN)
3. Luis Suárez (UR)
4. John Barnes (EN)
5. Virgil van Dijk (NL)
6. Ian Rush (WL)
7. Robbie Fowler (EN)
8. Xabi Alonso (ES)
9. Sami Hyypiä (FI)
10. Javier Mascherano (AR)
11. Jari Litmanen (FI)

12. Sadio Mané (SN)
13. Trent Alexander-Arnold (EN)
14. Fernando Torres (ES)
15. Andy Robertson (SC)
16. Steve McManaman (EN)
17. Alisson Becker (BR)
18. Fabinho (BR)
19. Philippe Coutinho (BR)
20. Jordan Henderson (EN)
21. Michael Owen (EN)
22. Thiago Alcântara (ES)

23. Giorginio Wijnaldum (NL)
24. Roberto Firmino (BR)
25. Jan Mølby (DK)
26. Bruce Grobbelaar (ZW)
27. Ronny Whelan (IE)
28. Joël Matip (CR)
29. Raheem Sterling (EN)
30. Daniel Sturridge (EN)
31. Daniel Agger (DK)
32. Diogo Jota (PT)
33. Jamie Carragher (EN)

34. James Milner (EN)
35. Joe Gomez (EN)
36. Paul Ince (EN)
37. Gary McAllister (SC)
38. Fábio Aurélio (BR)
Since I'm off somewhat prematurely in a few minutes I'll hand it over to the #1 overall pick.

Good luck to everyone  :D
Offline tubby pls.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #1 on: September 29, 2021, 03:45:27 pm »
Mo Salah

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #2 on: September 29, 2021, 03:50:14 pm »
Steven Gerrard

Offline XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #3 on: September 29, 2021, 05:24:46 pm »
Luis Suarez

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #4 on: September 29, 2021, 05:32:06 pm »
John Barnes

Offline Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #5 on: September 29, 2021, 05:49:55 pm »
Virgil van Dijk

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #6 on: September 29, 2021, 06:19:09 pm »
Ian Rush

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #7 on: September 29, 2021, 06:32:17 pm »
Robbie Fowler



Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #8 on: September 29, 2021, 09:05:49 pm »
Xabi Alonso
Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #9 on: September 29, 2021, 10:46:11 pm »
Sami Hyypiä

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:26:27 am »
Masch

Offline Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:31:57 am »
Jari Litmanen



&

Sadio Mane

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:16:30 am »
Trent

Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:18:12 am »
Fernando Torres

Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:43:29 am »
Andy Robertson
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:10:40 am »
Steve McManaman

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:19:01 am »
Alisson Becker

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 am »
Fabinho

Offline Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:47:11 am »
Philippe Coutinho

Offline XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:05:02 pm »
Jordan Henderson

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:37:15 pm »
Michael Owen

Offline tubby pls.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:57:45 pm »
Thiago

Offline Hazell

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 02:15:05 pm »
Georginio Wijnaldum

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:16:36 pm »
Bobby

Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:42:09 pm »
Molby
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 pm »
Bruce Grobbelaar
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 04:35:17 pm »
Ronnie Whelan

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:14:46 pm »
Joël Matip

Offline Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 05:20:02 pm »
Raheem Sterling

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 05:32:12 pm »
Daniel Sturridge

Offline tubby pls.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 07:34:48 pm »
Agger and Jota.
Offline XabiArt

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm »
Jamie Carragher



James Milner

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:03:11 pm »
Joe Gomez

Offline Linudden

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:26:58 pm »
Paul Ince

Offline Adz LFC

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:35:50 pm »
Gary McAllister

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:06:39 pm »
Fabio Aurelio

Online Max_powers

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm »
John Arne Riise

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 11:57:04 pm »
Nicolas Anelka


Mark Wright

Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:38:58 am »
Dietmar Hamann
