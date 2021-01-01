« previous next »
Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread

Represented Liverpool in the Premier League Draft - Selection Thread
Yesterday at 03:37:12 pm
It's time to begin, good luck and have fun! We have 11 contestants, which means five byes to the quarter finals whereas teams 1-6 will contest a knockout game each to get there. There was no #9 team signing up, which means teams 10-12 move up a spot.

A type of evened out snake draft with the last draft picks going first in rounds 2, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 11, whereas the first picks go ahead early in rounds 1, 4, 6, 8 and 10.

Five hour time limit for first dibs in the first round, one hour rounds 2-11. I assume ten out of eleven will be asleep during the European night so there's little room for pouncing then  ;D

Most importantly as previously mentioned, consider the players' entire career or how good they were in their primes when making your picks and later when voting, not just their time at Anfield and not just after 1992 so the oldies but goldies of the 80's team still remaining in the PL days get a fair bite at the cherry  :wave

Picks are listed below!

1. Tubby Salah
2. Sheer Magnetism Gerrard
3. XabiArt Suárez
4. deFacto Barnes
5. Linudden van Dijk
6. Adz LFC Rush
7. Nick Fowler
8. Poetry in Motion Alonso
9. Max_powers Hyypiä
10. Fucking appalled
11. Hazell

Since I'm off somewhat prematurely in a few minutes I'll hand it over to the #1 overall pick.

Good luck to everyone  :D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:58:35 pm by Linudden »
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:45:27 pm »
Mo Salah

Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:50:14 pm
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:50:14 pm »
Steven Gerrard

Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 pm
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:24:46 pm »
Luis Suarez

Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:32:06 pm
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:32:06 pm »
John Barnes

Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:49:55 pm
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:49:55 pm »
Virgil van Dijk

Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:19:09 pm »
Ian Rush

Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:32:17 pm »
Robbie Fowler



Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:05:49 pm »
Xabi Alonso
Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:46:11 pm
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:46:11 pm »
Sami Hyypiä

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm by Max_powers »
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:26:27 am
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:26:27 am »
Masch

Reply #11 on: Today at 07:31:57 am
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:31:57 am »
Jari Litmanen



&

Sadio Mane

