A close to perfect performance. It just felt like men against boys with us seemingly taking the ball off them with ease then brushing off their tackles. Credit to the ref for not giving them a dozen free-kicks every time they rolled around.



I love a good pea-roller finish so was in heaven with that game. Mo, Sadio and Bobby all scoring with goals where the ball apologetically crept over the line!



Other than not liking Atletico I'm not too fussed about them getting a late winner. It just means if beat them next up we're pretty much qualified after three games!