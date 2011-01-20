« previous next »
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #120
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #121
Who was that that missed from less than a yard out for City? Hahahahahaahahahaha
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #122
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:55:24 am
That 1.6 is because of 1 chance where Sterling hit the crossbar and in the same sequence Bernardo Silva hit the post, both from close range. That was their only real chance in the game. Apart from that, it was all sterile possession and long shots and meaningless crosses. Also, you have to consider game state. PSG scored very early. Therefore their forays forward were only to push up, keep the ball when they could, and frustrate City. Not to shoot unnecessarily. Hence the low xG and number of shots for PSG. They managed the game superbly.

I switched between both games, ours and theirs as our result was clear. City struggled. If you blindly look at stats, without the context I gave, it will tell a different story.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:58:33 am
Of all the advantages of xG in terms of evaluating chances, it goes to show that, xG has no clue to accommodate for game state and game management.

That's not the way xG works, it's just the highest chance in the same sequence so it's just Bernardo's that is counted and not Sterlings.  But yes xG doesn't accommodate for game state or game management because regardless of circumstances a 70% chance to score is a 70% chance to score.  Those are more for descriptive purposes of why things happened or why tactics were a certain way but it doesn't change the factual shot happening or not happening.
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #123
Oh my...

El Chiringuito in English
@ElChiringuitoEN
So, El Chiringuito went to the airport to find Sheriff Tiraspol players and ask starting centre-back Gustavo Dulanto if they are actually even a professional football team.
https://twitter.com/ElChiringuitoEN/status/1442996520488427525?s=20

This is the good stuff
El Chiringuito in English
@ElChiringuitoEN
Remembering happier times...
El Chiringuito showed Edu Aguirre the video of how happy he was when Real Madrid drew Sheriff Tiraspol in their group.
https://twitter.com/ElChiringuitoEN/status/1443010208423350277?s=20

Edit: Here's the Sheriff article by Rory Smith - https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/14/sports/soccer/champions-league-sheriff-tiraspol.html
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #124
This tic tac guy is getting on my nerves now.
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #125
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:55:24 am
That 1.6 is because of 1 chance where Sterling hit the crossbar and in the same sequence Bernardo Silva hit the post, both from close range. That was their only real chance in the game. Apart from that, it was all sterile possession and long shots and meaningless crosses. Also, you have to consider game state. PSG scored very early. Therefore their forays forward were only to push up, keep the ball when they could, and frustrate City. Not to shoot unnecessarily. Hence the low xG and number of shots for PSG. They managed the game superbly.

I switched between both games, ours and theirs as our result was clear. City struggled. If you blindly look at stats, without the context I gave, it will tell a different story.

What was the xG for the Bernardo chance? 0.9999*?
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #126
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:25:58 am
That's not the way xG works, it's just the highest chance in the same sequence so it's just Bernardo's that is counted and not Sterlings.  But yes xG doesn't accommodate for game state or game management because regardless of circumstances a 70% chance to score is a 70% chance to score.  Those are more for descriptive purposes of why things happened or why tactics were a certain way but it doesn't change the factual shot happening or not happening.

I thought that only applies if a goal is scored. Check the shot map in Caley's graph. It shows Sterling's header and Bernardo Silva's follow-up. Anyway, the map clearly shows a bunch of low value shots, only three shots were worth looking at. In any case, 1.6 itself is not a big number.

It's clear xG will show only factual shots, the point is game state is important when you want to assess who were the better team.  xG doesn't tell the full story, and they only marginally edged possession, nothing close to the big numbers they have in general.

If we scored early, controlled the game and frustrated the opponent for large periods and then scored a sucker punch, we'd all be saying it was a great game from us, even if we conceded marginal possession and a bunch of low value shots. That's exactly what PSG did.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:15:51 am by PoetryInMotion »
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #127
Quote from: a little break on Today at 01:25:36 am
Who was that that missed from less than a yard out for City? Hahahahahaahahahaha

Bernardo Silva
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #128
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:58:33 am
Of all the advantages of xG in terms of evaluating chances, it goes to show that, xG has no clue to accommodate for game state and game management.

Of course it doesnt. Who says it does? One stat isnt going to describe a game in its entirety. A team could dominate a side, but the other side may end up with the same or more chances (or just more goals: the Sheriff goal was 0.03 xG). You still need to watch the game to give context to the stats available.

Theres another model called non-shot xG which will take into account more actions around the pitch other than shots, so it would be interesting to see if thats any different for this game.
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #129
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:51:27 pm
Ajax have a plus-29 goal differential through seven games this season. They mopped the floor with the Portuguese champs. Only Cruyff's Ajax won more points than they did last year.  538 has them rated 3rd in the world, last time they were this high they made the CL semi's.  Let's see if they can destroy Beşiktaş.

Liverpool are back to 3rd now after tonights results.
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
Reply #130
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 02:12:54 am
Of course it doesnt. Who says it does? One stat isnt going to describe a game in its entirety. A team could dominate a side, but the other side may end up with the same or more chances (or just more goals: the Sheriff goal was 0.03 xG). You still need to watch the game to give context to the stats available.

Relax mate. You are echoing my point. I didn't say anybody said otherwise, it was just a point as in this game was an example. The poster I was replying to mentioned xG, possession and shot count to say City dominated, hence my reply was about game state and how those stats alone do not say the full story.

Quote
Theres another model called non-shot xG which will take into account more actions around the pitch other than shots, so it would be interesting to see if thats any different for this game.

Yes, I've heard if it. There's also xGChain that evaluates the value of passes as well.
