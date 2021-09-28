« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September  (Read 3216 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm »
Am I missing something with the Atletico goal? Gives Milan basically no chance of getting through now. Barring a miracle, it was always going to be us and Atletico as massive favourites.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,463
  • Truthiness
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm
Ooh, Milan all over the ref at full time.
Rightfully so. They shouldn't take that sort of shit.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:02:43 pm »

AC Milan 1 - 2 Atl. Madrid; full time...

Rafael Leao goal for Milan on 20' - https://streamja.com/bJ7l2

Kessie (Milan) second yellow card on 29' - https://streamja.com/2zEB3

Leao bicycle kick hits the bar vs Atletico Madrid - https://streamable.com/okx4tm

Griezmann goal on 84' - https://streamja.com/OBbaX

Luis Suarez goal (penalty) on 90'+7' - https://streamja.com/AKwBK

'Close footage of the handball incident in the Milan v Atletico' - https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/pxggpp/close_video_footage_of_the_handball_incident_in


Highlights: https://soccercatch.com/matches/18395550/milan-vs-atletico-madrid#media

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:02:47 pm »
If Inter was just a bit useful in the CL, Real Madrid would be out if the CL soon.
Not sure what the deal is with Inter in CL, they just can't perform there.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,333
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
It was Cuneyt Cakir who gave that penalty? What the fuck is the matter with him?? Did he lose his eyesight recently?
more like the VAR ref did not him. I think if they were not sure and asked him to check the screen, he wouldn't have given a penalty.
Logged

Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,421
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:07:57 pm »
The beauty of the 'Sheriff' winner was not just a great strike, ..but the 89" minute in the Bernabeu to beat Real Madrid...  8)
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm »
sheriff's first goal was a beauty, played out from the keeper, passed their way through, delightful cross and header
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,295
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 pm »

PSG 2 - 0 Manchester City...

Idrissa Gueye goal on 8' - https://streamwo.com/8mHTzMk

Kevin de Bruyne tackle on Idrissa Gueye (yellow card) - https://streamwo.com/tilXRmT & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/soccer-e.html

Manchester City hit the crossbar twice on 26' - https://streamwo.com/LhK4NcB

Neymar chance on 65' - https://streamwo.com/aIHxtuR

Messi goal on 75' - https://streamwo.com/ZgtvGPA & www.gsoccer.xyz/p/soccer-x.html & https://juststream.live/GuiseBrainstormingRushing


Highlights: https://ourmatch.me/28-09-2021-paris-saint-germain-vs-manchester-city

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:21 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:00:43 pm
That team Ive never heard of just beat Real Madridin Madrid.  :o

You've never heard of? They made shockwaves beating Shakhtar a couple of weeks ago.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,002
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:17:37 pm
Damn, Gueye/Herrera preferred to Gini. Ouch!

Has Gini gone Full Coutinho?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,713
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:15:39 pm »
That Sheriff winner was an absolute stunner


Goal of the month that one
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,865
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:15:47 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 10:01:18 pm
Am I missing something with the Atletico goal? Gives Milan basically no chance of getting through now. Barring a miracle, it was always going to be us and Atletico as massive favourites.

I suppose it increases the chance of us not topping the group. If they get 4 points from our two games theyll probably win it.

But whatever, were in a great position. It gets easy to over analyse every result and permutation in a mini league. Theres nothing for us to fear.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,824
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:59:21 pm
PSG did a number on Man City. They were tactically very good. Just having the ball doesn't mean City dominated. PSG defended well and then took City to the cleaners every time they dribbled at them.

That Messi goal was worth the wait. And that ridiculous dive from Jesus. Anyway, all this from the little I watched when I switched games at times when we rested on the ball.

They key for them is Verratti. The guy is made out of porcelin, but when he plays, he is crucial to setting the tempo and controlling the game, and there is no one else who can do that for them.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:18:03 pm »
I thought even the red for Kessie was a bit harsh. Disgraceful penalty.

And Brugge have 4 points in the Group of Death. Insane.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 10:15:49 pm
They key for them is Verratti. The guy is made out of porcelin, but when he plays, he is crucial to setting the tempo and controlling the game, and there is no one else who can do that for them.

Yes, Verratti is quite brilliant.
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,012
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm »
Idrissa Gueye has had a phenomenal start to the season for them so not surprised he started today. he's got 4 goals in 6 appearances
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Cu Chulainn

  • "It's Peanut Butter Fascist Time!" (thinkaboutit). greedy, stupid, selfish capitalist pig who hates the poor and wants to euthanise the disabled.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm »
Amazing win for Sheriff.  :o They have a good chance now of at least making the Europa League knockouts.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,391
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on Yesterday at 09:58:33 pm
only founded in  1997  ..  ::)

And by the looks of it a very horrible club run by billionaire owner using it as a vehicle to promote his company.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,120
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:26:11 pm
And by the looks of it a very horrible club run by billionaire owner using it as a vehicle to promote his company.

That's the thing though, there's no other way a club from there can compete let alone have a team that can go to the Bernabeu and win.

Moldova are ranked 180th in the world. 180th. Their top flight is no better than League Two in terms of quality.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm »
I went to Tiraspol a couple of years back. Wish Id have brought back a hipster Sheriff Tiraspol shirt now 🥲

Fucking mad place, like. I was leading a tour at the time and 4 people from my group got stuck in an ancient Soviet lift. At about the 12th floor.

 It happened to be a bank holiday so trying to get an engineer out to save them was 😬 not easy. I was running up and down the stairs checking on the people in the lift while also trying to get random locals off the street who do not speak English to help me get someone to get them out.

We were also technically trespassing at the time. Possibly one of the most stressful hours of my life. Do not recommend.

Anyway. Theyre just a bunch of dodgy Russians in the mould of all the other dodgy Russians. But fair play for beating Real! A team playing just their second ever CL game beating the team that has won it more times than any other. Some story regardless of them being dodgy Russians.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:39:55 pm »
Just seen the Sterling miss against PSG  ;D then immediately followed by the Silva miss  :lmao :lmao European bottlers. Forest and Villa are bigger than them
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,071
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
Ancelotti looknig for another pay off isn't he?  ;D Don Carlo loves the moolah.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,148
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm
Ancelotti looknig for another pay off isn't he?  ;D Don Carlo loves the moolah.

You can take the lad out of Everton but you can't take Everton out of the lad.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,120
  • SPQR
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Rhi on Yesterday at 10:37:27 pm
I went to Tiraspol a couple of years back. Wish Id have brought back a hipster Sheriff Tiraspol shirt now 🥲

Fucking mad place, like. I was leading a tour at the time and 4 people from my group got stuck in an ancient Soviet lift. At about the 12th floor.

 It happened to be a bank holiday so trying to get an engineer out to save them was 😬 not easy. I was running up and down the stairs checking on the people in the lift while also trying to get random locals off the street who do not speak English to help me get someone to get them out.

We were also technically trespassing at the time. Possibly one of the most stressful hours of my life. Do not recommend.

Anyway. Theyre just a bunch of dodgy Russians in the mould of all the other dodgy Russians. But fair play for beating Real! A team playing just their second ever CL game beating the team that has won it more times than any other. Some story regardless of them being dodgy Russians.

You're Bald and Bankrupt and I claim my £5.
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,879
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
Has Gini gone Full Coutinho?

The grass isn't always greener
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 10:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Cu Chulainn on Yesterday at 10:22:10 pm
Amazing win for Sheriff.  :o They have a good chance now of at least making the Europa League knockouts.

Just watched the highligts, RM goal was a very dodgy pen. What a finish though, craziness. The Real players were playing in the game and didn't believe it  ;D
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,555
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 10:49:19 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 10:09:01 pm
sheriff's first goal was a beauty, played out from the keeper, passed their way through, delightful cross and header
Second one was even better. Belter half volley on the edge of the box.
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,042
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 10:49:44 pm »
Kelleher saves that Atletico pen.
Logged
AHA!

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 10:55:24 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm
You're Bald and Bankrupt and I claim my £5.
I was reading that and was thinking if him. ;D
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,208
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:00:52 pm »
Poch has Pep's number in CL, doesn't he? Knocked them out of CL before too.

I remember an interview with Pep from a decade ago when he was mentioning that Pochettino's Espanyol team are the toughest team he faced in the league.
Logged

Offline Rhi

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,395
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:42:46 pm
You're Bald and Bankrupt and I claim my £5.

;D I had to Google that and so i am slightly less offended than I was a few mins ago.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm »
Yeah, watching the highlights and that penalty call for Atletico is shocking.  Combined with the pretty borderline sending off not a great night for our Turkish friend.

Aside from that looks like ManC just smushed PSG but couldn't put any in the net while PSG rode their luck?

There was an article I meant to read about Sheriff, something something dodgy owners and money but never got around to it.  I guess anything to laugh at Madrid.  Might be in for the greatest El Chiringuito of all time tonight.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,391
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:11:35 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 10:32:01 pm
That's the thing though, there's no other way a club from there can compete let alone have a team that can go to the Bernabeu and win.

Moldova are ranked 180th in the world. 180th. Their top flight is no better than League Two in terms of quality.

The same could be said for Chelsea or the oil clubs and there might be other parallels between them and Sheriff as well. I'm laughing my arse off about Real losing to them, but they can still be a horrible club...

https://www.efe.com/efe/english/sports/from-breakaway-state-to-the-bernabeu-rise-of-fc-sheriff/50000266-4637156
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
Yeah, watching the highlights and that penalty call for Atletico is shocking.  Combined with the pretty borderline sending off not a great night for our Turkish friend.

Aside from that looks like ManC just smushed PSG but couldn't put any in the net while PSG rode their luck?

There was an article I meant to read about Sheriff, something something dodgy owners and money but never got around to it.  I guess anything to laugh at Madrid.  Might be in for the greatest El Chiringuito of all time tonight.

Regarding the PSG City game - no. Man City had a bunch of crosses and long shots, but except a couple, nothing really threatened. PSG made City work hard every time they carried the ball forward.

City were totally out of form and PSG were Deserved winners.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,002
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
Yeah, watching the highlights and that penalty call for Atletico is shocking.  Combined with the pretty borderline sending off not a great night for our Turkish friend.

Aside from that looks like ManC just smushed PSG but couldn't put any in the net while PSG rode their luck?

There was an article I meant to read about Sheriff, something something dodgy owners and money but never got around to it.  I guess anything to laugh at Madrid.  Might be in for the greatest El Chiringuito of all time tonight.

Doesn't sound too dissimilar to their game against Poch's Spurs tbf. ;D

Hope we don't get that bloody ref from the Milan-Atletico game anytime soon!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,315
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:27:33 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:12:49 pm
Regarding the PSG City game - no. Man City had a bunch of crosses and long shots, but except a couple, nothing really threatened. PSG made City work hard every time they carried the ball forward.

City were totally out of form and PSG were Deserved winners.

Depending on what model you believe ManC had a 1.6 - .6 xG advantage with a 18 to 6 shot advantage, 10 corners, more touches in the box, more possession, etc etc.  Maybe I'll rewatch the whole thing but that doesn't scream to me off-hand PSG clear and deserved winner.
Logged

Offline OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 11:57:13 pm »
Always have a soft spot for Eastern European clubs, and Eastern German teams. One thing that it never really talked about, is the massive gulf in resources between the two half's of Europe. So many historic clubs and footballing culture not living up to thier full potential.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #117 on: Today at 12:55:24 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:27:33 pm
Depending on what model you believe ManC had a 1.6 - .6 xG advantage with a 18 to 6 shot advantage, 10 corners, more touches in the box, more possession, etc etc.  Maybe I'll rewatch the whole thing but that doesn't scream to me off-hand PSG clear and deserved winner.

That 1.6 is because of 1 chance where Sterling hit the crossbar and in the same sequence Bernardo Silva hit the post, both from close range. That was their only real chance in the game. Apart from that, it was all sterile possession and long shots and meaningless crosses. Also, you have to consider game state. PSG scored very early. Therefore their forays forward were only to push up, keep the ball when they could, and frustrate City. Not to shoot unnecessarily. Hence the low xG and number of shots for PSG. They managed the game superbly.

I switched between both games, ours and theirs as our result was clear. City struggled. If you blindly look at stats, without the context I gave, it will tell a different story.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,305
  • YNWA
Re: Champions League fixtures 28th/29th September
« Reply #118 on: Today at 12:58:33 am »
Of all the advantages of xG in terms of evaluating chances, it goes to show that, xG has no clue to accommodate for game state and game management.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 