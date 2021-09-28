Depending on what model you believe ManC had a 1.6 - .6 xG advantage with a 18 to 6 shot advantage, 10 corners, more touches in the box, more possession, etc etc. Maybe I'll rewatch the whole thing but that doesn't scream to me off-hand PSG clear and deserved winner.
That 1.6 is because of 1 chance where Sterling hit the crossbar and in the same sequence Bernardo Silva hit the post, both from close range. That was their only real chance in the game. Apart from that, it was all sterile possession and long shots and meaningless crosses. Also, you have to consider game state. PSG scored very early. Therefore their forays forward were only to push up, keep the ball when they could, and frustrate City. Not to shoot unnecessarily. Hence the low xG and number of shots for PSG. They managed the game superbly.
I switched between both games, ours and theirs as our result was clear. City struggled. If you blindly look at stats, without the context I gave, it will tell a different story.