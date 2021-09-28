I went to Tiraspol a couple of years back. Wish Id have brought back a hipster Sheriff Tiraspol shirt now 🥲



Fucking mad place, like. I was leading a tour at the time and 4 people from my group got stuck in an ancient Soviet lift. At about the 12th floor.



It happened to be a bank holiday so trying to get an engineer out to save them was 😬 not easy. I was running up and down the stairs checking on the people in the lift while also trying to get random locals off the street who do not speak English to help me get someone to get them out.



We were also technically trespassing at the time. Possibly one of the most stressful hours of my life. Do not recommend.



Anyway. Theyre just a bunch of dodgy Russians in the mould of all the other dodgy Russians. But fair play for beating Real! A team playing just their second ever CL game beating the team that has won it more times than any other. Some story regardless of them being dodgy Russians.