Personally I dont think its the greatest idea, people in this country have demonstrated time after time that they cant be trusted. The whoppers on the telly will find it hilarious, and talk about what a great atmosphere it is, every time dickheads lob their beer up in the air when a goal is scored, to the point where they are seemingly encouraging it.
Then the first time some wag (i.e c*nt), who in the name of banter, lashes his pint at an opposition player who doesnt touch alcohol for whatever reason, theyll start clutching their pearls and wondering what would possess someone to do that.