

but they currently sell food, snacks, hot drinks and soft drinks, should we ban them so we can focus on the game?

going to the match isnt an exercise in abstinence



Well, the fella who was sat next to me and had to go and get his kid popcorn and missed Tores's debut goal v Chelsea probably would that thought it was a good ideaGoing the match is all about watching the football, its not a trip to the pub or McNasty's/KFC/Subway/whatever, you wouldn't leave your seat during a film to go buy a bag of popcorn, so why would you want to leave your seat during a game? You might as well stay home and watch MOTD. I've never left my seat/spec during a game for anything other than one time when I was desperate for an ale induced piss and I missed this