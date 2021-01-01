« previous next »
Author Topic: Alcohol at the match  (Read 243 times)

Alcohol at the match
Today at 12:29:04 pm
What do people think about drinking at the game?  With the news this weekend that the sports minister may lift the ban on alcohol in your seat

https://news.sky.com/story/drinking-alcohol-in-seats-at-football-grounds-could-be-permitted-as-part-of-fan-led-review-into-game-12416452

I'm pretty split on this, I always have a pint at the match and go to every home game so the idea of taking my pint to finish at my seat sounds alright.   But.... I also think that people who are desperate for a pint and push past you constantly at a gig or the cricket are also very annoying.   Is 45 minutes enough time to wait between drinks?
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 12:37:54 pm
It's great to meet up pre-match and have a pint or two and a laugh, but you go the game to watch what's going on in front of you on the pitch, if people cannot go 90 minutes without having a pint, they've got issues far bigger than being able to drink in their seats.

Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 12:46:36 pm
Always good to see football fans being treated like grown ups.  With that said though I think drinking kills the atmosphere a bit in other sports because everyone is constantly going for a pint or going for a piss all through the games.  Maybe shut the bar while the match is on, that way you don't have to neck your pint 30 seconds before kick off all the time.
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 12:48:34 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:46:36 pm
Always good to see football fans being treated like grown ups.  With that said though I think drinking kills the atmosphere a bit in other sports because everyone is constantly going for a pint or going for a piss all through the games.  Maybe shut the bar while the match is on, that way you don't have to neck your pint 30 seconds before kick off all the time.

Think thats a good idea, stops people having to neck it and get back in time but doesnt open up people constantly walking in and out to get drinks while game is going on.

In reality, clubs will keep bars open whenever they can and likely will just see as opportunity to increase profit.
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 12:50:26 pm
I would love it but people can't be trusted to behave.

At our local club, we smuggle in cans to have a beer during the game. The stewards know it happens, but don't say anything as people behave.

However at Premier League games, it's obvious what would happen. Like during the Euro's, many many c*nts will lob their beer in the air when there's a goal. There's also many many c*nts that would lob their beer towards the pitch at various grounds. These are the fuckwits that would ruin it for everyone else.
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 01:20:55 pm
Well it beats everyone crammed into the concourse trying not to have alcohol 'in view of the pitch'. Or rushing down at 40min to get one at half time

People are still going to get the majority of their drinking done before a game. In reality you're probably going to get through 1-2 pints a game from your seat.

It's the stupid habit thats crept in of people lobbing their ale in the air during a goal or feel the need to lob their cup onto the pitch that will spoil it.
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 01:24:29 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:37:54 pm
It's great to meet up pre-match and have a pint or two and a laugh, but you go the game to watch what's going on in front of you on the pitch, if people cannot go 90 minutes without having a pint, they've got issues far bigger than being able to drink in their seats.


but they currently  sell food, snacks, hot drinks and soft drinks, should we ban them so we can focus on the game?
 going to the match isnt an exercise in abstinence
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 01:54:04 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:24:29 pm

but they currently  sell food, snacks, hot drinks and soft drinks, should we ban them so we can focus on the game?
 going to the match isnt an exercise in abstinence

I'd argue there is more chance of someone leaving a seat multiple times during a game for a pint than a sausage roll, which in turn disrupts things for those around them
Re: Alcohol at the match
Today at 02:02:24 pm
It'd be nice to be able to have a pint of lager in 'sight of the pitch' but I really dont think it can be done sensibly. All boils down to the 'sensible' word and too many football fans in this country have consistently shown they struggle with it.
