I would love it but people can't be trusted to behave.



At our local club, we smuggle in cans to have a beer during the game. The stewards know it happens, but don't say anything as people behave.



However at Premier League games, it's obvious what would happen. Like during the Euro's, many many c*nts will lob their beer in the air when there's a goal. There's also many many c*nts that would lob their beer towards the pitch at various grounds. These are the fuckwits that would ruin it for everyone else.