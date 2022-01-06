« previous next »
Rereading the book for the first time in 20+ years and its testament to the film that I keep picturing the cast when I read it. That rarely happens for me when Ive read the book first.

Cant wait to rewatch it in UHD
Watched The King yesterday with Tiny Tim from Dune in. Can see why they chose him as Pablo for this. Christ hes a good little actor. Only seen him in a few things but hes on his way to being one of my fave new actors. Cracking film an all (The King).
Quote from: thejbs on January 6, 2022, 02:17:12 pm
Rereading the book for the first time in 20+ years and its testament to the film that I keep picturing the cast when I read it. That rarely happens for me when Ive read the book first.

Cant wait to rewatch it in UHD
Yeah, apart from a chapter or two (the daft one getting a backpack out of the sand) which are cut, its basically an almost flawless adaptation. The Baron is a bit more precent in the book too. Other than that...
Just looking through my old vinyl and saw a 7 inch by The Style Council. Timmys gorra bit of a look of Weller with that haircut he has in Interstellar and The King

Thought id post it in here as well

Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 23, 2022, 06:39:39 pm
Just got these....

DUNE - ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK - 2XLP

In association with WaterTower Music, Mondo is proud to present Hans Zimmer's BAFTA Award-winning score to Denis Villeneuve's incredible sci-fi epic DUNE. Mixing more traditional electronic and orchestral elements with Cubase instruments created especially for this project and fused with female voices singing in a language developed by Zimmer himself. The result is nothing short of jaw-dropping. It's otherworldly and completely enveloping, much like the sands on Arrakis. The music here is vast, open and sprawling but at its core is an emotional depth few other composers come close to.

Hans Zimmer has taken the notion of a sci-fi soundtrack to another level here, mixing electronics, orchestral flourishes and human voices to a dizzying effect that transports you right back to Arrakis.

DUNE-FC-SLIP-1024x" border="0


DUNE-DISCS-e2d90c43-85a4-4a54-9c3f-affe81980f52-1024x" border="0


DUNE-FC-NOSLIP-1024x" border="0


DUNE-GATE-copy-1024x1024-1" border="0


Obi-Packing-1024x" border="0


Featuring original artwork by Greg Ruth, the 2XLP set is as stunning as you would imagine. Pressed on sand colored vinyl and housed inside a beautiful gatefold sleeve, the package is finished with a full-color, rigid outer plastic jacket capturing the majesty of DUNE perfectly.

Also got this (I got the other coloured Variant in December)

THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK - MUSIC FROM THE SOUNDTRACK - 3XLP

DUNE-FC-52f7cc6c-a479-493a-9b2c-c1f1088a8872-1024x1024-1" border="0


These extended suites from Denis Villeneuve's epic blockbuster, DUNE, are breathtaking in their scope and vision, both beautiful and dynamic. Our edition features incredible artwork from Greg Ruth, approved by both the composer and director. Don't miss out on one of our favorite releases of the year
THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK clocks in at an impressive 100 minutes across a mere nine tracks. It features all of Hans Zimmers typical bombast and deafening drums. These extended cues feature huge swathes of arpeggiated synths, vocal chants and rumbling bagpipes, moods run from ethereal to ominous, wistful to sorrowful and always become huge dramatic, loud and disorientating (sometimes all within the same cue). It truly is an epic for our times, and proves once again Hans Zimmers status as one of the worlds greatest living composers.

DUNE-gatefoldmock-blk-1024x" border="0


DUNE-gatefoldmock-1024x" border="0

DUNE-BC-1024x" border="0

THE DUNE SKETCHBOOK & THE DUNE 2XLP soundtrack are completely different beasts. Tracklisting for both is here https://dune.fandom.com/wiki/Dune_(2021_film)_soundtrack_albums. You can't go wrong with either to be honest but both will make your life complete.
Just read through all of this and not quite sure I can believe there isnt one person who thought it was just way too long and slow

Cinematography was great yes but where were all of the people saying that about game of thrones S8 lol.

Maybe it was the 2 big bottles of leffe and german beers Id sank after Leeds bent over for city then
It was long and it was slow. In reality it should have been longer and could have been slower. Remember its only 1/2 if the story, normal narrative arcs were cut and needed adjusting to have a reasonably paced and engaging movie. Also they needed to do a shit ton of world building and setting up.
Quote from: Zlen on May 1, 2022, 10:35:16 am
It was long and it was slow. In reality it should have been longer and could have been slower. Remember its only 1/2 if the story, normal narrative arcs were cut and needed adjusting to have a reasonably paced and engaging movie. Also they needed to do a shit ton of world building and setting up.

This is why I think movies are dead for this type of thing

It would be excellent as a series. You could be even more paced and it would be better told

Movies should go back to what they are. Trying to cram 6/8/10 books into a movie franchise I personally think is in the past.
Quote from: rushyman on May 1, 2022, 11:20:42 am
This is why I think movies are dead for this type of thing

It would be excellent as a series. You could be even more paced and it would be better told

Movies should go back to what they are. Trying to cram 6/8/10 books into a movie franchise I personally think is in the past.

that might carry some weight had this film not done very well. but it did. it got nominated for loads of awards and took shitloads of money at the box office as well.
Yeah for me, Dune was better than any of the best-film Oscar nominated picks last year.
Quote from: voodoo ray on May 1, 2022, 11:25:39 am
that might carry some weight had this film not done very well. but it did. it got nominated for loads of awards and took shitloads of money at the box office as well.

Was just talking personally really.

There are quite a few of these types of films awards money etc  Ive seen and not liked and thought it tried too hard .  Id just rather this type of thing was spaced out into a series is all

I think Dune is very nearly perfect, an absolutely stunning achievement.  I'm delighted it did well enough to get Part II greenlit. Denis Villeneuve is the most visionary director working today, a couple of his early films are on Mubi if anyone's interested (you can normally get a couple of weeks on trial).
Quote from: rushyman on May 1, 2022, 11:20:42 am
This is why I think movies are dead for this type of thing

It would be excellent as a series. You could be even more paced and it would be better told

Movies should go back to what they are. Trying to cram 6/8/10 books into a movie franchise I personally think is in the past.


Story wise I would love to have Dune as a ten hour episode series, however I would miss out on a truly incredible cinema experience. Sound alone was worth the price of admission. In any case, if Villeneuve gets his way and delivers the whole story of Paul Atreides in three movies - it might be the most ambitious and well crafted adaptation of such dense books ever made.
Quote from: rushyman on May 1, 2022, 10:24:11 am
Just read through all of this and not quite sure I can believe there isnt one person who thought it was just way too long and slow

Cinematography was great yes but where were all of the people saying that about game of thrones S8 lol.

Maybe it was the 2 big bottles of leffe and german beers Id sank after Leeds bent over for city then

oh I do...thought I'd said it. ...re watched Friday night and an hours prudent editing would have been welcome....so many films like this..where fans just happy to accept the filler  'more content'
I thought it was extremely well made.

It shows that many didn't like the Lynch one as it was too convoluted and tried to fit in too much into a short film.

But also when it is more spaced out and slower paced, some others don't like that either.

It is not a dig at anyone, it just shows the subjectivity of how people perceive films in general. Personally I loved both the older one and the new one. The new one is better obviously but still I loved the Lynch version for it's other worldliness.
Considering that Villeneuve is a proper fan of the novels, he actually showed amazing restraint not to go completely overboard and bloat the movie way beyond anything mainstream audience can digest. Instead he worked hard on sneaking in a lot of wonderful, quick visual references for the book obsessed - which would go over the head of someone consuming the story for the first time, but didn't bloat the runtime by expanding on them. Lynch film was definitely way too short and for many amazing qualities it has - that's what killed it. It ended up being barely comprehensive to those who read the books - anyone else would likely be completely confused.
To be fair to Lynch, he basically had all editorial control ripped away from him. The final film (which I still find entertaining) is a bastardisation of what he wanted to put on screen. The best thing about Lynchs Dune is that as an apology de Laurentiis gave him carte blanche on Blue Velvet.
I think David Lynch wasn't the right choice either, through no fault of his own, but asking him to direct a 'normal' movie for mass appeal is like asking water not to be wet.  I quite like the original n all, it's a mess, but a glorious mess. 

Villeneuve is my favourite director atm, I loved Bladerunner and Dune was almost its equal, these are 2 of my favourite movies from the last decade.

I think the poster above does have a point about long storytelling / slow paced movies though, particularly in Sci Fi, Dune might've made a buck by making 400m globally, which, when factoring in production and marketing costs, leaves a 330m film garnering a very rough 70m profit.  I'm glad they greenlit the sequel early after release because I would've been a bit nervous about it getting made.  I get there's nuances in this, but Bladerunner also flopped (I blame marketing) and Dune was one of the bigger budget films released during the tail end of lockdown measures, whilst also being on HBO Max in America, so it's hard to gauge.
It depends what you want from a movie I suppose.

When I go to see a Marvel Movie the I go there with an expectation of what I'm going to get. And 90% of the time I come away happy with what gets served up.

When I go to see something like Dune then I expect something completely different. An absorption into the whole story that's going on and maybe a subconscious absorption into the world that surrounds the actual main story.  Without it being thrust at you.  And to be honest, this served it up very very well.

Probably my favourite film of the last few years.
I have to be honest i fell asleep in the cinema watching it, it was a later viewing....but it was incredibly slow.
Watched this again over the weekend. I enjoyed it the first time around, but think it was better with second viewing knowing that it's 100% a part one and to just enjoy the story, world setting, visuals, acting etc. Will likely do it again with subtitles, that would be my only criticism (and it's far from being limited to Dune) that at times the dialogue can be hard to make out.

Chalamet is brilliant btw. Saw him in the Netflix film (King Henry/Battle of Agincourt one, I forget the name) and he was fantastic in that. Fun little cameo in "Don't look up" as well. Lads gonna be a star for years you'd think
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 10:34:03 am
I have to be honest i fell asleep in the cinema watching it, it was a later viewing....but it was incredibly slow.

It was just unbearably dull. And takes itself so seriously, your main man acting as if hes in an extended aftershave commercial. You wait for a smart blockbuster after the sensory annihilation of comic book films in recent years, and apparently this was the best one? No wonder cinema is in the doledrums if the great blockbuster films arent all that great. The most overrated and tedious film Ive ever watched in the cinema.


It's an almost one-to-one adaptation of a best selling cult classic novel, Matt. What more do you want? It did it's job, and it did it better than most things getting made today, and probably ever, as far as that goes. If you think the film is overrated, then the book won't be for you either.
I never read the books and loved it to be honest. Love a slow-paced film building story, environment and characters.
