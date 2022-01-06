I think David Lynch wasn't the right choice either, through no fault of his own, but asking him to direct a 'normal' movie for mass appeal is like asking water not to be wet. I quite like the original n all, it's a mess, but a glorious mess.



Villeneuve is my favourite director atm, I loved Bladerunner and Dune was almost its equal, these are 2 of my favourite movies from the last decade.



I think the poster above does have a point about long storytelling / slow paced movies though, particularly in Sci Fi, Dune might've made a buck by making 400m globally, which, when factoring in production and marketing costs, leaves a 330m film garnering a very rough 70m profit. I'm glad they greenlit the sequel early after release because I would've been a bit nervous about it getting made. I get there's nuances in this, but Bladerunner also flopped (I blame marketing) and Dune was one of the bigger budget films released during the tail end of lockdown measures, whilst also being on HBO Max in America, so it's hard to gauge.