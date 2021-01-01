Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Dune ( 2021 Film)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Dune ( 2021 Film) (Read 97 times)
FlashingBlade
Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,777
Dune ( 2021 Film)
«
on:
Today
at 07:13:55 pm »
Just been to see it and confirm its ace! Best made sci fi film I've seen production wise.
As for story...cant tell if its delivered as well as the book as never read it...but basically its Star Wars meets Game of Thrones meets The English Patient.
Go see!
Logged
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 13,494
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:36:33 pm »
I tried to read the first Dune novel twice and couldn't get past the first quarter of it.
I've been looking forward to this film though, Villeneuve is a great director and the cast is stellar, deffo will be seeing that in IMAX.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Media and Arts
»
Topic:
Dune ( 2021 Film)
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2