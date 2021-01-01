« previous next »
Dune ( 2021 Film)
« on: Today at 07:13:55 pm »
Just been to see it and confirm its ace!  Best made sci fi film I've seen production wise.

As for story...cant tell if its delivered as well as the book  as never read it...but basically its Star Wars meets  Game of Thrones meets The English Patient.

Go see!
Re: Dune ( 2021 Film)
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:33 pm »
I tried to read the first Dune novel twice and couldn't get past the first quarter of it.

I've been looking forward to this film though, Villeneuve is a great director and the cast is stellar, deffo will be seeing that in IMAX.

