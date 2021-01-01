« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread  (Read 3795 times)

Offline VVM

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • OVER AN HOUR LEFT ESTIMATED TIME
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 03:12:25 pm »
Think we'll beat these comfortably. Defence could do with a bit of a shuffle, maybe bring Gomez in for Matip.

Think I'd be happy with whoever Klopp goes with in midfield, wouldn't mind seeing Jones again alongside Hendo and Fab. Firmino in for Jota too I'd expect.

2-0 the reds.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 03:13:59 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 02:27:20 pm
I can't imagine that Porto will start playing like Brentford after a day and a half of preparation.

to be honest, i dont have any idea what kind of tactics they employ.  ;D

just take the result at brentford as an off day at the back. if we play to full capability, doubt any team could cope.
Logged

Offline Gogeqac

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 03:14:39 pm »
Just watched Porto's press conference.
Pepe didn't train today and their coach thinks he won't be able to play tomorrow.
So that means their 2 starting CBs are out for the game.

He also said that if Pepe doesn't play they might change their tactical approach to the game
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:20:22 pm by Gogeqac »
Logged
YNWA

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,197
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:30:01 pm »
Quote from: Gogeqac on Yesterday at 03:14:39 pm
Just watched Porto's press conference.
Pepe didn't train today and their coach thinks he won't be able to play tomorrow.
So that means their 2 starting CBs are out for the game.

He also said that if Pepe doesn't play they might change their tactical approach to the game
Fewer fouls he means!

This will be an ugly arse of a game, the first of three in a row in this group. Porto seems well able to match Atletico for snideness and shithousery so I expect plenty of it from them against us. A draw wouldn't be so bad, a win gives us a strong position to qualify.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 03:35:41 pm »
Think we might see some significant rotation. Id guess Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita and Firmino are all in within a decent shout of starting. Theres also potentially Origi, Minamino and AOC who could come in

I wouldnt be surprised if we see:

Alisson

Robertson
Konate
Gomez
TAA

Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

5 subs might mean some of the 2 fullbacks, Fabinho, Mane and Salah dont play for full 90
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,891
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 03:36:10 pm »
I don't know how Klopp and other managers deal with these press conferences

Klopp: we don't think about the previous games at all. We only think about the next game we play agsimst them. It will be different. The previous game is irrelevant.

Journalist : SO I KNOW YOU JUST SAID THAT BUT THE PREVIOUS GAMES MUST GIVE YOU REALLY GREAT VIBES RIGHT
Logged

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 03:37:19 pm »
Will definitely see some rotation for this one, them drawing with Atletico has given us a little breathing room.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,804
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 03:45:18 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:35:41 pm
Think we might see some significant rotation. Id guess Milner, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Keita and Firmino are all in within a decent shout of starting. Theres also potentially Origi, Minamino and AOC who could come in

I wouldnt be surprised if we see:

Alisson

Robertson
Konate
Gomez
TAA

Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Mane
Firmino
Salah

5 subs might mean some of the 2 fullbacks, Fabinho, Mane and Salah dont play for full 90

Jota is starting. He did the presser today.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,457
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 03:59:32 pm »
From memory they started off well in that 5-0 a few years ago and had quite a few good chances that coulda changed the outcome despite what the comfortable score line suggests. Hopefully we get off to a good start as no doubt theyll be up for it at home with their fans behind them.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:45:18 pm
Jota is starting. He did the presser today.
Wonder if Salah might get a rest then?
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,804
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 04:14:36 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
Wonder if Salah might get a rest then?

Maybe Mane, since he was involved against Norwich last week [I think unless my memory failed me]
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,300
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 04:19:45 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 03:45:18 pm
Jota is starting. He did the presser today.

Jota for Salah or Mane
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Wghennessy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 04:47:50 pm »
Id give Salah the game off personally. Jota, Mane (play into form) Bobby.

Back 4 would be Tsimikas, Konate, Gomez, Trent

Midfield. Henderson, Jones, Milner

I know some made shouts there i just wanna give a couple some time off the pitch. I wouldnt be pushing VVD too much too soon and well Matip is Matip.
Logged

Offline Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,861
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:01:42 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:14:36 pm
Maybe Mane, since he was involved against Norwich last week [I think unless my memory failed me]
Neither were even on the bench for Norwich and neither were taken off at the weekend. With the international break coming up, maybe Klopp just continues with Jota, Salah, and Mane for both matches? I could also see the argument for starting Jota tomorrow and bringing in Firmino against City considering our problems in midfield at the moment.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,636
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 05:15:22 pm »
Id keep Salah ticking along with his form, maybe play 60-70 minutes. I very much doubt Jota starts against City so he probably starts and the one to miss out for Minamino or Origi is probably Mane.

In midfield I would want Milner to start City so maybe go Fabinho, Jones and Keita. Trent, Konate, Gomez and Tsimikas at the back.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,306
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:15:22 pm
Id keep Salah ticking along with his form, maybe play 60-70 minutes. I very much doubt Jota starts against City so he probably starts and the one to miss out for Minamino or Origi is probably Mane.

In midfield I would want Milner to start City so maybe go Fabinho, Jones and Keita. Trent, Konate, Gomez and Tsimikas at the back.

That's bold. If he picks up his usual booking these days he'll basically be a training cone out there.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,615
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 06:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 04:13:34 pm
Wonder if Salah might get a rest then?

Reckon so. Hell want to get Bobby in, probs behind Sadio and Diogo.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,804
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 06:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:48:08 pm
That's bold. If he picks up his usual booking these days he'll basically be a training cone out there.

I think Milner is dead certain to start tomorrow, and at the weekend we'll see Henderson fabinho and Keita
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,140
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm »
Thanks for the kind words everyone :)

Quote from: Gogeqac on September 26, 2021, 08:56:22 pm
Porto are always a tough team, particularly in the Champions League. I don't think it will be as easy as the previous games. Their biggest threat will for sure be Luiz Dias, one of the best Colombian players of the moment, who scored 4 goals in the recent edition of Copa America. He's quick and technically gifted and I just hope TAA will be able to cope with it. The other creative players are Otavio (who's always diving like some Brazilian players we know) and Corona, the last has been playing as right-back but he's a natural winger. Their striker (Taremi) is not the best in the world but he really works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively. They are starting to bring some young players into the first team (Vitinha, Fabio Vieira) who are physically weak but very good with the ball. The other midfielders (Grujic, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira) aren't bad players but lack quality of pass. They are more physical tho, and I bet their midfield will be composed of this kind of players to prioritize their defensive game. Defensively, Pepe is the main reference and he's been incredible for them in champions league (see the match against Juventus last year). His positioning and particularly his pace are really good for 38 years old. Their "new" gk is a young portuguese guy (Diogo Costa) who's really good with his feet and has been exceptional for them since the start of the season.

Nice one mate!
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,404
  • Has skin in the game (about stuff he talks about)
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:44:44 pm »
Porto's striker (Tarermi) press hard like an absolute madman, Firmino 17/18 version....he scored vs. Juve this way last year, and also scored vs. Atleti with the same method 2 weeks ago which was very strangely ruled out by VAR.

Very important not to be too casual with our passing in the net and defense...100% focus and awareness required
Logged

Offline Trendisnotdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,484
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:47:43 pm »
Thanks for your work Hazell!  Well done :)
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,256
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm »
Trent hasnt travelled according to Doyle.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,295
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Trent hasnt travelled according to Doyle.

Uh oh.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gogeqac

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • Ohhh ya beauty!
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Trent hasnt travelled according to Doyle.

Klopp said that apart from Thiago and Harvey everybody was fit... Was he trying to hide it from the media?  ???
Logged
YNWA

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,742
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:22:15 pm »
With the TAA news, I could see us going:

Alisson

Tsimikas
Konate
Matip
Gomez

Fabinho
Milner
Keita

Origi
Firmino
Jota
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • Apologies if I haven't responded to every post in every thread yet, I'm trying hard. farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,804
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm »
He was in training earlier today. That's interesting. i wonder if he picked up a knock
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,256
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:29:23 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:25:56 pm
He was in training earlier today. That's interesting. i wonder if he picked up a knock

Or not over illness ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,768
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:32:53 pm »
Hard team to predict, I think the fact we started with what is basically our first XI (minus Jones) against Brentford means changes are likely because those same lads are definitely starting against City. But at the same time, I don't think Klopp will want to rotate too much as he'll want to win tomorrow ahead of the double header with Atleti.

So the logical team for me would be something like Ali, Milner, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Firmino, Salah, Origi but that feels like too many changes in the backline... I do think Gomez/Konate both start but not ideal to change the entire backline.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,101
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:02:27 pm
Trent hasnt travelled according to Doyle.

Shouldn't have played on Saturday if he still wasn't right, he had a terrible game. He's the only senior right back though which isn't a position we should be in.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:44:50 pm »
Thanks Hazell for a lovely OP and Gogeqac for setting this thread up.

If Trent doesn't travel that makes RB a bit tricky. From Gogeqac it appears Diaz is their main man and he's attacking our right back. Also if there is a doubt about Trent for City will Jurgan risk James Milner there ?
I don't know.
I think Kostas will start and I think Klopp will go big attacking centre halves if Porto are minus their 2 starters. Bobby and Keita will all get proper minutes.
Can see Ox and Divvie also getting a runout.
What do I know !!

                   
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,883
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:45:57 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 12:32:22 pm
Cant believe Pepe is still going feels like hes been around forever

TBF, this is his 21st season. Which in football terms, IS forever.  ;D
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,115
  • Seis Veces
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm »
Wonder if there's a chance he plays Gomez at RB this time?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,101
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 09:45:59 pm
Wonder if there's a chance he plays Gomez at RB this time?

Problem is, it causes a problem elsewhere either way. Gomez plays right back then it means Van Dijk or Matip have to play CB which would then be three games a week if that's the pairing for City. If Milner plays right back then Fabinho and Henderson have to play three games in a week and don't get a rest before City because we're already down to the bare bones in midfield.

Make do and mend all the time, it's not good enough for a team trying to compete at the top.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,832
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:48:34 pm
Problem is, it causes a problem elsewhere either way. Gomez plays right back then it means Van Dijk or Matip have to play CB which would then be three games a week if that's the pairing for City. If Milner plays right back then Fabinho and Henderson have to play three games in a week and don't get a rest before City because we're already down to the bare bones in midfield.

Make do and mend all the time, it's not good enough for a team trying to compete at the top.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,161
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 09:52:05 pm »
Its ok Neco Williams is back fit and has travelled  :P

I reckon Milly would start though.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #75 on: Yesterday at 10:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm
Shouldn't have played on Saturday if he still wasn't right, he had a terrible game. He's the only senior right back though which isn't a position we should be in.

Give it a fucking rest man
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,530
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #76 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:52:05 pm
Its ok Neco Williams is back fit and has travelled  :P

I reckon Milly would start though.
Would think Milner or Neco start.
Logged

Offline Red_Rich

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,624
  • Fan since Liverpool 5 Stoke 3 in 1976
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #77 on: Today at 12:02:26 am »
Think Minamino might get a start.
Logged
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,250
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #78 on: Today at 12:56:27 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 09:29:23 pm
Or not over illness ?

My partner works in the NHS and theres some nasty cold(s) doing the rounds, with people being affected for up to a couple of weeks. Probably because its cold season and people are now mixing more without masks.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,115
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
« Reply #79 on: Today at 03:32:20 am »
Jurgen Klopp, interview: "Porto have had players coming out and in but have the same manager. It's not an advantage to have won the last two games there."
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 