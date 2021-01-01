Hard team to predict, I think the fact we started with what is basically our first XI (minus Jones) against Brentford means changes are likely because those same lads are definitely starting against City. But at the same time, I don't think Klopp will want to rotate too much as he'll want to win tomorrow ahead of the double header with Atleti.



So the logical team for me would be something like Ali, Milner, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Jones, Firmino, Salah, Origi but that feels like too many changes in the backline... I do think Gomez/Konate both start but not ideal to change the entire backline.