Porto are always a tough team, particularly in the Champions League. I don't think it will be as easy as the previous games. Their biggest threat will for sure be Luiz Dias, one of the best Colombian players of the moment, who scored 4 goals in the recent edition of Copa America. He's quick and technically gifted and I just hope TAA will be able to cope with it. The other creative players are Otavio (who's always diving like some Brazilian players we know) and Corona, the last has been playing as right-back but he's a natural winger. Their striker (Taremi) is not the best in the world but he really works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively. They are starting to bring some young players into the first team (Vitinha, Fabio Vieira) who are physically weak but very good with the ball. The other midfielders (Grujic, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira) aren't bad players but lack quality of pass. They are more physical tho, and I bet their midfield will be composed of this kind of players to prioritize their defensive game. Defensively, Pepe is the main reference and he's been incredible for them in champions league (see the match against Juventus last year). His positioning and particularly his pace are really good for 38 years old. Their "new" gk is a young portuguese guy (Diogo Costa) who's really good with his feet and has been exceptional for them since the start of the season.





