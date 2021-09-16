« previous next »
Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread

Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Champions League, FC Porto vs Liverpool, Tuesday 28 September 2021, 8.00pm

vs


Just a note following the Brentford game which was ultimately frustrating given the dropped points and it being one where we put in a poor defensive performance but we need to remember we've generally been excellent this season, are top of the league but more importantly the season is still young and theres a lot of games still to be played. It was annoying no doubt but well drop points again this season, we just need to react in the right manner when it happens. So let's start with Porto on Tuesday.

They're regular Champions League participants and got a creditable 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in their first game so we know it's not going to be an easy trip. Weve already been there twice under Klopp and while ultimately those matches ended up comfortable victories, they didn't start out start out quite as straightforward.

Previous encounters

The first match against them under Klopp was the first leg of our first knockout game in in our first season back in the Champions League and yeah, we won 5-0 :) Having not watched it back, I do recall it being pretty even until Mane scored our first. Salah made it two and in the pantheon of great Liverpool goals, this might not make the top 100 but one of the most unique perhaps? I found some lovely artwork by Illustrator Mahmoud Amin whilst looking for it.

That match ultimately ended in a Mane hat trick and a comfortable 5-0 win which made the second leg academic but it wasnt all ham and plaques for the first part of that tie.

It was probably worse the next year, Porto started like a train and whilst I never felt they were creating many real chances, no doubt they were the better side until Mane scored for LiVARpool. Maybe being 2-0 down from the first leg meant they had no option but to start like that but again, once we got the first, the tie was pretty much over.

Again, while Salahs goal probably wont go down as an all time great Liverpool goal, is it one of the most Klopp's Liverpool-esque goals weve scored? I think so, Milner in the left back position, Firmino at his best, Wijnaldum being Wijnaldum and then Alexander-Arnold assisting Salah. It's such a perfectly executed goal and revisiting it, one of may favourites under Klopp (from 3mins 17 secs in here):

We have also met in the group stages before in 2007, Kuyt scoring away in a 1-1 drawn and then Torres announcing himself in first season here by getting a couple in a 4-1 win at Anfield.

And we met them en route to the treble in 2001 but Im ashamed to say I dont remember much about either of those games. Those with better memories than me or who experienced them live would be able to recall those games in more depth.

Current squads

Porto

Looking through their current squad, theres not many names I recognise, but they do include shithouse extraordinaire Pepe, highly rated (and player weve been linked with) Fabio Vieira and ex-red Marko Grujic. I'm glad that Grujic finally moved somewhere permanently, hopefully he does well there. Well always have that header against Barcelona.

Chancel Mbemba is suspended for the match after getting sent off in the previous game against Atletico.

Liverpool

We have Man City coming up at the weekend but with it being a Tuesday-Sunday week, I think the teams for both games might be similar and Klopp'll put out two strong teams before the internationals. A win here would set us up nicely at the top of the group too.

We know Elliott is out long term and Klopp doesnt expect Thiago to be back until after the internationals. Keita missed the Brentford game and from the sounds of things, its touch and go whether hell be fit for this one. I don't think there are any other injury issues we have at present.

Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp: If anybody who's with us still doesnt see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I can't help them.

Just a final word on our captain. On Tuesday hell play his 400th game for us. From Dempsey-gate and getting sent off against Man City in 2014 to lifting the European Cup, League Title, Club World Cup and making Diego Costa wet himself, its been quite a ride for him and us since he arrived here and I dont think we could have asked for more from him since he signed.

Heres to the next 400 (well okay, 100 at least).


Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Nothing like a CL fixture to get over a disappointing result leading up to it. interesting to see what we do in midfield
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Nice OP Hazel. Had completely passed me by that its Jordans 400th game for us. Some achievement.

This will be tough after Saturdays result, and no doubt theyll be wanting to get some measure of revenge for some of the recent beatings weve given them. Be interesting to see whether Bobby comes back in and as you say who we go with in midfield. Also will Virgil be rested again?

Draw wouldnt be terrible but were good enough to win this as long as were a bit more together in how we defend.

Looking forward to it
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Great OP, Hazell (even though the video is geo-locked for me).

I wonder of Klopp will continue his "horses for courses" approach giving fringe players chances in the CL group to keep everyone fresh. Maybe this is a game for Tsimikas, Minamino and Origi to start, Gomez to get game time, and Bobby to get minutes under his belt to be fully firing at the weekend (though he looked sharp). Porto are no pushovers, but these are not bad players at all.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Great OP - nice to see the pre match thread up nice and early too.

Definitely no better way to get over a disappointing result than grabbing a huge one in the Champions League.

Up the Reds
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Wouldnt be surprised if Firmino, Konate, and Kostas started.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Porto,Madrid and Milan.  Our away lads have got belters for European trips this year.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Can see a fair bit of rotation for this, but just as long as most of the our core players are not in the red zone, I can see us playing a really strong line up. Got 5 days rest before City.

Draw wouldn't be a terrible result, I suspect we will set up a lot more conservative than we have this season.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Referee
Sergei Karasev RUS

Assistant referees
Igor Demeshko RUS
Maksim Gavrilin RUS

Fourth official
Vladimir Moskalev RUS

Video Assistant Referee
Bastian Dankert GER

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Vitali Meshkov RUS
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Porto are always a tough team, particularly in the Champions League. I don't think it will be as easy as the previous games. Their biggest threat will for sure be Luiz Dias, one of the best Colombian players of the moment, who scored 4 goals in the recent edition of Copa America. He's quick and technically gifted and I just hope TAA will be able to cope with it. The other creative players are Otavio (who's always diving like some Brazilian players we know) and Corona, the last has been playing as right-back but he's a natural winger. Their striker (Taremi) is not the best in the world but he really works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively. They are starting to bring some young players into the first team (Vitinha, Fabio Vieira) who are physically weak but very good with the ball. The other midfielders (Grujic, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira) aren't bad players but lack quality of pass. They are more physical tho, and I bet their midfield will be composed of this kind of players to prioritize their defensive game. Defensively, Pepe is the main reference and he's been incredible for them in champions league (see the match against Juventus last year). His positioning and particularly his pace are really good for 38 years old. Their "new" gk is a young portuguese guy (Diogo Costa) who's really good with his feet and has been exceptional for them since the start of the season.


Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Time for a dragon-slaying
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Good intro Hazell.

We've had pretty good results against Porto in the past but that's no guarantee of current performance. It'll be interesting to see the team that starts but I can see three changes at least, particularly with City at the weekend.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
By the way great OP, and thanks for the link to that artist, Hazell. His Greek Alexandria pics are brilliant. Checking out his other stuff now
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
400 games from Hendo is quite something. It's been the most amazing journey hasn't it? Remember those early debates on here? ;D I mean even I was struggling at times. Right midfield was never going to be his final spec tho, but to step up or across and be a lynchpin in central midfield winning those trophies has been something else. He's still in my first choice midfield with Fabinho. Fair fucks.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Tough game at a tough place to go but I think we have the minerals to get the points. We will have 4-5 days rest after the game and so I don't think we'll see a lot of rotation. Expect JK to name his strongest team. We'll need to be on it from minute 1 to get anything there. I'd like to see Gomez partner VVD, and Kostas and Milner come back into the side, but I suspect it'll be a similar lineup to that against Brentford.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Quote from: Gogeqac on Yesterday at 08:56:22 pm
Porto are always a tough team, particularly in the Champions League. I don't think it will be as easy as the previous games. Their biggest threat will for sure be Luiz Dias, one of the best Colombian players of the moment, who scored 4 goals in the recent edition of Copa America. He's quick and technically gifted and I just hope TAA will be able to cope with it. The other creative players are Otavio (who's always diving like some Brazilian players we know) and Corona, the last has been playing as right-back but he's a natural winger. Their striker (Taremi) is not the best in the world but he really works a lot for the team, both offensively and defensively. They are starting to bring some young players into the first team (Vitinha, Fabio Vieira) who are physically weak but very good with the ball. The other midfielders (Grujic, Uribe, Sergio Oliveira) aren't bad players but lack quality of pass. They are more physical tho, and I bet their midfield will be composed of this kind of players to prioritize their defensive game. Defensively, Pepe is the main reference and he's been incredible for them in champions league (see the match against Juventus last year). His positioning and particularly his pace are really good for 38 years old. Their "new" gk is a young portuguese guy (Diogo Costa) who's really good with his feet and has been exceptional for them since the start of the season.

Nice summary to find beneath Hazell's super OP. Thank you.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Could easily go either way, especially if we rotate quite a few players. Would be no shame in saying a draw here is a decent result, but I think we can go there and win again.
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
400 games for Hendo and he still hasnt got a proper song   :-\
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
Tough game. Milner is probably going to start? Options in CM are looking a bit limited already with the 3 injuries.

Quote from: Gogeqac on Today at 01:10:13 am
400 games for Hendo and he still hasnt got a proper song   :-\

Random but always thought this about Mane too whereas Salah/Firmino get their names belted out
Re: Porto vs Liverpool Pre-match thread
538 has them ranked as 19th in the world between Juve and AC Milan for whatever that is worth.  But even then we're clear favorites even though it's an away game.  Point at minimum but really should be getting all 3.

Aside from that hopefully the players don't have one eye on Sunday but with that said I can't see Hendo starting here and Sunday.  You'd assume Keita will still be out so maybe a 4231 with Fabinho and Jones to start?  Would be somewhat hilariously light weight in the middle but it's Porto so maybe that wouldn't even really matter?

Anyway, should be a good watch.
