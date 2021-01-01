« previous next »
Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 4451 times)

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #320 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:34:18 pm
Calamity round has indeed ensued, Cavalieri never played a minute in the Premier League for Liverpool  :D There are some goalkeepers who played regularly left though Hazell so don't worry!

Is it Premier League only? Thought it was all comps? Never mind, I'll reluctantly pick Westerveld :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #321 on: Today at 02:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 02:35:12 pm
Is it Premier League only? Thought it was all comps? Never mind, I'll reluctantly pick Westerveld :)

Yep. Smart lookout for a loophole but it's just league appearances :) Still had an ok CV though, almost won La Liga with Xabi in 2003!
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:46:18 pm »
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #323 on: Today at 02:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:35:48 pm
Yep. Smart lookout for a loophole but it's just league appearances :) Still had an ok CV though, almost won La Liga with Xabi in 2003!

I think he was ok for us as well, we did struggle with keepers for one reason or another until Reina arrived but yeah, ok with that pick. Didn't know about him almost winning the league!
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #324 on: Today at 02:51:49 pm »
I actually wanna swap out one of my players for someone who is unpicked. But to be fair to all drafters I can wait till everyone has picked thier XI
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:52:49 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 01:44:42 pm
Didnt joe cole go ages ago ??

I was gonna pick him because someone posted that Can was already taken, but decided against it.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:54:42 pm »
---------------Mignolet

Finnan----Hyypia----Biscan---Riise


-----------Can---------Molby


Kuyt------------Lallana--------Zenden


-------------------Torres
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:54:57 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 02:51:49 pm
I actually wanna swap out one of my players for someone who is unpicked. But to be fair to all drafters I can wait till everyone has picked thier XI

Did you end up in an altercation with bodybuilder Nando at your local nightclub entry?  :D
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #328 on: Today at 03:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 02:54:57 pm
Did you end up in an altercation with bodybuilder Nando at your local nightclub entry?  :D

No no not him. He only bullies defenders and not fine upstanding citizens like me. 

