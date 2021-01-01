If Bruno was Zidane what was Benoit?
According to Football Manager he was two-footed so that's one better than Zizou right there
Doing Zidane things with both pegs? Unstoppable.
Zizou actually decided to disguise himself as the Liverpool Cheyrou once at Stamford Bridge don't forget! All star-cast. Diouf with the composed interception, Henchoz' flair, Heskey with the tiki taka pass and Cheyrou finishing like it was Zidane in a World Cup final!<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ekbNWb9S39c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ekbNWb9S39c</a>