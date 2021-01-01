« previous next »
Author Topic: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft  (Read 934 times)

Online BIG DICK NICK

  Thread locker extraordinaire.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 05:54:48 pm
Yep. That or level at the players' peak.

Finally, a draft where Bernard Diomede gets a fair crack of the whip.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:16:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm
Finally, a draft where Bernard Diomede gets a fair crack of the whip.

Wasn't he and the 1966 England guys the only World Cup winners to have featured for Liverpool until 2010?
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 65,166
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:08:17 pm
Finally, a draft where Bernard Diomede gets a fair crack of the whip.

What actually was his peak? Lifting the World Cup?
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 06:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm
What actually was his peak? Lifting the World Cup?

As peaks go, its up there.

Anywhere, dont want to ruin the element of surprise in my first round pick. Ill leave it there.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 06:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:18:07 pm
What actually was his peak? Lifting the World Cup?

Winning Ligue 1 with Auxerre in 1996, scoring nine goals from the wing in the process.

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Diom%C3%A8de#Statistiques

He scored eight goals in the UEFA Cup before the World Cup began which presumably made Lemerre select him in the XI in the first place. He started three games after all.

Looks that way to me, I'm too young to have seen it myself  :D
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,223
  • JFT96
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 06:23:51 pm »
Whoever picks Cheyrou is basically getting Zidane.
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:24:11 pm »

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 65,166
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 06:24:11 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:18:58 pm
As peaks go, its up there.

Anywhere, dont want to ruin the element of surprise in my first round pick. Ill leave it there.

True, I don't know why I was trying to knock it.

Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:20:25 pm
Winning Ligue 1 with Auxerre in 1996, scoring nine goals from the wing in the process.

https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bernard_Diom%C3%A8de#Statistiques

He scored eight goals in the UEFA Cup before the World Cup began which presumably made Lemerre select him in the XI in the first place. He started three games after all.

Looks that way to me, I'm too young to have seen it myself  :D

Fair enough, he had a decent career to be fair.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 06:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:24:11 pm
True, I don't know why I was trying to knock it.

Fair enough, he had a decent career to be fair.

Yep, sadly he fell off dramatically after 25, but in some cases that happens. Houllier often made the kind of signings that looked excellent value on paper but then it didn't pay off for the vision he had. Diouf looked an ace signing at the time after his Lens and World Cup exploits don't forget  ;D
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 65,166
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:27:10 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 06:25:10 pm
Yep, sadly he fell off dramatically after 25, but in some cases that happens. Houllier often made the kind of signings that looked excellent value on paper but then it didn't pay off for the vision he had. Diouf looked an ace signing at the time after his Lens and World Cup exploits don't forget  ;D

I wish I could forget!
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,084
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:23:51 pm
Whoever picks Cheyrou is basically getting Zidane.

If Bruno was Zidane what was Benoit?  ;D
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 06:29:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:27:45 pm
If Bruno was Zidane what was Benoit?  ;D

According to Football Manager he was two-footed so that's one better than Zizou right there  ;D Doing Zidane things with both pegs? Unstoppable.

Zizou actually decided to disguise himself as the Liverpool Cheyrou once at Stamford Bridge don't forget! All star-cast. Diouf with the composed interception, Henchoz' flair, Heskey with the tiki taka pass and Cheyrou finishing like it was Zidane in a World Cup final!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ekbNWb9S39c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ekbNWb9S39c</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:39:36 pm by Linudden »
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:05:17 pm
So judging Damien Plessis on that one game against Arsenal in 2008, right?

(thanks for the invite by the way, but life is a bit too busy for drafting right now)

I missed that. Sadly I was not having a laptop and my parents were definitely not missing all the evening news on that occasion so I have no clue about how good he was  :D

More like at least their best season rather than their best game of course  :wave Cheers and I understand by the way all the best!
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm »
Spell his name right Max FFS!
Online Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:48:39 pm
Spell his name right Max FFS!

Fixed. Got dots and everything.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 10:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:51:49 pm
Fixed. Got dots and everything.

äääääääääääääääääääääääää :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:52:41 am »
As per every draft:

Hazell, you (double) prick!

I was going to pick Mané in round one before changing my mind with Fowler. Then thought Litmanen would be an ideal partner for him.
Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:58:53 am »
Nando's really got some of that Ben Johnson juice since retirement hasn't he?  :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 89,895
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:06:21 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 08:58:53 am
Nando's really got some of that Ben Johnson juice since retirement hasn't he?  :D

Is that a genuine picture?!
Online Max_powers

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 8,221
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Represented Liverpool in the Premier League draft
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:09:45 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:06:21 am
Is that a genuine picture?!

I am drafting the peak performance Fernando. This is what that looks like.
