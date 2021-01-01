Inclusion: Anyone in a Liverpool matchday squad in a league appearance from August 1992 up until today is eligible to be drafted.Considerations: The players are judged on theirlike in any other draft not just what they did in the Premier League for Liverpool. Therefore, those who were part of the 80's golden years should be considered for those too and not just their Premier League form. Any player who only sat on the bench but did well elsewhere is avalilable.Draft order: Snake draft with a twist:You choose your draft order upon sign-up.The final pick will go first in both round 2 and 3 before reverting back to a rolling snake from 4-11 to even out the odds and to give more cheese to everyoneThe latter picks in the round will get possible byes to the quarter finals to further incentivise people picking later draft picks.If people aren't liking me being in charge, I'll gladly hand the running over to someone else if required. I've placed myself in the middle as to not get any first-round bye but also not to go first.Absolute ceiling: 12 participants due to a limitation on available players in some spots.Preference if can't fill all twelve: 10Minimum requirement: 8Draft order:1. tubby pls2. Sheer Magnetism3. XabiArt4. deFacto5. Linuddenxx7. Nickxxxx10. Max_powers11. Lobo12. HazellLet's sign up and build some cracking Liverpool teams from the modern era