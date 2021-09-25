That was actually an excellent game to watch. Full value for entertainment.
This may surprise some people, but nobody's going to go 38-0 this year. with the quality of the top four and the large number of decent teams who could steal points from anyone on a given day, I think 90 odd points may well do it. My best guess is almost every week someones going to unexpectedly take points off of someone, based on the sheer quality of the league.
so yeah, we were ahead and got pegged back. Not ideal. Also not quite full panic stations still in Sept, for me. Dont think its going to take the 100 point pace this time around. It changes nothing whatever, because that games over now. I'm finding it a little hard to get desperate because now everyone can beat us easily by lofting high balls at trent, i mean i was gonna pack it in but i checked the standings and it turned out weve done better than anyone else so far.