Author Topic: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 02:30:56 pm
Is it still only me that thinks the last brentford goal was miles offside? Im not big on sour grapes but it looks really clear to me.

I thought so at the time but haven't seen any replays since to check.  When the ball gets played forward in the wide right position Wissa is offside and pointing toward goal.  The momentum continues towards our goal so I see that as being same phase of play, then Wissa is the next Brentford player to touch the ball.  Like I said, speaking from memory and haven't seen a replay.  Pissed me off that they apparently did a VAR check on something (might have been the offside) but chose not to display on screen.

Ref and Lino's were so inconsistent, especially with how they dealt with offsides.  Brentford attach - "Yep, carry on guys, see if you can knock it in the onion bag and we''ll see what we can do with VAR for you".  Liverpool attack [immediate flag] "Unlucky guys, definitely offside according to the rather loud, beefy Brentford supporting chap behind me who's threatening to sodomise my wife - using our pet dachshund".

Don't really have much of a problem with the end result, thought we should have edged it by the odd goal, and had no problem with the way Brentford went about it (apart from the blatant timewasting).  They were busy around the pitch in the main, constantly looked for the spaces in behind us, especially playing long balls out to the flanks when Trent and Robbo were forward and they'd managed to gain possession.  Worked far better for them than other teams efforts, just hoofing it past our midfield but only to be collected by our Centre Backs as most defences smash the ball up the centre of the pitch.

Roll on Porto and then a much wanted three points against the Abu Dhabi petro state behemoths of Manchester SC (Sportswash Consortium)
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 08:15:11 pm »
We conceded three of the scrappiest goals you could hope to see.  Brentford didn't have that many touches in our penalty area so to have three loose balls drop for them like they did is either very impressive or very lucky.

Brentford reminded me a lot of the better Bournemouth sides.  Very busy, able to play but also happy to mix it with direct balls to two combative and skilful centre forwards.

If we'd taken one of those chances at 3-2 then it would have been game over but it's difficult to pin any blame on the forwards in a game where we scored three away from home.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm »
Could, have been beaten, Should, have won. This kind of game could be the undoing of us at the end of the season.

The scruffy defending is one thing, but game after game of missing gilt edge chances is becoming a concern.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 08:30:51 pm
Could, have been beaten, Should, have won. This kind of game could be the undoing of us at the end of the season.

The scruffy defending is one thing, but game after game of missing gilt edge chances is becoming a concern.

You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.

At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm
You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.

At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.
True, and that's impressive! But we still miss guilt-edge chances. E.g., Salah's 1-on-1 from Mane's pass should have been in. I think what's worrisome is the type of chances we miss. We'd score from a half-chance, but we'd miss an open goal...
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 08:52:25 pm »
Two points dropped.  Onwards and upwards.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm
True, and that's impressive! But we still miss guilt-edge chances. E.g., Salah's 1-on-1 from Mane's pass should have been in. I think what's worrisome is the type of chances we miss. We'd score from a half-chance, but we'd miss an open goal...

What you've just described is what City have done and will do, it's part of football. You are going to miss chances, regardless of your quality, there is no side that scores with every chance, and when it happens its very rare [ala palace last year where we scored with every shot].

You have to be clinical of course, but being clinical doesn't mean you don't miss a chance.

The concern would be not creating chances. Which was a problem for us for a stretch last year, we couldn't even get a shot on goal.

If the defenders do their job and do the basis, for at least one of the goals, we're having a different conversation,. yes, Salah should have scored at 3-2, but we also shouldn't have conceded 3 goals the way we did. Yesterday that was the biggest problem, because it continuously encouraged the opposition to keep going at us, as we couldn't do the basics, we couldn't win the first or second ball, all which led to us conceding.

The foundation of our most impressive league seasons have been conceding a low amount of goals and scoring consistently. Yesterday we did one, but not the other.

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 09:05:38 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:01:56 pm
What you've just described is what City have done and will do, it's part of football. You are going to miss chances, regardless of your quality, there is no side that scores with every chance, and when it happens its very rare [ala palace last year where we scored with every shot].

You have to be clinical of course, but being clinical doesn't mean you don't miss a chance.

The concern would be not creating chances. Which was a problem for us for a stretch last year, we couldn't even get a shot on goal.

If the defenders do their job and do the basis, for at least one of the goals, we're having a different conversation,. yes, Salah should have scored at 3-2, but we also shouldn't have conceded 3 goals the way we did. Yesterday that was the biggest problem, because it continuously encouraged the opposition to keep going at us, as we couldn't do the basics, we couldn't win the first or second ball, all which led to us conceding.

The foundation of our most impressive league seasons have been conceding a low amount of goals and scoring consistently. Yesterday we did one, but not the other.


This will happen with every team, absolutely. And yes, the goals we leaked are also concerning but, to me, they are not the biggest concern. Sure, we would have won this game, but not the Chelsea one. But if we had taken our scoring chances, we would have won both games.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm
True, and that's impressive! But we still miss guilt-edge chances. E.g., Salah's 1-on-1 from Mane's pass should have been in.
I see you've tried, convicted and sentenced him for it already  ;)


Quote
I think what's worrisome is the type of chances we miss. We'd score from a half-chance, but we'd miss an open goal...
You're imagining it. It's the same as how fans of every side think they're especially rubbish at corners or throw ins or whatever. We miss easy chances and we miss hard chances and we score easy chances and we score hard chances. Just like every other club, except that we tend to score more than most.

The rest is in people's heads; it's a way of rationalising the inconvenient fact that not everything works out every time by saying 'just change this bit and it will be OK'.

It's part of football that chances are missed, shots go wayward, tackles are late and so on. Three goals a game is a much better rate than most teams. Watch any other game and you'll also see chances including putative easy chances, being missed.

I see no point in blaming an individual player for something that's normal. I do agree, though, that as a team we can do more with our pressure and intensity to try and extend our lead, for example, create a 2 goal cushion. It might not happen but it's better to try, not least because it keeps the opposition honest as well while you are trying - as long as you're not reckless with defending while you try.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm »
I think its more about killing the game off rather than how many we score or miss. There was a decent gap in our second goals in the Burnley and Leeds games and that obviously makes things a bit tricky.

That said, even at our best, we didnt seal the games early. Thats one quality City do have.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm
I think its more about killing the game off rather than how many we score or miss. There was a decent gap in our second goals in the Burnley and Leeds games and that obviously makes things a bit tricky.
I agree. Each time we took the lead we dropped off a little, passed it around without the same intensity, whereas you'd think that's the time to turn the screw, while the opposition are reeling from conceding. But this is normal for us these days; it's the same in most games. Goals are generally widely spaced apart, which is fine if we don't keep conceding.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:12:16 pm
I see you've tried, convicted and sentenced him for it already  ;)

You're imagining it. It's the same as how fans of every side think they're especially rubbish at corners or throw ins or whatever. We miss easy chances and we miss hard chances and we score easy chances and we score hard chances. Just like every other club, except that we tend to score more than most.

The rest is in people's heads; it's a way of rationalising the inconvenient fact that not everything works out every time by saying 'just change this bit and it will be OK'.

It's part of football that chances are missed, shots go wayward, tackles are late and so on. Three goals a game is a much better rate than most teams. Watch any other game and you'll also see chances including putative easy chances, being missed.

I see no point in blaming an individual player for something that's normal. I do agree, though, that as a team we can do more with our pressure and intensity to try and extend our lead, for example, create a 2 goal cushion. It might not happen but it's better to try, not least because it keeps the opposition honest as well while you are trying - as long as you're not reckless with defending while you try.
There is no need to bring cliches that no one disagrees with, of course chances are missed and will be missed. And there is a gulf of difference between the statements I made and blaming someone. This is a collective sport and blame is shared by many for a single goal, let alone for dropping points.

The reason I gave that example is that I don't think that Salah could have done better with the shot they cleared off the line; he sneaked that one in through the eye of a needle and any stronger shot could have been deflected at the keeper's leg. Jota's shot from the post rebound was kept out by the keeper, but you can't ask Jota for more. And there are a number of other examples. Salah's chance from Mane's pass should have resulted in a goal the same way as Fernandes' penalty and today's Kane situation should have. They didn't, but you'd back those guys to score these situations in 19 out of 20 attempts. It didn't happen in either of those examples, we accept it and we move on. But it's quite normal to expect that it "should happen".
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm
I think its more about killing the game off rather than how many we score or miss. There was a decent gap in our second goals in the Burnley and Leeds games and that obviously makes things a bit tricky.

That said, even at our best, we didnt seal the games early. Thats one quality City do have.

We didn't seal the game early but we did know how to manage the games better than we have shown yesterday. We were also the side that scored later in the game, consistently.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 09:33:35 pm
We didn't seal the game early but we did know how to manage the games better than we have shown yesterday. We were also the side that scored later in the game, consistently.

Its about context really. 1-0 up against Burnley or Palace just at half time, no big deal. Plenty of confidence there that we get the second goal even if we miss chances.

Yesterday however in a tricky game, knowing we have conceded two, Salah or anyone else needs to bury that chance because it was such an important moment irrespective of how many goals we had scored up to that point.

However yesterday was all on the back line.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #814 on: Today at 08:58:57 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:17:19 pm
I think its more about killing the game off rather than how many we score or miss. There was a decent gap in our second goals in the Burnley and Leeds games and that obviously makes things a bit tricky.

That said, even at our best, we didnt seal the games early. Thats one quality City do have.

In 19/20 (up to the lockdown/sealing the title) we mastered the knack of seeing out a 1-0 or 1 goal win, although the opposition did often miss good late chances.

Since then we usually always need the 2 goal cushion or we'll just get punished. Norwich/Leeds/Burnley/Palace we did get it and won comfortably in the end. If we don't get the 2 goal cushion the sucker punch always arrives. Even in the last 10 games last season the ones we dropped points in were games where we were seeing out a 1-0 (Leeds/Newcastle) and conceded near the end.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #815 on: Today at 09:05:41 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:58:57 am
In 19/20 (up to the lockdown/sealing the title) we mastered the knack of seeing out a 1-0 or 1 goal win, although the opposition did often miss good late chances.

Since then we usually always need the 2 goal cushion or we'll just get punished. Norwich/Leeds/Burnley/Palace we did get it and won comfortably in the end. If we don't get the 2 goal cushion the sucker punch always arrives. Even in the last 10 games last season the ones we dropped points in were games where we were seeing out a 1-0 (Leeds/Newcastle) and conceded near the end.

A late sucker lunch doesnt always arrive. In the other 8 we won in that spell we scored late goals to clinch it with a 2 goal buffet against Southampton  and United, and scored late winners against West Brom and Villa so I think late goals are just a fairly regular occurrence in football. In the other three we won a couple fairly comfortably and held on to a one goal win against Wolves.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #816 on: Today at 09:27:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:05:41 am
A late sucker lunch doesnt always arrive. In the other 8 we won in that spell we scored late goals to clinch it with a 2 goal buffet against Southampton  and United, and scored late winners against West Brom and Villa so I think late goals are just a fairly regular occurrence in football. In the other three we won a couple fairly comfortably and held on to a one goal win against Wolves.

Are you hungry ?
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #817 on: Today at 09:29:00 am »
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #818 on: Today at 09:53:12 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm
You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.

At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.

Its not about scoring with every chance you get, its about scoring the majority of the chances you get at critical moments in the game.

You can look at the fact that we scored 3 and say, that should have been enough to win, and youd have a point, but at no point in that game are we ever more than 1 goal ahead. If we score one of the 2 sitters missed at 3-2, its game over. Its the same in the Milan game that that match was in the balance until the last kick as we never get the 4th goal to kill Milan off (and they nearly equalise right at the end.)

In every game weve played this season barr Norwich on the first day, weve ended up killing the game far later than our chances merited and in doing so have relied on the opposition missing some really good chances in order to allow us to eventually kill it off.

I cant remember the last time we went 2 goals ahead and didnt win, I can only think of Salzburg and Chelsea at home in the last 3 seasons (including this one) where weve gone 2 goals or more ahead and had that advantage pulled back (even though we eventually win the games).

We may well have scored more than City but what we need to be trying to reduce is the gap between going 1 goal ahead and going 2, for us were in the fortunate position that we dont do what a lot of sides do(and actually what we used to be a bit guilty of) and easing off at 1-0 (or 2-1 or whatever) were actually creating the chances to win it but taking too long to take them, if Brentford dont score on 82 I suspect we end up winning it 4-2 anyway but the point is that the gap between 1 and 2 is too long and it opens you up to conceding an equaliser.

It isnt about scoring every chance and it isnt even really about the number of goals scored, its about killing games at crucial moments and taking that whiff of hope away from the opposition. Of course theres going to be the odd game where we go a goal ahead and cant seem to kill it quickly but that needs to be the exception rather than the rule. People will point to the fact that weve won all our matches either 2 or 3-0 and thats a valid counter argument but my point is that in those games we took far too long to get it to 2-0 and against a better team (or even just an unluckier day) the opposition equalises in that time and it becomes harder.

Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #819 on: Today at 09:57:14 am »
Two points dropped certainly, disappointingly. Credit to Brentford who played out their game to perfection. I think our senior players let us down, particularly the captains in Hendo and Virg. Klopp wasn't at his best too with his use of subs.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #820 on: Today at 10:48:00 am »
I thought at times we looked like our side two years ago of really composed going forward and creating chances well. Even at 1-0 down I never thought we looked like losing, it just made a hurdle to get over.

I didn't understand the Firmino substitution. At 2-2, it made sense to bring him on to help get the win, at 3-2 up a more defensive midfield substitution made more sense to me.

Brentfords goals were hardly classy and on a different day they may not have scored three. Their last goal had one player clearly offside for the cross, but someone else touched it first. By the time that player touched it, the offside player was back onside, so it all seemed Ok to me.

Every top team has had a bannana skin this season and I'm just thankful it wasn't a loss.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #821 on: Today at 10:48:27 am »
Just for fun I went back and looked at our results from the 1987- 88 season, which I think is widely considered to be one of the best Liverpool sides of all time and (pre-Klopp) was our second best season in terms of points per game.

We drew with:

West Ham x 2 (finished 16th)
Norwich x 2 (finished 14th)
Southampton x 2 (finished 12th)
Derby (finished 15th)
Chelsea (Relegated)

I think it's probably lucky that RAWK didn't exist back then or presumably there would have been a lot of post-match threads like this one.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26' Pinnock 30' Jota 54' Mo Janelt '63 Jones 67' Wissa 82'
« Reply #822 on: Today at 10:53:28 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:48:27 am
Just for fun I went back and looked at our results from the 1987- 88 season, which I think is widely considered to be one of the best Liverpool sides of all time and (pre-Klopp) was our second best season in terms of points per game.

We drew with:

West Ham x 2 (finished 16th)
Norwich x 2 (finished 14th)
Southampton x 2 (finished 12th)
Derby (finished 15th)
Chelsea (Relegated)

I think it's probably lucky that RAWK didn't exist back then or presumably there would have been a lot of post-match threads like this one.

The points per game for the team that finished second (Man Utd, Ha!) would have them on 77 points over 38 games. Do you think City or Chelsea are getting 77 or less? Even for us it puts us on 86. I don't think 86 points will be enough this season.

