You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.
At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.
Its not about scoring with every chance you get, its about scoring the majority of the chances you get at critical moments in the game.
You can look at the fact that we scored 3 and say, that should have been enough to win, and youd have a point, but at no point in that game are we ever more than 1 goal ahead. If we score one of the 2 sitters missed at 3-2, its game over. Its the same in the Milan game that that match was in the balance until the last kick as we never get the 4th goal to kill Milan off (and they nearly equalise right at the end.)
In every game weve played this season barr Norwich on the first day, weve ended up killing the game far later than our chances merited and in doing so have relied on the opposition missing some really good chances in order to allow us to eventually kill it off.
I cant remember the last time we went 2 goals ahead and didnt win, I can only think of Salzburg and Chelsea at home in the last 3 seasons (including this one) where weve gone 2 goals or more ahead and had that advantage pulled back (even though we eventually win the games).
We may well have scored more than City but what we need to be trying to reduce is the gap between going 1 goal ahead and going 2, for us were in the fortunate position that we dont do what a lot of sides do(and actually what we used to be a bit guilty of) and easing off at 1-0 (or 2-1 or whatever) were actually creating the chances to win it but taking too long to take them, if Brentford dont score on 82 I suspect we end up winning it 4-2 anyway but the point is that the gap between 1 and 2 is too long and it opens you up to conceding an equaliser.
It isnt about scoring every chance and it isnt even really about the number of goals scored, its about killing games at crucial moments and taking that whiff of hope away from the opposition. Of course theres going to be the odd game where we go a goal ahead and cant seem to kill it quickly but that needs to be the exception rather than the rule. People will point to the fact that weve won all our matches either 2 or 3-0 and thats a valid counter argument but my point is that in those games we took far too long to get it to 2-0 and against a better team (or even just an unluckier day) the opposition equalises in that time and it becomes harder.