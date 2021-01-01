You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.



At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.



Its not about scoring with every chance you get, its about scoring the majority of the chances you get at critical moments in the game.You can look at the fact that we scored 3 and say, that should have been enough to win, and youd have a point, but at no point in that game are we ever more than 1 goal ahead. If we score one of the 2 sitters missed at 3-2, its game over. Its the same in the Milan game that that match was in the balance until the last kick as we never get the 4th goal to kill Milan off (and they nearly equalise right at the end.)In every game weve played this season barr Norwich on the first day, weve ended up killing the game far later than our chances merited and in doing so have relied on the opposition missing some really good chances in order to allow us to eventually kill it off.I cant remember the last time we went 2 goals ahead and didnt win, I can only think of Salzburg and Chelsea at home in the last 3 seasons (including this one) where weve gone 2 goals or more ahead and had that advantage pulled back (even though we eventually win the games).We may well have scored more than City but what we need to be trying to reduce is the gap between going 1 goal ahead and going 2, for us were in the fortunate position that we dont do what a lot of sides do(and actually what we used to be a bit guilty of) and easing off at 1-0 (or 2-1 or whatever) were actually creating the chances to win it but taking too long to take them, if Brentford dont score on 82 I suspect we end up winning it 4-2 anyway but the point is that the gap between 1 and 2 is too long and it opens you up to conceding an equaliser.It isnt about scoring every chance and it isnt even really about the number of goals scored, its about killing games at crucial moments and taking that whiff of hope away from the opposition. Of course theres going to be the odd game where we go a goal ahead and cant seem to kill it quickly but that needs to be the exception rather than the rule. People will point to the fact that weve won all our matches either 2 or 3-0 and thats a valid counter argument but my point is that in those games we took far too long to get it to 2-0 and against a better team (or even just an unluckier day) the opposition equalises in that time and it becomes harder.