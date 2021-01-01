« previous next »
« Reply #800 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
Is it still only me that thinks the last brentford goal was miles offside? Im not big on sour grapes but it looks really clear to me.

I thought so at the time but haven't seen any replays since to check.  When the ball gets played forward in the wide right position Wissa is offside and pointing toward goal.  The momentum continues towards our goal so I see that as being same phase of play, then Wissa is the next Brentford player to touch the ball.  Like I said, speaking from memory and haven't seen a replay.  Pissed me off that they apparently did a VAR check on something (might have been the offside) but chose not to display on screen.

Ref and Lino's were so inconsistent, especially with how they dealt with offsides.  Brentford attach - "Yep, carry on guys, see if you can knock it in the onion bag and we''ll see what we can do with VAR for you".  Liverpool attack [immediate flag] "Unlucky guys, definitely offside according to the rather loud, beefy Brentford supporting chap behind me who's threatening to sodomise my wife - using our pet dachshund".

Don't really have much of a problem with the end result, thought we should have edged it by the odd goal, and had no problem with the way Brentford went about it (apart from the blatant timewasting).  They were busy around the pitch in the main, constantly looked for the spaces in behind us, especially playing long balls out to the flanks when Trent and Robbo were forward and they'd managed to gain possession.  Worked far better for them than other teams efforts, just hoofing it past our midfield but only to be collected by our Centre Backs as most defences smash the ball up the centre of the pitch.

Roll on Porto and then a much wanted three points against the Abu Dhabi petro state behemoths of Manchester SC (Sportswash Consortium)
« Reply #801 on: Today at 08:15:11 pm »
We conceded three of the scrappiest goals you could hope to see.  Brentford didn't have that many touches in our penalty area so to have three loose balls drop for them like they did is either very impressive or very lucky.

Brentford reminded me a lot of the better Bournemouth sides.  Very busy, able to play but also happy to mix it with direct balls to two combative and skilful centre forwards.

If we'd taken one of those chances at 3-2 then it would have been game over but it's difficult to pin any blame on the forwards in a game where we scored three away from home.
« Reply #802 on: Today at 08:30:51 pm »
Could, have been beaten, Should, have won. This kind of game could be the undoing of us at the end of the season.

The scruffy defending is one thing, but game after game of missing gilt edge chances is becoming a concern.
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:48:36 pm »
Could, have been beaten, Should, have won. This kind of game could be the undoing of us at the end of the season.

The scruffy defending is one thing, but game after game of missing gilt edge chances is becoming a concern.

You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.

At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:51:58 pm »
You can't score from every chance you get, we're scoring 3 goals a game for the most part. Even in our most successful seasons we've missed chances, but people have selective memories at times.

At this point we've scored more goals than any other side in the league, including City.
True, and that's impressive! But we still miss guilt-edge chances. E.g., Salah's 1-on-1 from Mane's pass should have been in. I think what's worrisome is the type of chances we miss. We'd score from a half-chance, but we'd miss an open goal...
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:52:25 pm »
Two points dropped.  Onwards and upwards.
« Reply #806 on: Today at 09:01:56 pm »
True, and that's impressive! But we still miss guilt-edge chances. E.g., Salah's 1-on-1 from Mane's pass should have been in. I think what's worrisome is the type of chances we miss. We'd score from a half-chance, but we'd miss an open goal...

What you've just described is what City have done and will do, it's part of football. You are going to miss chances, regardless of your quality, there is no side that scores with every chance, and when it happens its very rare [ala palace last year where we scored with every shot].

You have to be clinical of course, but being clinical doesn't mean you don't miss a chance.

The concern would be not creating chances. Which was a problem for us for a stretch last year, we couldn't even get a shot on goal.

If the defenders do their job and do the basis, for at least one of the goals, we're having a different conversation,. yes, Salah should have scored at 3-2, but we also shouldn't have conceded 3 goals the way we did. Yesterday that was the biggest problem, because it continuously encouraged the opposition to keep going at us, as we couldn't do the basics, we couldn't win the first or second ball, all which led to us conceding.

The foundation of our most impressive league seasons have been conceding a low amount of goals and scoring consistently. Yesterday we did one, but not the other.

« Reply #807 on: Today at 09:05:38 pm »
What you've just described is what City have done and will do, it's part of football. You are going to miss chances, regardless of your quality, there is no side that scores with every chance, and when it happens its very rare [ala palace last year where we scored with every shot].

You have to be clinical of course, but being clinical doesn't mean you don't miss a chance.

The concern would be not creating chances. Which was a problem for us for a stretch last year, we couldn't even get a shot on goal.

If the defenders do their job and do the basis, for at least one of the goals, we're having a different conversation,. yes, Salah should have scored at 3-2, but we also shouldn't have conceded 3 goals the way we did. Yesterday that was the biggest problem, because it continuously encouraged the opposition to keep going at us, as we couldn't do the basics, we couldn't win the first or second ball, all which led to us conceding.

The foundation of our most impressive league seasons have been conceding a low amount of goals and scoring consistently. Yesterday we did one, but not the other.


This will happen with every team, absolutely. And yes, the goals we leaked are also concerning but, to me, they are not the biggest concern. Sure, we would have won this game, but not the Chelsea one. But if we had taken our scoring chances, we would have won both games.
