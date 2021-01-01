Is it still only me that thinks the last brentford goal was miles offside? Im not big on sour grapes but it looks really clear to me.



I thought so at the time but haven't seen any replays since to check. When the ball gets played forward in the wide right position Wissa is offside and pointing toward goal. The momentum continues towards our goal so I see that as being same phase of play, then Wissa is the next Brentford player to touch the ball. Like I said, speaking from memory and haven't seen a replay. Pissed me off that they apparently did a VAR check on something (might have been the offside) but chose not to display on screen.Ref and Lino's were so inconsistent, especially with how they dealt with offsides. Brentford attach - "Yep, carry on guys, see if you can knock it in the onion bag and we''ll see what we can do with VAR for you". Liverpool attack [immediate flag] "Unlucky guys, definitely offside according to the rather loud, beefy Brentford supporting chap behind me who's threatening to sodomise my wife - using our pet dachshund".Don't really have much of a problem with the end result, thought we should have edged it by the odd goal, and had no problem with the way Brentford went about it (apart from the blatant timewasting). They were busy around the pitch in the main, constantly looked for the spaces in behind us, especially playing long balls out to the flanks when Trent and Robbo were forward and they'd managed to gain possession. Worked far better for them than other teams efforts, just hoofing it past our midfield but only to be collected by our Centre Backs as most defences smash the ball up the centre of the pitch.Roll on Porto and then a much wanted three points against the Abu Dhabi petro state behemoths of Manchester SC (Sportswash Consortium)