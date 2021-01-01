One of the many things I love about Klopp is his praise for other teams and players where it's due. Rarely any excuses or blame - he just tells it how it is - like any decent manager should.



He's fiercely competitive and a born winner, but what sets him apart is his sheer love of the game and appreciation of players, tactics and managers, regardless of the result.



After 5 years, his wisdom and perspective clearly hasn't rubbed off on some of our fans yet.



Klopp is on the ball as always.. Yes, Brentford plays a few long balls, but they fight; get in but they want to play ball and entertain- no timewasting/cheating and a lot of energy.. Yes, we should have won yesterday and we had a couple that didnt had their best night - but 90 minutes of energy and quality - I loved it !