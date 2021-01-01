We're still in the early phases of the season and so overreaction (although inevitable by some on here) is probably not justified. I think there were opportunities for us to do better in the game, particularly in the defensive aspects of the game. I don't think we could complain too much about the result because overall Brentford matched our desire and played very well and I thought a draw was a fair result.Certainly, our closing down at crosses from that right side could and should have been better. It is interesting that all 3 goals came from crosses on that right side and all 3 made it to the back post and were bundled in.- The first goal I think Curtis is guilty of ball-watching at a set-piece and being flat footed. That play is a very standard routine and Curtis' positioning needs to be a little closer to their right winger making that run so that he is in a position to put him off making a decent cross. In the end, the player gets in behind and Robbo still scoots across but not in enough time to block the cross and somehow we fail to deal with it running tamely across the area. Fabinho's positioning and conviction needs to be better there as he's first to the ball at the back post but is done for strength and the ball goes in.- The 2nd goal Robbo actually starts outside their forward player but he still manages to turn Robbo around and go outside him. Again, probably needs to do better there to get in contact on that player because Virgil is covering in behind and ready to mop up the danger if their forward goes past him. Just a little bit better communication and aggression and we snuff that one out. In the end they queue up 3 players on Trent and the opportunity still ends up hitting the bar. Virg is then a little slow to respond and gets out jumped by a smaller player and they bundle another one in.- The 3rd goal again comes from that right side, very little pressure from midfield there. Arguably Firmino does better and had we had a more conventional CM there perhaps that cross never happens. Then Trent is doubled again and the positioning from our CB's is not quite at the races and their lad wins the contest and dinks it over and its 3-3, and by now RAWK is in meltdownI think all 3 goals were a little sloppy and I think largely come out of a bit of rustiness and lack of sharpness which isn't suprising when we are only 6 games into the league season and the games haven't quite come thick and fast yet. Remember that our defenders have had their injury issues and it will probably take some time for our back 4 to be as solid as it was 2 seasons ago. There's a little to work on in terms of positioning and our ability to snuff out crosses, and how we respond tactically to teams trying to overload our fullback with situations like Brentford did. Our attacking play was pretty good but there's also some work to be done there with being able to retain and re-circulate the ball in their half which I don't think we did very well but again this is probably more rustiness. We have to look at each game in perspective and in this case it is that we didn't drop points to a good team away from home. Our CB's continue their return from serious injuries, and aside from some defensive rustiness we are scoring nearly 3 goals in every game. It's very early in the season and often once the matches start coming a bit more frequently I think we will see our players hit a bit more rhythm and form. I think we have a very very good team this year and, injuries notwithstanding, are still bang on for a title challenge and more, but it's too early days to start counting points dropped and all this, especially when we are still top of the table at the end of match day 6.