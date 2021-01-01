« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19] 20   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82  (Read 14461 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,741
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:24:03 am »
I expected us to concede some silly goals in the first couple of months of the season. Matip and VVD were out a long time and will take time to get solid again (although to be fair they've done pretty damn well for the most part)

I am concerned for next week that we could concede a few again so hopefully our attackers keep up their form.

I think Klopp might be tempted to put Milner in next weekend for Curtis as a bit of extra protection and experience.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #721 on: Today at 09:32:51 am »
Some of the comments on here fuck me. We are top of the league and the only unbeaten team in the division. It's going to be anincredibly exciting year and i think we'll go toe to toe with the financial dopers all the way to the end. Support the team and enjoy the ride.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #722 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
Attack did their job in a way. But we should be making that 4-2. Bit frustrating. Still worried about Mane's decision making. Not the end of the world but a bit annoying. Need to improve in certain areas.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,899
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #723 on: Today at 09:37:21 am »
We do seem to have a chaotic game in us most seasons. Villa, Watford, that Salzburg game, there's probably others I'm forgetting. It was all a bit of a mess imo but hopefully plenty of lessons learned for the season ahead.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #724 on: Today at 09:48:51 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:37:21 am
We do seem to have a chaotic game in us most seasons. Villa, Watford, that Salzburg game, there's probably others I'm forgetting. It was all a bit of a mess imo but hopefully plenty of lessons learned for the season ahead.

Last season we had the 4-3 Leeds and a year next weekend the Villa game.

Matip and VVD coming back form injury, not a great deal of midfield control - although their plan was to bypass the midfield - and a hard working opposition.

Just hope they play as well against the other contenders. This is going to be an 'interesting' season.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,214
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #725 on: Today at 09:53:54 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 09:37:21 am
We do seem to have a chaotic game in us most seasons. Villa, Watford, that Salzburg game, there's probably others I'm forgetting. It was all a bit of a mess imo but hopefully plenty of lessons learned for the season ahead.

There will be a lot of chaotic games especially when Brentford play, they are a side who don't allow teams to relax because they just look to disrupt and get in your faces. Even more, I am convinced this will be a good point earned by us overall.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 700
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #726 on: Today at 09:56:08 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:11:45 am
Its not about scoring every chance and ending up with 6 or 7, its taking opportunities to kill the game of football.

People are missing the point massively with this. Were 3-2 up, in control of the match and Salah and Mane both have excellent opportunities to make it 4-2 which in all likelihood finishes Brentford off, we miss those chances and they equalise shortly afterward.

Of course the defence was poor and if we score 3 goals we should be winning the match, the fact that we didnt is down to the defence but it doesnt change the fact that we had great chances to finish Brentford off which we dont take.

Its been happening all season in that even in the games which we do eventually kill off, we do so far later than the opportunities merit, it was always going to cost us eventually and yesterday it did.

Yeah, for all the stuff that is written on places like RAWK, a lot of people don't seem to understand the basic idea that momentum and belief (after things like quality of the squad, planning, tactics etc) are two of the most important qualities a football team can have. Yeah, if you want to look at the black-and-white of it, we didn't win because we were unable to outscore Brentford, but we also allowed them to believe they could get a result and they had the momentum to do so. If ever a game needed a two goal cushion...
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,474
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #727 on: Today at 09:59:30 am »
Just dunno how you can manage to ship 3 goals today after conceding 3 all season. We were slow to react to balls and didn't deal with the crosses, either by helping out the full backs or cutting out the crosses in the first place.

We should've been putting on a midfielder for Jones, Bobby probably would've been better coming on for Jota or Mane. We should've seen the game out how we usually do but we stayed open and couldn't keep possession.

Brentford did well but you can't be handing them 2 equalisers. It's not the 1st game of the season where they are unknown and we're rusty.

Still missing so many chances, on one hand it's exciting as we are still scoring 3 every game, but also concerning as we dropped points today and nearly dropped them against Milan. City won't give us that many chances so we have to be more efficient in our chance conversion.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #728 on: Today at 10:02:06 am »
We're still in the early phases of the season and so overreaction (although inevitable by some on here) is probably not justified. I think there were opportunities for us to do better in the game, particularly in the defensive aspects of the game. I don't think we could complain too much about the result because overall Brentford matched our desire and played very well and I thought a draw was a fair result.

Certainly, our closing down at crosses from that right side could and should have been better. It is interesting that all 3 goals came from crosses on that right side and all 3 made it to the back post and were bundled in.

- The first goal I think Curtis is guilty of ball-watching at a set-piece and being flat footed. That play is a very standard routine and Curtis' positioning needs to be a little closer to their right winger making that run so that he is in a position to put him off making a decent cross. In the end, the player gets in behind and Robbo still scoots across but not in enough time to block the cross and somehow we fail to deal with it running tamely across the area. Fabinho's positioning and conviction needs to be better there as he's first to the ball at the back post but is done for strength and the ball goes in.
- The 2nd goal Robbo actually starts outside their forward player but he still manages to turn Robbo around and go outside him. Again, probably needs to do better there to get in contact on that player because Virgil is covering in behind and ready to mop up the danger if their forward goes past him. Just a little bit better communication and aggression and we snuff that one out. In the end they queue up 3 players on Trent and the opportunity still ends up hitting the bar. Virg is then a little slow to respond and gets out jumped by a smaller player and they bundle another one in.
- The 3rd goal again comes from that right side, very little pressure from midfield there. Arguably Firmino does better and had we had a more conventional CM there perhaps that cross never happens. Then Trent is doubled again and the positioning from our CB's is not quite at the races and their lad wins the contest and dinks it over and its 3-3, and by now RAWK is in meltdown :D.

I think all 3 goals were a little sloppy and I think largely come out of a bit of rustiness and lack of sharpness which isn't suprising when we are only 6 games into the league season and the games haven't quite come thick and fast yet. Remember that our defenders have had their injury issues and it will probably take some time for our back 4 to be as solid as it was 2 seasons ago. There's a little to work on in terms of positioning and our ability to snuff out crosses, and how we respond tactically to teams trying to overload our fullback with situations like Brentford did. Our attacking play was pretty good but there's also some work to be done there with being able to retain and re-circulate the ball in their half which I don't think we did very well but again this is probably more rustiness. We have to look at each game in perspective and in this case it is that we didn't drop points to a good team away from home. Our CB's continue their return from serious injuries, and aside from some defensive rustiness we are scoring nearly 3 goals in every game. It's very early in the season and often once the matches start coming a bit more frequently I think we will see our players hit a bit more rhythm and form. I think we have a very very good team this year and, injuries notwithstanding, are still bang on for a title challenge and more, but it's too early days to start counting points dropped and all this, especially when we are still top of the table at the end of match day 6.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,262
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #729 on: Today at 10:02:18 am »
Brentford were good, their goals came with huge bits of luck though. I suppose you can create that luck by dropping the ball in a dangerous, congested area though. Fabinho for the first, Virgil for the second werent aggressive enough in clearing the danger. Surprised no one was getting back on the line for the third too.

Decent game of football against a likeable team. Three hard-fought goals scored, three poor goals conceded.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #730 on: Today at 10:04:35 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 07:29:24 pm
Well that was fun, and it wasnt.

Should really have won, much much better in the second half should have made it safe, but didnt and that kept them dangerous. Scored with more or less their only two attacks in the second half. Incredibly sloppy and casual at the back, and apart from a couple of moments Virgil was the most guilty.

Looked like wed run away with it when Bobby came on but just not clinical enough.

Fair play to them, at least they play football in between their time wasting

Well I really enjoyed it. Watched it last night, late, kids in bed. Was fairly confident all through the game we'd win. Even with 5 minutes remaining I was sure we'd manage it but that's football. Well in Brentford and their supporters. As long as we learn to win the game first before doing whatever it was we did yesterday. Could have been worse I guess. We did play some lovely football at times too.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #731 on: Today at 10:05:55 am »
Good analysis Mr Antartica.
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,187
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #732 on: Today at 10:09:53 am »
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,606
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #733 on: Today at 10:23:55 am »
Brentford played very direct. Kind of like Burnley or teams like that. Not sure that makes them exciting to watch.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,282
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #734 on: Today at 10:30:10 am »
Cant continue to let games play out like that

Way too open. People are citing they key components for each goal but in truth it was happening nearly the entire game. Salah and Mané shouldve won it but trying to out score teams the entire season isnt a good plan

Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,114
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #735 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #736 on: Today at 10:34:36 am »
Im not sure that we should dwell on this match too much.

Are VVD and Matip up to full speed yet? Well, no.  And no one expected them to be.

Will we face another team that play (or even CAN play) like Brentford again this season? Well no.  And thats of great credit to Brentford to be honest.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
  • Free at last!
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #737 on: Today at 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:23:55 am
Brentford played very direct. Kind of like Burnley or teams like that. Not sure that makes them exciting to watch.

They play on a knife edge, I can see them getting a hammering on occasions. But I think both the Brentford forwards are better than Burnley's. Yes its very direct but their movement is very good. I felt part of the problems we were having was Matip getting dragged out of position by Toney, whether it be out to the touchline or to create space centrally. I don't think we managed that very well. Matip has been great this season but I don't think he got much support today, particularly from midfield.

Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 10:02:06 am


Good summary of the incidents.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,606
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #738 on: Today at 10:36:47 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:30:10 am
Cant continue to let games play out like that

Way too open. People are citing they key components for each goal but in truth it was happening nearly the entire game. Salah and Mané shouldve won it but trying to out score teams the entire season isnt a good plan



I think we probably would have considered that they have been good defensively this season thus far and pushed Henderson and Jones up high to ensure we got the support to attack and created chances. In that sense it worked.

However, we lost nearly all of our individual battles at the back and couldnt cope with their direct, long ball style. I guess thats one element the coaches wouldnt have expected.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,606
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #739 on: Today at 10:39:07 am »
Quote from: vicar on Today at 10:36:17 am
They play on a knife edge, I can see them getting a hammering on occasions. But I think both the Brentford forwards are better than Burnley's. Yes its very direct but their movement is very good. I felt part of the problems we were having was Matip getting dragged out of position by Toney, whether it be out to the touchline or to create space centrally. I don't think we managed that very well. Matip has been great this season but I don't think he got much support today, particularly from midfield.

Good summary of the incidents.


We pushed the midfielders high maybe to help the attack and create more. They started the season well defensively so we probably felt we couldnt leave the front lot isolated. We play a style which relies on winning our 1 vs 1 battles but we lost pretty much all of them.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #740 on: Today at 10:45:10 am »
Not sure how they got that overload on Trent every time but surely that is something that will be analysed and wouldn't happen again

it was a great game to watch, Brentford are not shit or a poor side imo, just one of those days. I thought at time our attacking play was relentless and at stages Brentford were on the ropes, Mane Jota Salah were all combining really well and with a great speed to our play

Also thought Hendo was immense
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,073
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #741 on: Today at 10:57:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:34:36 am
Im not sure that we should dwell on this match too much.

Are VVD and Matip up to full speed yet? Well, no.  And no one expected them to be.

Will we face another team that play (or even CAN play) like Brentford again this season? Well no.  And thats of great credit to Brentford to be honest.

They literally played direct, long ball football. Im struggling to see how everyone is praising them for the way they played as if they were prime Barca.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #742 on: Today at 10:58:52 am »
I liked Klopp about Brentford, fair

"They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight. I respect that a lot. In the end there were situations we should do better - and then it could be a completely different game. Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played."

I am less disapppointed today, Brentford deserved it, plenty of angles here.

Most of the time with a fixture like this you'd go into a game like this thinking: Away match at a recently promoted team? That'll be a battle.

And it was.

A point ain't bad. I just hope Brentford attack City like this.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #743 on: Today at 10:59:02 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:57:37 am
They literally played direct, long ball football. Im struggling to see how everyone is praising them for the way they played as if they were prime Barca.
Because it worked for them. A team on a tiny budget.  If Barcelona did it, it would be laughable, but they arent, and far from it. 
They used a completely fair tactic that works for them.  Dont see the issue.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,073
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #744 on: Today at 11:00:17 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:02 am
Because it worked for them. A team on a tiny budget.  If Barcelona did it, it would be laughable, but they arent, and far from it. 
They used a completely fair tactic that works for them.  Dont see the issue.

The point is, loads of teams can and will play like Brentford though. Your original comment made it as if they are some unique team.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,606
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #745 on: Today at 11:01:08 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:59:02 am
Because it worked for them. A team on a tiny budget.  If Barcelona did it, it would be laughable, but they arent, and far from it. 
They used a completely fair tactic that works for them.  Dont see the issue.

Never remember us praising teams like West Brom or Burnley on their direct football.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,214
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #746 on: Today at 11:03:58 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:57:37 am
They literally played direct, long ball football. Im struggling to see how everyone is praising them for the way they played as if they were prime Barca.

They played more than just direct football Andy. The floated ball that Cannos put into space was the kind of ball any of our players would be proud to do, pretty sure it was the one where Hendo managed to clear it. They also have impressive movement as well as spirit. If everyone played the same way football wouldn't be half the game it is.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,488
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #747 on: Today at 11:10:51 am »
Also put in context, Man Utd blew 60% possession, 28 shots at goal and even their customary injury time penalty and still lost, AT HOME, to Villa. Chelsea, who have spent millions in recruitment were mauled at home by Man City (who have also spent plenty) and dropped points. Leicester had 70% possession and still couldn't get the win at home against Burnley, who are shit and scored as many goals against them as they have in all their other games. Contrast that to us, who went to Brentford and score 3 goals against a team that's only lost once and are flying high. Yes, it could be better and we could have got 3 points, but I don't think we really slipped up too much and the meltdown seen by some of the bed-wetters on here is laughable.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,073
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #748 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 11:03:58 am
They played more than just direct football Andy. The floated ball that Cannos put into space was the kind of ball any of our players would be proud to do, pretty sure it was the one where Hendo managed to clear it. They also have impressive movement as well as spirit. If everyone played the same way football wouldn't be half the game it is.

Jesus Christ. We was literally a cup final for them, like we are with every other team. Guarantee you when we play them again in February or whenever and they are sitting in 13th that they will play with half the effort and spirit and we batter them.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #749 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:00:17 am
The point is, loads of teams can and will play like Brentford though. Your original comment made it as if they are some unique team.
Do they?  I dont see native paying like Brentford.

Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:01:08 am
Never remember us praising teams like West Brom or Burnley on their direct football.
They were rubbish.

And Im not at all convinced that Brentford were Fat Sam lump it football either.  They were compact, had smart interchanges between their forwards and attacked a lot.

They were far from defend then kick and rush.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,214
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #750 on: Today at 11:20:17 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:12:24 am
Jesus Christ. We was literally a cup final for them, like we are with every other team. Guarantee you when we play them again in February or whenever and they are sitting in 13th that they will play with half the effort and spirit and we batter them.

Frank's first job as with all manager's of newly promoted teams is to make sure they pick up enough points to survive a season in the Premier League, they are already some way along that path even now. They have had a brilliant start and have a bit of momentum. Whose to say what they will be like in February? But there is a difference between Burnley and Brentford and the way they set out as a team, Burnley are not capable of the same type of football.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,073
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #751 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:15:20 am
Do they?  I dont see native paying like Brentford.
They were rubbish.

And Im not at all convinced that Brentford were Fat Sam lump it football either.  They were compact, had smart interchanges between their forwards and attacked a lot.

They were far from defend then kick and rush.

Who are native? Some over the top praise in here for a team that capitulised on shocking defending.
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,732
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #752 on: Today at 11:29:52 am »
We were sloppy, mostly in our passing but also defending and missed a couple of good chances.

Brentford did well and will stay up.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,613
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #753 on: Today at 11:33:36 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:23:53 am
Who are native? Some over the top praise in here for a team that capitulised on shocking defending.
A team that created overloads in order to cause the issue in the first place . Quite clever I thought
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #754 on: Today at 11:35:05 am »
This game was tailor-made for big Nat.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #755 on: Today at 11:42:21 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 10:58:52 am
I liked Klopp about Brentford, fair

"They deserved a point as well because they put up a proper fight. I respect that a lot. In the end there were situations we should do better - and then it could be a completely different game. Their goalie should have number 10 on his shirt with the balls that he played."
One of the many things I love about Klopp is his praise for other teams and players where it's due. Rarely any excuses or blame - he just tells it how it is - like any decent manager should.

He's fiercely competitive and a born winner, but what sets him apart is his sheer love of the game and appreciation of players, tactics and managers, regardless of the result.

After 5 years, his wisdom and perspective clearly hasn't rubbed off on some of our fans yet.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,606
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26’ Pinnock 30’ Jota 54’ Mo Janelt ‘63 Jones 67’ Wissa 82’
« Reply #756 on: Today at 11:43:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:33:36 am
A team that created overloads in order to cause the issue in the first place …. Quite clever I thought

Sheffield United were clever with their overlapping centre backs. Reckon they are relegated this or next season.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #757 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:15:20 am
Do they?  I dont see native paying like Brentford.
They were rubbish.

And Im not at all convinced that Brentford were Fat Sam lump it football either.  They were compact, had smart interchanges between their forwards and attacked a lot.

They were far from defend then kick and rush.
I agree. Was really impressed with their technique. They are also very clinical for a newly-promoted side.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,114
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #758 on: Today at 11:48:01 am »
Time for a Porto thread?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,214
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82
« Reply #759 on: Today at 11:51:10 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:42:21 am
One of the many things I love about Klopp is his praise for other teams and players where it's due. Rarely any excuses or blame - he just tells it how it is - like any decent manager should.

He's fiercely competitive and a born winner, but what sets him apart is his sheer love of the game and appreciation of players, tactics and managers, regardless of the result.

After 5 years, his wisdom and perspective clearly hasn't rubbed off on some of our fans yet.

Spot on. I always remember the day that Bournemouth beat us 4-3, in one of Klopp's earlier seasons, he went around the entire Bournemouth team and shook the hand of every one of their players. He is a pure football lover, who more than anything appreciates the efforts that other team's put in, the man is a true sportsman. I think it's why after a game like that one, my one thought is wow what a game of football. So many games can be damp squids like the big one yesterday morning. But then you get a game like the one yesterday which shows all the emotional turns of football. I get that people have concerns about parts of the team, but how can you not enjoy the entertainment of it?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19] 20   Go Up
« previous next »
 