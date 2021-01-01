« previous next »
PL: Bford 3 v 3 Liv 26 Pinnock 30 Jota 54 Mo Janelt 63 Jones 67 Wissa 82

John C

Reply #680 on: Today at 12:48:08 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:02:23 am
Well I enjoyed it.

I'm with you Andy mate. There's being disappointed and there's being a cry-arse disappointed.

Sometimes you have to agree you've been involved in a boss game of footy without need of stats and snats.
ljycb

Reply #681 on: Today at 12:48:25 am
Brentford deserved the point and the result puts us top of the league but I am very disappointed with how we managed the game at 2-1 and 3-2. Hopefully it was just a one-off.
Samie

Reply #682 on: Today at 12:48:48 am
Close this shite thread John mate.
Black Bull Nova

Reply #683 on: Today at 12:57:21 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 12:48:08 am
I'm with you Andy mate. There's being disappointed and there's being a cry-arse disappointed.

Sometimes you have to agree you've been involved in a boss game of footy without need of stats and snats.

Is what it is all about, at the end of the day football is entertainment, that's why people pay to watch it. If you just want boring 6-0 wins just be a City fan. I'm assuming Bon Jovi and Rolling Stones fans go to watch them in concert to enjoy themselves not just so they can rack it up as another statistic. Life is best lived on the edge, not inland.
Dr Stu-Pid

Reply #684 on: Today at 01:15:14 am
Some very strange takes in this thread as usual.  Brentford played very well and deserved their point far more than some of the turgid backs to the wall tactics that other teams have used against us in the last 18 months.  I think that quite a few teams will struggle when playing them away this season and it seemed like a very good atmosphere in the ground.

Obviously it was a disappointing result, especially after being ahead twice and not taking a great chance to put the game to bed at 3-2, but its far from the disaster that some seem to want to make it out to be.  3 goals again is good to see, and we could easily have had a couple more but for their keeper making some good stops (the one from Jota was a great save).  Defending was obviously a big minus, but their forwards played very well and they had a game plan which worked very well.

Every single title winners in history have dropped points away from home to teams that they should have beaten, and that will be the case this year as well, whether it is us, City, or Chelsea that end up winning the league.
jooneyisdagod

Reply #685 on: Today at 01:18:06 am
A frustrating game on the whole. Toney won headers all day, but worse we seemed to keep losing second balls too. And at the other end, some sloppy finishing/touches at vital moments combined with an outstanding keeping effort from their keeper. Frustrating game given the other results but let's go out there and beat City who look very beatable to me right now.
JP!

Reply #686 on: Today at 01:22:36 am
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 01:15:14 am
Every single title winners in history have dropped points away from home to teams that they should have beaten, and that will be the case this year as well, whether it is us, City, or Chelsea that end up winning the league.

If some people understood this the thread would've been over 4 hours ago.
Lone Star Red

Reply #687 on: Today at 01:28:14 am
Never want to draw a game playing a newly promoted side but Brentford deserved that. Despite the result not being ideal, that was a hell of a fun watch. Lovely addition to the Premier League so far, this Brentford side.
Nico CARP

Reply #688 on: Today at 01:34:29 am
Incredible the game that escaped us, it is not the first time that I see that we cannot maintain a result or manage a secure victory with such a favorable result. Team that decides to attack, does us harm for sure.
MNAA

Reply #689 on: Today at 01:37:34 am
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 09:56:32 pm
This board is something else. Were unbeaten this season. 1 bad game vs a decent & motivated Brentford where we didnt lose and the knives are out.  :wave
They need a place to drown their sorrow together. Group therapy people call it these days. Let them be. They wanted to slap Mo for missing that chance (I do too) but thats not possible. Mo is just too lovable 

On to Porto  just enjoy and have fun guys
kasperoff

Reply #690 on: Today at 02:34:13 am
They were wide open. Should have been our dream game really.
