Some very strange takes in this thread as usual. Brentford played very well and deserved their point far more than some of the turgid backs to the wall tactics that other teams have used against us in the last 18 months. I think that quite a few teams will struggle when playing them away this season and it seemed like a very good atmosphere in the ground.



Obviously it was a disappointing result, especially after being ahead twice and not taking a great chance to put the game to bed at 3-2, but its far from the disaster that some seem to want to make it out to be. 3 goals again is good to see, and we could easily have had a couple more but for their keeper making some good stops (the one from Jota was a great save). Defending was obviously a big minus, but their forwards played very well and they had a game plan which worked very well.



Every single title winners in history have dropped points away from home to teams that they should have beaten, and that will be the case this year as well, whether it is us, City, or Chelsea that end up winning the league.