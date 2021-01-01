« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September  (Read 13872 times)

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #800 on: Today at 05:51:11 pm »
Waaa-heeey. What a miss.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,104
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #801 on: Today at 05:51:33 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:47:59 pm
Kane has his brother to blame for the stuff in the summer.

Sky will make excuses as Neville is his mate so wont want to upset him.

Nah he has himself to blame. His brother is his mouth piece.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #802 on: Today at 05:51:38 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 05:45:52 pm
We should test the resolve of Arsenal for Emile Smith-Rowe.

He reminds me of a young box to box Hendo.

Just signed a new contract.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,287
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #803 on: Today at 05:52:04 pm »

Ian Wright and Glenn Hoddle in the studio watching the game - https://www.reddit.com/r/Gunners/comments/pvxd1z/ian_wright_soccer_pundit

Glenn Hoddle there, reflecting on what he likely did wrong in his past life...
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,538
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #804 on: Today at 05:52:45 pm »
It's amazing how quickly the linesmen yesterday wanted to put the flag up for us. But for Sir Harry..."Play on, sir. Score, sir!"
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,064
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #805 on: Today at 05:52:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:47:20 pm
'Tottenham penalty shout against Arsenal 57'' - https://streamwo.com/W6EZ3QS & https://juststream.live/RiskierImpositionStop
Ta mate, he doesn't even try to put his foot in front of him. Diving prick.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,538
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #806 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm »
Rubbish tackle from Skipp.
Logged

Online Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,735
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #807 on: Today at 05:56:11 pm »
A Spurs player was always going to leave a foot in the tackle with the crowd giving it the oles after 65 minutes.  They could get a Spurs player sent off here if they keep it up, one of them will lose their rag sooner or later.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #808 on: Today at 06:01:59 pm »
Nuno well and truly out of his depth at Spurs.

This following the capitulation against Chelsea in the 2nd half is really novice stuff.





Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,554
Re: Premier League Fixtures 25th - 27th September
« Reply #809 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm »
Is that one of Henrys match worn shirt or something from their club shop
Logged
