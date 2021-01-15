If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Pope running into no mans land there.
Probably a conscientious objector.
Antonio with a great goal to win it for Moyes boys.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
good, hope Leeds go down
I see the Leeds gobshites decided to have a pop at Jurgen in the programme notes. Lovely result.
Why? 6 Points every season, plus they don't sit back as every other cuntish team in the PL, unless you have a personal reason to hate Leeds, i don't know why you would want them to go down, hope they sell us Raphinha next season though
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
because their fans are scum
Over what?
Wait till you's see Longstaffs miss on MOTD
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Another masterclass from Bielsa.Fuck off Leeds.
how was the aussie ref?
