Haven't we shown many years that we can break teams down when we have our key players playing?



Yep - for over 3 years now, especially 2019/20 where we hoovered up points from all the bus parkers and the 'physical' teams. There still seems to be various myths perpetuated about how we perform against organised teams that sit back, or how we still have bogey teams. A bit like how some said Palace are a difficult team for us - despite winning our last 10 against them, or how Burnley are a 'bogey' team, despite our only defeat in the last 10 coming when half our team were injured and players out of position. Perhaps January to early March last season has made some forget how efficient we usually are under Klopp when it comes to getting the job done - including September to December and mid March to May last season.This is the title winning squad, with key players back and others having had a long summer break. 15 games unbeaten now, and a run that has largely gone under the radar whilst the focus is on Chelsea or the return of the Ego to Utd. I think this will be a routine win and clean sheet - Virgil and Matip have restored our back line to the best in the league again, and we have enough up front to punish Brentford's lack of pace at the back.Alisson, Trent, Matip, Virgil, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Mane, Jota, Salah. 2-0 to the reds, and Chelsea or City will definitely be dropping points (ideally a draw).