Author Topic: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September  (Read 9526 times)

Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:07:09 pm »
I think Minamino starting and/or playing in midfield would happen in midweek against Porto; we're more likely to play our currently strongest side against Brentford.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 03:46:12 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 12:56:35 pm
it's ok. Gerrard is coming out of retirement for this week of games.

Im not sure why we didnt cryogenically freeze Gerrard at 29, then just thaw him out for games. Hed only be about 30 still. Ludicrous really.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm »
Hi guys, Im a Brentford lad but born a Liverpool fan.  ;D
Got my beloved Liverpool visiting my patch. No chance of tickets etc but was wondering if anyone knows what time the Liverpool team coach should arrive at the stadium and which way entrance etc. Maybe stand around just to get a glimpse of my heroes  8)
Any help would be nice.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:18:53 pm »
Around an hour and fifteen minutes beforehand for home games, not sure if that differs for aways.

Just saw Gordons not involved with the 23s, so likely among the subs.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm
Hi guys, Im a Brentford lad but born a Liverpool fan.  ;D
Got my beloved Liverpool visiting my patch. No chance of tickets etc but was wondering if anyone knows what time the Liverpool team coach should arrive at the stadium and which way entrance etc. Maybe stand around just to get a glimpse of my heroes  8)
Any help would be nice.

your post made it to a Brenford forum, which may have been the best place to ask in the first place being as the game is there  :P
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 07:03:20 pm »
I love the fact that Im a little bit worried about playing Brentford five games into the season. Only seen a few snippets of them but they seem like a breath of fresh air in the league. Would take them over the nothingness of Bournemouth, Watford and Fulham etc every other year. Plus their ground is mental in a good way. Hope you get hammered Brentford, but I wish you all the best in everything else.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm »
Gut feeling is we smash them.
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:26:31 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
Gut feeling is we smash them.
Top banter
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 05:17:11 pm
Hi guys, Im a Brentford lad but born a Liverpool fan.  ;D
Got my beloved Liverpool visiting my patch. No chance of tickets etc but was wondering if anyone knows what time the Liverpool team coach should arrive at the stadium and which way entrance etc. Maybe stand around just to get a glimpse of my heroes  8)
Any help would be nice.

Fairly sure the players entrance is in front of the South Stand. I saw a couple of smart looking coaches outside there when I went and I doubt they were for fans as theres barely any traffic allowed close to the ground because its packed in so tight.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Brentford+Community+Stadium,+166+Lionel+Rd+N,+Brentford+TW8+9QT/@51.4902461,-0.2875965,19z/data=!3m1!1e3!4m2!3m1!1s0x48760dde9fb0a475:0xd2f2a353099568c3?hl=en-GB&source=lmns
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 08:49:18 pm »
Lol. Wow any linksnto that forum?
As long as its not a set up a trap for me to turn up an get jumped by Brentford fans as some sort of traitor🤣
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:58:47 pm
your post made it to a Brenford forum, which may have been the best place to ask in the first place being as the game is there  :P
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm »
Cheers dude nice one thanks.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 07:30:51 pm
Fairly sure the players entrance is in front of the South Stand. I saw a couple of smart looking coaches outside there when I went and I doubt they were for fans as theres barely any traffic allowed close to the ground because its packed in so tight.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/Brentford+Community+Stadium,+166+Lionel+Rd+N,+Brentford+TW8+9QT/@51.4902461,-0.2875965,19z/data=!3m1!1e3!4m2!3m1!1s0x48760dde9fb0a475:0xd2f2a353099568c3?hl=en-GB&source=lmns
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 10:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm
Cheers dude nice one thanks.

Itll be down Lionel Road between The Express Hotel and Kew Bridge Station. Lionel Road was a cabbies favorite cut-through from Kew Bridge going north a few years back. Not any more.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 10:15:03 pm »
Yep remember that steep double dip hill. Stadium looks nice though
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm »
Lets twat these nylon loving blerts

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/he32H-lQo7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/he32H-lQo7s</a>
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #134 on: Today at 02:02:49 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 12:10:27 pm
Fabinho Henderson Jones

Henderson Milner Ox - Porto

Fabinho Henderson Jones - City


Potentially
Fabinho is very unlikely to not play in both this weekend and Porto. He has shown the ability to play back to back like that. We will see I expect a little rotation but it possible Fabinho and Jones both play Saturday and Midweek.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:48:19 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm
Lets twat these nylon loving blerts

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/he32H-lQo7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/he32H-lQo7s</a>
:lmao

Bloody hell, I'm getting old. I remember that ad.

Anyway, three points please.  :scarf
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:56:23 am »
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Yesterday at 08:49:18 pm
Lol. Wow any linksnto that forum?
As long as its not a set up a trap for me to turn up an get jumped by Brentford fans as some sort of traitor🤣

Post #79

https://griffinpark.org/index.php?threads/liverpool-h-preview-predictions.136128/page-2
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #137 on: Today at 05:18:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:48:19 am
:lmao
Bloody hell, I'm getting old. I remember that ad...

Top quality polyester nighties - used to make the sparks fly - what with the nylon sheets an' all  ;D
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #138 on: Today at 05:30:47 am »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 11:59:43 am
I'm interested why Bissouma hasn't been bought by anyone with European football. I am guess that he's regarded as not being value for money.

Those two payers will be back in 10 days or so I think.


Who is it?

We are talking about Yves Bissouma, Brighton & Hove Albion's Ivorian-Malian midfielder. Undoubtedly, with the African we are talking about one of the sensations of the last seasons in the Premier League, a footballer who by physical appearance may seem like a defensive short pivot, but who is excellent with the ball.

Graham Potter's medullary lighthouse, one of the best in the world in its position and a must-see for Klopp's painting. Although economically it will involve a significant effort (around 30 million pounds), a success for the British team.



https://www.fichajes.net/noticias/liverpool-tiene-cerrado-primer-refuerzo-yves-bissouma-2022-20210924.html   
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:57:47 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 11:59:51 am
Pretty annoying that we let Lallana go on a free

Time to bring back Grujic and Chirivella.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #140 on: Today at 07:19:35 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 06:18:53 pm
Around an hour and fifteen minutes beforehand for home games, not sure if that differs for aways.

Just saw Gordons not involved with the 23s, so likely among the subs.

Think Gordon will have a role to play in January, great to see him around the first team squad.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #141 on: Today at 07:56:12 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 22, 2021, 08:58:50 pm
Haven't we shown many years that we can break teams down when we have our key players playing?
Yep - for over 3 years now, especially 2019/20 where we hoovered up points from all the bus parkers and the 'physical' teams. There still seems to be various myths perpetuated about how we perform against organised teams that sit back, or how we still have bogey teams. A bit like how some said Palace are a difficult team for us - despite winning our last 10 against them, or how Burnley are a 'bogey' team, despite our only defeat in the last 10 coming when half our team were injured and players out of position. Perhaps January to early March last season has made some forget how efficient we usually are under Klopp when it comes to getting the job done - including September to December and mid March to May last season.

This is the title winning squad, with key players back and others having had a long summer break. 15 games unbeaten now, and a run that has largely gone under the radar whilst the focus is on Chelsea or the return of the Ego to Utd. I think this will be a routine win and clean sheet - Virgil and Matip have restored our back line to the best in the league again, and we have enough up front to punish Brentford's lack of pace at the back.

Alisson, Trent, Matip, Virgil, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Henderson, Mane, Jota, Salah. 2-0 to the reds, and Chelsea or City will definitely be dropping points (ideally a draw).
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #142 on: Today at 08:01:00 am »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 11:11:53 pm
Lets twat these nylon loving blerts

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/he32H-lQo7s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/he32H-lQo7s</a>

Brush them aside?
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #143 on: Today at 08:31:41 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September 23, 2021, 12:49:04 pm
That is why I said progression, last season we really struggled to break the poorer teams down. Personally I think Klopp is looking for more midfield creativity against park the bus teams and that was why Elliott was starting games.
The 'progression' was clear as day in the 3 seasons prior to our title win - a season in which we beat every bottom half club home and away.

Then a truck ran over our squad, and we had to play a patched up team and players out of position from October through to May last season, but still finished 3rd. We struggled between late December and early March, but were top of the league on Christmas day, and won 8/drew 2 of our last 10, despite having no Virgil, Gomez or Matip.

These myths around struggling against poorer teams are pointless unless there's some context. We struggled because our team was fucked left, right and centre. Other than that incredibly tough period late December to early March, we've had consecutive 97 and 99 point seasons in 2018/19 and 2019/20 (without a creative midfielder), steamrollering everyone. We were playing at title-winning form between the periods September to late December 2020, and early March to May 2021. Our poor run of form was a complete outlier across 3 full seasons - for reasons that are as clear as day.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #144 on: Today at 08:39:06 am »
Thanks for OP allez!

It looks like this might be of toughest game of the season so far after Chelsea and can see it being a bit nerve racking.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #145 on: Today at 09:00:10 am »
I think well be able to keep them at arms length for the most part. They are strong on set pieces though, a bit like us. Theyre normally quite inventive and with their three massive centre backs they win a lot of headers at the back post. Another reason why Fabinho would be good to start this one.

Any news on whether Bobby will be involved?
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #146 on: Today at 09:23:11 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:00:10 am
I think well be able to keep them at arms length for the most part. They are strong on set pieces though, a bit like us. Theyre normally quite inventive and with their three massive centre backs they win a lot of headers at the back post. Another reason why Fabinho would be good to start this one.

Any news on whether Bobby will be involved?

Well that sounds ok, I trust your judgement as an expert on all things Brentford.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #147 on: Today at 09:24:23 am »
It might seem like we struggle because we go into the game as strong favourites. But we might only come away with a one or two nil win. And may take until deep in the second half to get our noses in front. When the opposition strategy is to sit deep and try to nick something it is hard to score .
We look better against teams that think they can come and have a go. So it looks like we struggle to best the weaker teams.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #148 on: Today at 09:27:33 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:23:11 am
Well that sounds ok, I trust your judgement as an expert on all things Brentford.

Did I mention it once or twice? :D

Ill be saying my wifes a Manc next.
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #149 on: Today at 09:30:30 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:27:33 am
Did I mention it once or twice? :D

Ill be saying my wifes a Manc next.
:lmao :lmao
The Carl Froch of Rawk  :D
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #150 on: Today at 09:35:09 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:27:33 am
Did I mention it once or twice? :D

Ill be saying my wifes a Manc next.

;D
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:39:01 am »
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:48:21 am »
Their fans on that site seem like decent fans.
No snide jibes about us, simply loving their team and hoping for a result.
Whats all this bollocks about slow play since Dean Smiths time?
The times Ive seen them they are 100% effort and involvement.
