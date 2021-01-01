Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September (Read 4781 times)
Bobinhood
RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,356
Hand over the Trophy
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
«
Reply #80 on:
Today
at 02:36:48 am »
Based on todays "inside training" we look sharp as a tack and raring to go all over the park. Brentford will have to do well to stay with that.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!
"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
King Kenny 7
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,363
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
«
Reply #81 on:
Today
at 03:07:32 am »
This is gonna be a cracker!
There will be every sort of "incident an accident, hints and allegations"
But looking at a 2-5 when the dust lies.
Dont call me Al !!!
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
2
[
3
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
PL: Brentford v Liverpool - Saturday, 25 September
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.92]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2