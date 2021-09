Nice one Allez!



They’re my local team currently. I’ve taken my son to see them 7 or 8 times over the last few years and went to their defeat against Brighton, sitting pretty much exactly where that picture in your OP was taken from. He’s managed to get a ticket for Saturday the lucky git, although he’ll be having to sit on his hands in the home end.



Everything below is qualified by the fact they haven’t played a team half as good as us yet this season...They’re a very well drilled side though. They’ve only conceded two so far and the goal Brighton scored came out of nowhere in the last minute. Their three centre backs are massive and keep a good line. Not the paciest though. Rico Henry plays left wing back and he’s decent in a poor man’s Ashley Cole kind of way. Quite dogged, good pace and gets forward willingly without being a huge threat. Old boy Sergi Canos has been playing right wing back for them. He’s more forward orientated and I reckon we could have some joy in behind him on that side.



Their midfield in recent weeks has been very workmanlike. Norberg holds and is tidy enough. He’s played for Denmark recently. In front of him they have been playing Janelt who’s a grafter and Baptiste who has flattered to deceive a bit. He also picked up a needless red at the weekend. If they play Jensen and Frank Onyenka they may lose a bit more of a creative threat.



Up top they play a two. Ivan Toney is the main man. He works very hard, is big and strong and likes to drop deep and work the channels. Mbuemo is talented but not a reliable finisher. From what I’ve seen, these two have tended to have created their own chances, there hasn’t been too much in the way of creativity behind them.



All in all they’re a well run club and it’s good to see them start the season well. I’m hoping this will be a big step up for them. I don’t think it’ll be a walkover but if we keep up our current form I can see a 2-0 win for us.