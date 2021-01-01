Brentford was my local club when I lived in London so I have fond memories. The old ground, Griffin Park, was unique in that it had a pub on every corner. Last season they moved to a new ground, the Community Stadium, which lies in the shadow of the M4 motorway.
Our record against Brentford since 1906 is W9 D3 L3. This will be the first league meeting between the teams since 1947. Our last game was in March 1989 a 4-0 win in the FA Cup - I remember queuing for hours to get a ticket no sitting in front a pc in those days !!
After the disappointed of losing out in the play off in 2019/20 they were promoted to the Premier League for the first time last season. They started with a win against Arsenal and since then have drawn 2, won 1 and lost 1, they currently sit 9th in the table with 8 points.
Team news:
Brentford they have a full squad
Liverpool Pep has said Tiago wont be fit for Saturday. Bobby is progressing so may be on the bench. Trent has started light training so maybe ready
Predicted line up
Alisson, Trent (if fit), Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Mane, Salah, Jota. Only question is the third midfield spot maybe Jones or Naby?
Officials
Referee Stuart Attwell
Assistants Dan Cook and Harry Lennard
VAR Official Paul Tierney
Assistant VAR Official Sian Massey-Ellis
Fourth Official John Brooks