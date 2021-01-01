« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:17:21 am
At least they occasionally have something to shout about. Compare them to rivals Ipswich who I used to go watch quite regularly, pretty much the Everton of the championship for 10 plus years then got relegated and now struggling to get out of league 1.

That's the thing. Ipswich spent 10-15 years in mid table in The Championship. They weren't enjoying it and crowds plummeted.

Any league is more fun if your team are winning every week than if they keep losing.

If Norwich go down and then next season they're top of the league in March, they're basically cheering on wins so they can lose every week again the season after. Sooner or later the cycle has to break one way or the other.
I've heard people on the socials repeating the allegations originally made on Talk Shite: that Norwich get themselves relegated deliberately just to get the parachute payments. Which, personally, I think is nonsense. They're genuinely struggling and I just don't think Farke is a Premiere League manager. He seems at home in the Championship and they tore that league apart last season. It's strange, though. Definitely strange how they're struggling so badly this season. Have they had a lot of injuries/covid?

It's a shame. I like Norwich and their fanbase seem really nice. Their forums are among the very few I lurk on where Liverpool aren't being called "bin dippers" and "murderers" every other post. That's so refreshing, I want them to stay up for that reason alone. There does seem to be an increasing trend of "Farke out" on there, though. Which is understandable; like I said, he just doesn't seem able to cut it in the Premiere League.

Has Kabak played many games for them yet?
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:06:59 pm

Eventually though even promotion seasons will lose their appeal, if they're just going up to go back down again and get beat every week.


Rubbish.
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 10:07:26 am
I've heard people on the socials repeating the allegations originally made on Talk Shite: that Norwich get themselves relegated deliberately just to get the parachute payments. Which, personally, I think is nonsense. They're genuinely struggling and I just don't think Farke is a Premiere League manager. He seems at home in the Championship and they tore that league apart last season. It's strange, though. Definitely strange how they're struggling so badly this season. Have they had a lot of injuries/covid?

It's a shame. I like Norwich and their fanbase seem really nice. Their forums are among the very few I lurk on where Liverpool aren't being called "bin dippers" and "murderers" every other post. That's so refreshing, I want them to stay up for that reason alone. There does seem to be an increasing trend of "Farke out" on there, though. Which is understandable; like I said, he just doesn't seem able to cut it in the Premiere League.

Has Kabak played many games for them yet?

It's definitely nonsense, because they would get more money staying in the Premier League than they do in parachute payments, and the parachute payments stop as soon as they are promoted. It's also a ridiculous notion because whilst getting relegated is easy, getting promoted is definitely not and sooner rather than later it wouldn't happen.

Modern football though - they are criticised for living within their means, whilst clubs like Aston Villa and before them Fulham are praised for "giving it a go" when in actual fact, "giving it a go" means risking everything to stay up.  It's not a bad thing to yo-yo between the divisions, when one of the two alternatives is to get relegated and either survive as a mid-table Championship club, or free-fall through the divisions in a financial mess ala Portsmouth, Sunderland, Blackpool, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Bolton.
I always liked Norwich. They seem very much a family club and they seem to be genuinely decent. They are the archetypal yo yo club. The develop players, sell at a profit and hope to cling on. Kinda like Southampton were for a while. I would love something to kickstart their season for them and what better way than at the ground of the Champions elect

https://twitter.com/talknorwichcity/status/1440934239491473412?s=21
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 10:07:26 am
I've heard people on the socials repeating the allegations originally made on Talk Shite: that Norwich get themselves relegated deliberately just to get the parachute payments. Which, personally, I think is nonsense. They're genuinely struggling and I just don't think Farke is a Premiere League manager. He seems at home in the Championship and they tore that league apart last season. It's strange, though. Definitely strange how they're struggling so badly this season. Have they had a lot of injuries/covid?

It's a shame. I like Norwich and their fanbase seem really nice. Their forums are among the very few I lurk on where Liverpool aren't being called "bin dippers" and "murderers" every other post. That's so refreshing, I want them to stay up for that reason alone. There does seem to be an increasing trend of "Farke out" on there, though. Which is understandable; like I said, he just doesn't seem able to cut it in the Premiere League.

Has Kabak played many games for them yet?

This is it.

But they're in a very difficult position, because they know he's one of the best around to get them back up. But potentially one of the worst around to keep them up based on what we have seen so far.

And that just exacerbates the cycle they're in.

In an ideal world they would hire a new coach every time they get promoted and then bring Farke back in if x coach fails. But obviously life doesn't work that way.

Unlike Thomas Frank, who recognised as early as last season that Brentford needed to tighten up if they were to have any chance of survival once they gained promotion, he clearly cannot organise a defence. To survive in the Premier League you need to adapt unless you have an extraordinary and unique system in place, which they don't.
Big soft spot for Norwich. I went to University there, and most people have a bit of a love for the place they spent some time as a student at, don't they.  Nice easy going city, the people always seemed friendly.

I went to Carrow Road a couple of times when I was there, never any bother (I don't even recall any problems when they played Ipswich. They didn't smash the City centre up or anything anyway).  Obviously there was some generic/dull/antagonistic chanting at times, and so maybe not the most humourous bunch, but you never felt like you were ever going to get caught up in anything.

Lots of fond memories of the place.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 10:12:48 am

Rubbish.

If they'd much rather be in The Championship, from the example I quoted, and can't compete in the PL, then why would they even want to get promoted?
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:39:00 am
Big soft spot for Norwich. I went to University there, and most people have a bit of a love for the place they spent some time as a student at, don't they.  Nice easy going city, the people always seemed friendly.

I went to Carrow Road a couple of times when I was there, never any bother (I don't even recall any problems when they played Ipswich. They didn't smash the City centre up or anything anyway).  Obviously there was some generic/dull/antagonistic chanting at times, and so maybe not the most humourous bunch, but you never felt like you were ever going to get caught up in anything.

Lots of fond memories of the place.
It used to be our favourite away. We'd stay over and go into the pubs the night before, then loads of Reds would pretty much take over the NCFC supporters club on the day of the game and drink there. We never had any problems. The locals seemed friendly enough.

Not much humour or originality in their chant repertoire from what I remember, but I don't recall anything sinister either.

My brother supports them, so I do have a soft spot for them.

That said, they will remain stuck in a cycle. Excellent Championship side, poor Premier League one. And I wish it wasn't so because they are more likeable than most.
Quote from: scatman on Today at 12:21:22 am
Honestly, they run their club well. Burnley did the same until they sold out to the leveraged buy out merchants. They are not going for broke to get promoted like other clubs and not going for broke to stay in the top league like other clubs. They are using their resources well and making sure they stay solvent. This is something that should not be derided with the way a lot of clubs are run these days (not just in England). One season it will just somehow click and they'll consolidate. That's what happened with Burnley, they were going up and down too. (hopefully they fucking go down now though)

For sure. I'm pretty sure most if not all the clubs in the Championship would love to be in Norwich's situation. Once they figure out that defending is the difference between staying up and going down, they should be able to last more than a season
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 07:00:58 pm
Not to say hes wrong, but Leicester won the league two seasons after promotion, Sheff United nearly got into Europe the season they came up. Accepting relegation before the seasons even started is just stupid.

Some teams are just happy with their lot. Leicester have very rich owners who can lash money about (didn't they get done/should have been done for FFP breaches?), Norwich don't. Their fans at least get a lot of enjoyment out of what they see, they'd probably like to survive a season, but then that brings in the added costs with retaining Premier League wages. I'd much rather go and be entertained than see utter dirge rolled out every week, such as Burnley do, as a team sacrifices football as it tries to stay in a division that are not fit to be in.

Europe for Norwich may be a cost too expensive for them to bear. Although saying that, if they are happy to get relegated, they'd at least have a go, unlike the fuckers who normally qualify but waste the opportunity as the PL trough is their only concern.
