I've heard people on the socials repeating the allegations originally made on Talk Shite: that Norwich get themselves relegated deliberately just to get the parachute payments. Which, personally, I think is nonsense. They're genuinely struggling and I just don't think Farke is a Premiere League manager. He seems at home in the Championship and they tore that league apart last season. It's strange, though. Definitely strange how they're struggling so badly this season. Have they had a lot of injuries/covid?



It's a shame. I like Norwich and their fanbase seem really nice. Their forums are among the very few I lurk on where Liverpool aren't being called "bin dippers" and "murderers" every other post. That's so refreshing, I want them to stay up for that reason alone. There does seem to be an increasing trend of "Farke out" on there, though. Which is understandable; like I said, he just doesn't seem able to cut it in the Premiere League.



Has Kabak played many games for them yet?