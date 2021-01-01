I've heard people on the socials repeating the allegations originally made on Talk Shite: that Norwich get themselves relegated deliberately just to get the parachute payments. Which, personally, I think is nonsense. They're genuinely struggling and I just don't think Farke is a Premiere League manager. He seems at home in the Championship and they tore that league apart last season. It's strange, though. Definitely strange how they're struggling so badly this season. Have they had a lot of injuries/covid?
It's a shame. I like Norwich and their fanbase seem really nice. Their forums are among the very few I lurk on where Liverpool aren't being called "bin dippers" and "murderers" every other post. That's so refreshing, I want them to stay up for that reason alone. There does seem to be an increasing trend of "Farke out" on there, though. Which is understandable; like I said, he just doesn't seem able to cut it in the Premiere League.
Has Kabak played many games for them yet?
It's definitely nonsense, because they would get more money staying in the Premier League than they do in parachute payments, and the parachute payments stop as soon as they are promoted. It's also a ridiculous notion because whilst getting relegated is easy, getting promoted is definitely not and sooner rather than later it wouldn't happen.
Modern football though - they are criticised for living within their means, whilst clubs like Aston Villa and before them Fulham are praised for "giving it a go" when in actual fact, "giving it a go" means risking everything to stay up. It's not a bad thing to yo-yo between the divisions, when one of the two alternatives is to get relegated and either survive as a mid-table Championship club, or free-fall through the divisions in a financial mess ala Portsmouth, Sunderland, Blackpool, Charlton, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, Bolton.