It's weird, they're definitely not worse than that Derby side, but they may end up with a similar if not inferior points total. If they get Rashica, Tziolis, Cantwell all working well in tandem they will start to create more (Rashica was lively against us on the opening day) but they are just fallow to the core.



I genuinely believe that they do operate on a model based upon yo-yoing, the inducements, as long as you don't spend massively when you're in the Premier League, are huge. They've done what this summer, spent less than £30m, having sold £45m worth of players last year, got players like Kabak on deals whereby the only obligation to buy is with them staying up.



You could point at Villa and Fulham in recent seasons, who've spent £100m+ and either been relegated or gone perilously close, but they made a go of it and you can't predicate your entire strategy on other club's allocation of resources. They're happy internally I'm sure with the same rinse and repeat that they've done for three years running now.



Farke's never once been under threat; they play lovely incisive football too good for most Championship sides, who lack the technical quality to pick them apart, but at this level, that defence is embarrassingly poor. Omobamidele looked a serious prospect the back end of last season and Aarons has attacking quality, but Kabak aside, every defender looks incapable at this level.



The midfield has talent but is porous, with no one you'd say is a holding player equipped for Premier League football - Skipp was good in the Championship but has gone back to Spurs, Rupp and Sorensen look out of their depth. Pukki seems to have lost a yard then they're relying on unproven entities for goals. It's all a bit worrying for Norwich fans, but as long as they carry on with the 'just happy to be here, along for the ride' stance, they'll forever do what they're doing.