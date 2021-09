Seeing the difficulties in listing your All time Top 20 tunes, I thought it might be fun to see everyone’s Perfect Festival line up.



7 Bands from any time in history, in order of appearance.

1 compère

1 location.





Here’s mine…



Shack

Eels

Public Enemy

Talking Heads

The Clash

Bob Marley and the Wailers

Stevie Wonder



Compered by Billy Connolly and held at Anfield .

Who’s in?