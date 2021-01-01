For those who might not be aware, Sophie Du Plantier was a French film maker who was brutally murdered outside her holiday home in west Cork back in December 1996. Those among the chief suspects were her husband Daniel Du Plantier (also a film maker), Bruno Carbonnet (with whom she had a brief affair), and local resident Ian Bailey (who was the first journalist on the scene after her body was discovered).



To date, no one in Ireland has faced prosecution for her murder. Bailey however, was tried in absentia and convicted by French authorities in 2019. As of now, said authorities have requested that he be extradited to face a 25 year prison sentence in France. A request that the Irish Supreme Court has refused to facilitate



There are currently 2 documentaries about the case. The one on Netflix is called Sophie and runs for three episodes. The one on Sky is called Murder at the Cottage and runs for 5 episodes. Ive watched both and found them oddly intriguing. Definitely a must-see for fans of true crime docs. Just wondering if anyone else has seen either of these?

