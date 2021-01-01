« previous next »
Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage

Billy The Kid

Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Yesterday at 07:05:44 pm
For those who might not be aware, Sophie Du Plantier was a French film maker who was brutally murdered outside her holiday home in west Cork back in December 1996. Those among the chief suspects were her husband Daniel Du Plantier (also a film maker), Bruno Carbonnet (with whom she had a brief affair), and local resident Ian Bailey (who was the first journalist on the scene after her body was discovered).

To date, no one in Ireland has faced prosecution for her murder. Bailey however, was tried in absentia and convicted by French authorities in 2019. As of now, said authorities have requested that he be extradited to face a 25 year prison sentence in France. A request that the Irish Supreme Court has refused to facilitate

There are currently 2 documentaries about the case. The one on Netflix is called Sophie and runs for three episodes. The one on Sky is called Murder at the Cottage and runs for 5 episodes. Ive watched both and found them oddly intriguing. Definitely a must-see for fans of true crime docs. Just wondering if anyone else has seen either of these?
Lawnmowerman

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm
Your man Bailey's a creep. Was reading the other day the French expect him to get extradicted eventually
A-Bomb

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm
Yep seen them both mate - I was too equally intrigued. I have to say, the evidence that the documentaries provide, isn't very conclusive. However there was something about Bailey I couldnt quite put my finger on that suggested he was a bit of an odd ball.

I just simply can't conceive his motive, to create a story to write about? That's pretty extreme to just have a story to report.
Billy The Kid

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm
Yep seen them both mate - I was too equally intrigued. I have to say, the evidence that the documentaries provide, isn't very conclusive. However there was something about Bailey I couldnt quite put my finger on that suggested he was a bit of an odd ball.

I just simply can't conceive his motive, to create a story to write about? That's pretty extreme to just have a story to report.

He's undoubtedly an odd ball. Definitely the eccentric type. A bit like myself ;D

That being said, I don't think he's a murderer. The evidence doesn't point to him IMO

The fact that the Irish Director of public prosecutions declined to charge him supports that I think
Billy The Kid

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 07:12:43 pm
Your man Bailey's a creep. Was reading the other day the French expect him to get extradicted eventually

From what I've read, I don't think they can
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:36:21 pm
I saw 'Murder at the Cottage'.

Bailey comes across as a creep and there was evidence he assaulted his now ex girlfriend. Doesn't necessarily prove beyond reasonable doubt that he's a murderer.

However the initial inept investigation by the Gardai probably ensured that the value of any forensic evidence was lost.
A-Bomb

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:26:29 pm
The evidence doesn't point to him IMO


I agree, there is a simply a void of any real evidence pointing towards anybody. My suspicion is the culprit is closer to home, a rejected boyfriend or something of similar ilk. It was a very intimate, personal and prolonged attack, which indicates to me at least - it was emotively driven.
tubby pls.

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:58:46 pm
My feeling was that he probably did do it, but there just isn't enough to prove he did beyond a reasonable doubt.
Lawnmowerman

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:26:56 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm
From what I've read, I don't think they can
There was an article in the indo yesterday about how Ireland will eventually have to adhere to all European arrest warrant procedures. It's a European commision thing. who knows how it'll pan out.

https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/bailey-will-be-extradited-to-france-insists-lawyer-for-sophies-family-40864959.html
rubber soul

Re: Sophie Du Plantier: Murder at the Cottage
Reply #9 on: Today at 01:32:16 am
I had absolutely no knowledge of this case, it passed me by at the time of the murder. I listened to a podcast series about it called West Cork earlier this year, worth a listen if you want to hear more.

The lack of DNA evidence means bailey will never be tried in Ireland. I have no idea if he's a murderer or not there was something very unsettling about him in the many interviews he did for the podcast.

