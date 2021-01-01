I had a heart attack on Saturday night. I went for a walk, and found a fiver. The reds had won so I went home thinking "this is my lucky day", despite the fact that my moms funeral was last Thursday. Spent 12 hours on a trolley, watching 2 people die, and one poor sad woman with an affliction that made her say the same word twice a second for about 4 hours.

As you can see from that, I saw people much worse off than me, and I walked out of there on Monday evening, so in fact, I am lucky. Bought a heart monitor, am on Beta Blockers, jumped on the wagon and bought low cholesterol scran for the week. The rest of the family are having to share most of what I did for them usually now. (Extremely lazy) wife goes to bed at half six these days, she's knackered. She hasn't worked for 18 years and last year packed in housework as well. Time for a dishwashing machine I think.