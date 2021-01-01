« previous next »
None covid illness/cold/virus

Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:34:04 pm
I currently have a head cold, I know it definitely is exactly that. I would not have gone into the office, if I wasn't currently WHM, knowing that though.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:14:46 pm
The last two days have been really tough, I cycle to work but I am barely managing to cycle at all I feel so listless. I don't feel ill or anything, just bloody exhausted. As I am deemed an essential worker we have the self-test kits through work, but each one has been negative. Maybe it's as Andy says and at the moment our systems are not working to their full capacity.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:42:01 pm
Just started getting symptoms today. First time in nearly two years. Daughter has had a massive cold for days so obviously getting it from her. But there's a lot of it about for sure. Btw I still wear a mask in shops and transport and will for the forceeable.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #43 on: Today at 07:33:55 pm
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:43:21 pm
My wife and kids have it.


Its like a plague house.

Even the dog has conjunctivitis
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:45:35 pm
4 days in for me and still feel like death. The cough just won't go- I've had paracetamol, lempsip, cough medicine and strepsils but nothing is keeping it off. Very hard to sleep and feel generally lethargic.

I can always shake a cold off after maximum 2 days but this just isn't abating :/
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #46 on: Today at 08:03:35 pm
Just wait till freshers flu hits this week
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:16:56 pm
I had a heart attack on Saturday night. I went for a walk, and found a fiver. The reds had won so I went home thinking "this is my lucky day", despite the fact that my moms funeral was last Thursday. Spent 12 hours on a trolley, watching 2 people die, and one poor sad woman with an affliction that made her say the same word twice a second for about 4 hours.
As you can see from that, I saw people much worse off than me, and I walked out of there on Monday evening, so in fact, I am lucky. Bought a heart monitor, am on Beta Blockers, jumped on the wagon and bought low cholesterol scran for the week. The rest of the family are having to share most of what I did for them usually now. (Extremely lazy) wife goes to bed at half six these days, she's knackered. She hasn't worked for 18 years and last year packed in housework as well. Time for a dishwashing machine I think.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #48 on: Today at 09:23:56 pm
Wow, that is some story, I am glad you are okay now take care.
Re: None covid illness/cold/virus
Reply #49 on: Today at 10:31:59 pm
Next time I see a fiver on the floor I'm stepping over it.
