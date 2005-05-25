Had flu three weeks ago! Who the hell gets flu during a covid pandemic, and in bloody August!?
Had a PCR test just in case, but that came back negative. Classic flu symptoms, aching muscles and joints, headache, dodgy gut, cough developed after a few days, bedridden for 3 days.
Annoying thing is I always get my flu jab, as I had flu 5 years ago and it wasn't pleasant then either. My flu jab was booked for the end of September (but now put back to mid October because of supply issues), so would have been too late anyway.
Managed to avoid covid so far though...