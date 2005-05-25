I came back home from visiting my parents not last weekend but weekend before. On Tuesday and Wednesday started to develop bit of a chesty cough in the morning and by Thursday felt like a weight on my chest, like my lungs weren't filling up. Constant urge to cough and clear my throat and riding my bike home from work on Thursday I felt done in, my back and my sides were killing. Heavy chest feeling has subsided a bit now but my body is aching, tried to do some exercise and it's like I've got no strength in my legs.



Done a couple of LF tests but negative. I think if it was Covid too much time has passed anyway to bother with a PCR

