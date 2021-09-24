Definitely not the older Ronaldo - justify that? He didnt have the longevity - but if you ever saw him in his pomp he was like nothing else before or since.
the best number 9 i've ever seen, if you take them all on their best days, was the original ronaldo, absolutely terrifying, total beast, unplayable, so often would take his shot early in the stride totally flat footing keepers, just a wonder to watch him
but unfortunately, when you talk about the best etc, longevity is a factor, you can't do fuckall if you're not on the pitch and that was all too often career wise for such an incredible player - if i had a world 11 to pick in their pomp, original ronaldo all the way, wouldn't even consider anyone over him but as regards being the GOAT, sadly he's not in the conversation for his well known problems keeping fit
A few videos on one of our greatest...
ah fuck, seeing those vids... i still miss him, i dont know if there has ever been a better player for putting a team on his back (maradonna?) and through force of will and force of nature get them over the line, and let's be frank, some of the teams he was in he had to do it more fucking often than any player should have to
imagine him in our current side, this is the level of team he deserved to be in, he would be fucking unstoppale, he played with some great players but never in a complete team like we have now