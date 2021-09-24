No doubt Best was a superb practitioner on the ball and had a knack for the unconventional. I do get frustrated when he's discussed in conversations about the 'GOAT', however. My standard reply is 'He wasn't even the best player on his own team'. In my opinion, that accolade belongs to Bobby Charlton, who at the time (especially as a result of England's World Cup winning year 1966 and Manchester United's European Cup winning year 1968) was viewed as the best player Great Britain has ever produced. It seems to have been forgotten with the passage of time. I think Best's 'Rock n Roll' image has elevated his position.



Edit: https://youtu.be/5HpvWGfp3tk



(Nifty tune, too!)



Another edit: I'm paraphrasing, but I remember hearing Alan Ball, Everton's best-ever player, reminiscing about asking Alf Ramsey for tactical instructions on his England debut; Alf replied 'Get the ball, give it to Charlton'.





Another terrific video compilation. Bobby Youre never alone with a Strand Charlton.Yet another genuine great. Nice one Tommy for posting it.For a good 4 or 5 years before Bestie exploded on the scene Bobby Charlton was the name. As kids even in Liverpool he was the name on our lips. Who dyer think you are - Stanley Matthews? had long given over to the newest superstar on the block and Bobby Charlton was very definitely that new name to replace Matthews. And rightly so as he was a fabulous player. As graceful as a gazelle running and ghosting past opponents, ridiculously two footed with the most perfectly balanced shooting action with either foot I think Ive ever seen.And then Georgie Best arrived in 63 and Bobby was very quickly no longer that top dog. Not that he wasnt still right up there. The Best, Law, Charlton triumvirate became the catchphrase but there was no doubt that the other two found themselves in the shadow of George Best.Now we can see from your post TommyRedboots that not everyone bought into the notion and fair enough Id say because your video clearly shows just what an incredible player - and lets not forget true gent - Bobby Charlton was, let alone how lengthy and nigh perfect a career he had. That said, I dont think theres much doubt either that amongst the vast majority of footy fans in our age group it was the bewitching magic of Georgie Best that truly captivated us. We respected and admired Bobby but it was Georgie Best who took our breath away.