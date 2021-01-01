Beautifully put P lad. Its captivating. I did also love De Factos video of Ronaldo - a stunning reminder of just what a fantastic player he was - but for me that balletic poise and grace of Best take his incisions and goals to a more sublime level in a similar way to Messi at his balletic best albeit poor Lionel has to make do without the added aesthetic of that mesmeric flapping shirt which was such a staple element of the Best magic.



If sport is to inspire and excite then surely only hearts of stone fail to be lifted by those 18 minute compilations of skinny Bestie and tubby Ronaldo.



Overall I guess I do find myself most in agreement with Yorkys, Albies and Armands terrific posts in respect of the relative futility of differing era comparison. Players can only excel in the era they play in. That said, where would we be without the fun in making those comparisons. It makes for such great reading.



So thanks to all for making it such an enjoyable thread so far. Hopefully more to come - with accompanying videos perhaps.





Sums it up for me. It's difficult to compare but fun to do so if you remember the players that have brought you joy over the years. If I'm being honest I can't judge, I loved Keegan and Dalglish, and can't separate them, they brought different things, I contend Souness is one of the best footballing midfielders I have ever seen but it's his thuggish tackles he's remembered for, That 2014 season I watched Suarez I rated him as good as Dalglish but I can't ignore his antics. I don't know whether the Chelsea semi final was better than St Ettiene, but they both stood out and I'll talk all day about the differences.Yorkie has just mentioned Gunter Netzer, no chance he is near the GOAT conversation but I loved watching him play and it brought a smile to my face, I want to remember him again. I rwant to remember that Bayern Munich 3-0 sitting on my Dads knee in the main stand, as we bought a ticket for the stands late on, because the gates had shut in the Anny road and paddock and my Dad knew how much I wanted to see Beckenbauer and co. BTW it was the last time we got away with the 'can you let he lad come through the turnstile Jim, he'll sit on my knee and will be quiet' manoeuvre, where I made myself smaller if we could only get one ticket and usually got us in if we were struggling. The next manoeuvre would be me going in to the boys pen and my dad going the bookies and we'd meet after the match outside the Albert. I echo Timbo though video clips would make a good read betterapologies for the edits- my writing is terrible and rarely reads coherently until I've re-read it I just miss out complete words but I know what I mean